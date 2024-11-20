SAN ANTONIO — The Utah Jazz will release two-way player Jason Preston, clearing the way for them to sign David Jones to a two-way deal, league sources confirmed to the Deseret News.

Preston appeared in just seven games for the Jazz last season after signing a two-way deal late in the year. He’s spent the majority of his time with the SLC Stars and had yet to appear in a game for the Jazz this season and has been dealing with a calf injury. Because of the expected time he’ll need to spend rehabbing the injury, the Jazz decided to bring in another player for the two-way spot.

Jones played four years of collegiate basketball — two at DePaul, one at St. Johns and one at the University of Memphis. In his lone season at Memphis, the forward held averages of 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. Jones then went undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft and signed with the G League’s Mexico City Capitanes.

Now, after just four games with Mexico City, Jones comes to the Jazz on a two-way deal. He is expected to spend most of his time with the Stars but gives the Jazz some more insurance in the front court, where injuries have been numerous for the Jazz this season.

League sources indicated that Preston could remain in Salt Lake City during his rehab and that the team has not closed the door on a future with Preston.