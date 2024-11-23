Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.
BYU earned its fifth consecutive win to open the 2024-25 campaign against Mississippi Valley State Saturday night, handily besting the Delta Devils in 87-43 fashion at the Marriott Center in Provo.
3 takeaways
Getting Dallin Hall back on the floor was huge for the Cougars. While Saturday night was his season debut, BYU’s junior point guard didn’t appear rusty at all, scoring 10 points with five assists and four rebounds.
Hall and Egor Demin complement each other’s skillsets nicely when they share the floor, and the backcourt pair will significantly raise the Cougars’ offensive ceiling going forward.
This was BYU’s best all-around performance of the young season. Sure, MVSU is one of the least formidable Division I squads in the country, but the effort from Kevin Young’s unit shouldn’t be discounted.
The Cougars dished out 21 assists on 31 made shots, hit 53.4% of their field goal attempts and picked up a strong 12 steals. Additionally, after allowing a 52.6% shooting clip in the first half, BYU stepped up defensively and held the Delta Devils to 26.9% shooting after halftime.
The Cougars are must-see TV. Just look at these two highlights below.