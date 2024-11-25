Wasatch High School celebrates a first place win during the 5A Girls Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Marielle Scott, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

The girls wrestling season officially gets underway this week with the fall sports in the rearview mirror.

The 2024-25 season will be year five that girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA, and it figures to be the most exciting yet based on voting from the coaches.

The Deseret News polled coaches in each classification about who they think is the team to beat will be this season. The voting in each classification was tight, with three of the five defending state champs tagged as favorites.

Mountain Ridge (6A), Wasatch (5A), Bear River (4A), Canyon View (3A) and Duchesne (2A/1A) were the teams projected as the favorites in those coaches preseason rankings.

View Comments

Wasatch, Canyon View and Duchesne are all defending state champs.

Class 6A

  1. Mountain Ridge
  2. Copper Hills
  3. Westlake
  4. Corner Canyon
  5. Davis

Class 5A

  1. Wasatch
  2. Cedar Valley
  3. Salem Hills
  4. Northridge
  5. Box Elder

Class 4A

  1. Bear River
  2. Uintah
  3. Payson
  4. Mountain Crest
  5. Mountain View

Class 3A

  1. Canyon View
  2. Grantsville
  3. Juab
  4. Union
  5. Richfield

Class 2A/1A

  1. Duchesne
  2. ALA
  3. Enterprise
  4. Rich
  5. North Sevier
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.