Brigham Young wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) drops a pass in the end zone as Arizona State defensive back Laterrance Welch defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-23.

For the first time this season, BYU is on a losing streak after the Cougars lost 28-23 at fellow Big 12 contender Arizona State on Saturday.

That led to another drop in the national rankings for BYU — two weeks ago, the Cougars were ranked in the top 10.

Where is BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?

Following a game where BYU trailed 21-3 at halftime before making things interesting in the second half — though Arizona State never lost the lead — the Cougars fell five spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press poll and dropped five spots to No. 20 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

BYU was ranked No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The new version of the CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST on ESPN.

It’s an important week for BYU. The Cougars will try to snap their losing streak when they host Houston on Saturday (8:15 p.m. MST), and if they can get some help from either Kansas State or Arizona — beating Iowa State or Arizona State, respectively — in addition to a BYU win, the Cougars will play in the Big 12 championship game.

Which Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 25?

After beating BYU, Arizona State is now the top-ranked team from the Big 12 — the Sun Devils jumped seven spots to No. 14 in the AP poll and seven spots to No. 15 in the coaches poll.

Iowa State, after beating Utah 31-28, is the next-highest ranked Big 12 team — the Cyclones moved up five spots to No. 17 in the AP poll and climbed four spots to No. 17 in the coaches poll.

Following BYU, now the third-highest ranked Big 12 school, Colorado came in at No. 23 in the AP poll — the Buffaloes dropped seven spots after losing 37-21 to unranked Kansas. The Buffaloes fell out of the coaches poll.

Kansas State, which beat Cincinnati 41-15, sits just outside both top 25 rankings.