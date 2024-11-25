Wasatch High School celebrates a first place win during the 5A Girls Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

The girls wrestling season officially gets underway this week with the fall sports in the rearview mirror.

The 2024-25 season will be year five that girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA, and it figures to be the most exciting yet based on voting from the coaches.

The Deseret News polled coaches in each classification about who they think is the team to beat will be this season. The voting in each classification was tight, with three of the five defending state champs tagged as favorites.

Mountain Ridge (6A), Wasatch (5A), Bear River (4A), Canyon View (3A) and Duchesne (2A/1A) were the teams projected as the favorites in those coaches preseason rankings.

Wasatch, Canyon View and Duchesne are all defending state champs.

Class 6A

Mountain Ridge Copper Hills Westlake Corner Canyon Davis

Class 5A

Wasatch Cedar Valley Salem Hills Northridge Box Elder

Class 4A

Bear River Uintah Payson Mountain Crest Mountain View

Class 3A

Canyon View Grantsville Juab Union Richfield

Class 2A/1A