Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) reacts after dunking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

BYU earned its fifth consecutive win to open the 2024-25 campaign against Mississippi Valley State Saturday night, handily besting the Delta Devils in 87-43 fashion at the Marriott Center in Provo.

3 takeaways

Getting Dallin Hall back on the floor was huge for the Cougars. While Saturday night was his season debut, BYU’s junior point guard didn’t appear rusty at all, scoring 10 points with five assists and four rebounds.

Hall and Egor Demin complement each other’s skillsets nicely when they share the floor, and the backcourt pair will significantly raise the Cougars’ offensive ceiling going forward.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

1 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles up court against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) is fouled by Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard George Ivory III (14) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) reacts after dunking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) dunks on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) looks to pass in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Arthur Tate (0) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) drives on Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard George Ivory III (14) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives on Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Donovan Sanders (3) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 9 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) grabs a rebound against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 10 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young watches action in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 11 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) drives on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 12 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Crawford (2) drives on Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard George Ivory III (14) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 13 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) steals the ball in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 14 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars Cougarettes perform in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 15 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) steals the ball from Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils forward Alvin Stredic (15) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 16 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) defends Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils center Jonathan Pace (35) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 17 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) drives on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 18 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) dunks on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 19 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) blocks the shot by Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils forward Walter Hamilton (5) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 20 of 20 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives on Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Arthur Tate (0) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

This was BYU’s best all-around performance of the young season. Sure, MVSU is one of the least formidable Division I squads in the country, but the effort from Kevin Young’s unit shouldn’t be discounted.

The Cougars dished out 21 assists on 31 made shots, hit 53.4% of their field goal attempts and picked up a strong 12 steals. Additionally, after allowing a 52.6% shooting clip in the first half, BYU stepped up defensively and held the Delta Devils to 26.9% shooting after halftime.

The Cougars are must-see TV. Just look at these two highlights below.

When has BYU ever had this kind of ability on its roster? Kevin Young is already delivering on his promise to build a legitimate NBA factory in Provo.