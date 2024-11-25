The girls wrestling season officially gets underway this week with the fall sports in the rearview mirror.
The 2024-25 season will be year five that girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA, and it figures to be the most exciting yet based on voting from the coaches.
The Deseret News polled coaches in each classification about who they think is the team to beat will be this season. The voting in each classification was tight, with three of the five defending state champs tagged as favorites.
Mountain Ridge (6A), Wasatch (5A), Bear River (4A), Canyon View (3A) and Duchesne (2A/1A) were the teams projected as the favorites in those coaches preseason rankings.
Wasatch, Canyon View and Duchesne are all defending state champs.
Class 6A
- Mountain Ridge
- Copper Hills
- Westlake
- Corner Canyon
- Davis
Class 5A
- Wasatch
- Cedar Valley
- Salem Hills
- Northridge
- Box Elder
Class 4A
- Bear River
- Uintah
- Payson
- Mountain Crest
- Mountain View
Class 3A
- Canyon View
- Grantsville
- Juab
- Union
- Richfield
Class 2A/1A
- Duchesne
- ALA
- Enterprise
- Rich
- North Sevier