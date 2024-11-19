Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal reacts during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

“Greatness. It only takes everything.”

That’s how Nike summarized Rafael Nadal’s legacy in a new video celebrating his remarkable tennis career.

Nike’s new Nadal commercial was released early Tuesday before Nadal took the court for what could be his final match.

The commercial is narrated by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who describes what Nadal means to tennis fans — and sports fans in general — as Nadal is shown cleaning a clay court, which was his best surface by far.

“When the dust settles, you’ll know you’ve given more than anyone to chase down every game, shot, point and put it all on the line for one more win — not once, but every second, minute, hour, day of your life,” Knight reads.

In a Nike press release, Knight expanded on why he wanted to be part of the company’s effort to honor Nadal ahead of his final tournament.

“Rafa has been the perfect representative for the brand,” Knight said in the statement. “He’s embodied our mentality to never give up and is maybe the most ferocious competitor that’s ever lived.”

Roger Federer, another tennis legend and one of Nadal’s top competitors and best friends, shared similar praise for Nadal in a lengthy statement posted to X.

“Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens — historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud,” Federer wrote, in part.

In addition to the 14 French Opens, Nadal won eight other Grand Slam tournaments, at least one on every surface and at every venue. He also won two gold medals, according to the Nike press release.

But on Tuesday, Nadal lost what could be the final match of his tennis career later.

He played singles against Botic van de Zandschulp as part of Spain’s Davis Cup match against the Netherlands, falling 6-4, 6-4.

If the Spanish team comes back and beats the Netherlands, Nadal will have the opportunity to play again later this week.