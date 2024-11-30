Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) goes for a dunk during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

Gabe Madsen posted his usual, reliable stat line.

Beyond that, though, there were several uncharacteristic things that happened for Utah basketball in its mid-afternoon matchup with Eastern Washington at the Huntsman Center on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Utes had made a habit thus far of putting away inferior opponents well before the game got to its late stages, but the Eagles managed a brief second-half lead and were down only four with just under four minutes to play after a solid stretch.

Utah, however, made more than enough stick-with-it plays to overcome some lackluster moments to win, 88-80.

“I thought Eastern Washington played outstanding tonight. They’re a good team. I know what the record is, it’s not coach’s speak. They got a lot of talented guys on that team,” Utah coach Craig Smith said.

“... But we did execute well. Down the stretch, we were able to put together a string of stops and able to get to the rim and create some easy opportunities that way. So got to get better defensively, a lot of defensive breakdowns, specifically in the first half, and that’s what kept them the game.”

The victory improves Utah’s record to 6-1, ahead of a key nonconference matchup with Saint Mary’s next Saturday.

The last time the Utes had an opportunity to beat a KenPom top 40 team, they couldn’t hold on to an 11-point halftime lead and fell by five to Mississippi State nearly two weeks ago.

They’ll have that chance against the Gaels.

Certainly, Saturday didn’t feel like the Utes’ previous wins over teams like Central Arkansas or Utah Tech — in their five home wins prior to Saturday, they had won by an average of 36.8 points per game.

Chalk it up to some poor communication, rhythm and execution, both on offense and defense.

Utah led by seven midway through the first half, only to see Eastern Washington stick with it, hit some key shots and make it a 43-41 game at the break.

The Utes then briefly fell behind 48-47 almost three minutes into the second half before they finally started putting things together and playing complementary basketball.

It led to a 23-5 run for the Utes, as they built a 70-53 lead with 8:48 to play.

Madsen, who finished with a game-high 28 points and made three of Utah’s four 3-pointers, contributed nine points in that stretch. Lawson Lovering, who finished with 14 points, scored nine during that run, and Ezra Ausar added four.

“I think the main part was just consistency getting stops,” said Ausar, who had 20 points, five rebounds and a steal in his best game to date as a Ute.

The Eagles managed to stick around and even cut the lead to four at one point, but Utah did enough to fend off an upset.

Free throws and fouls ended up being a big factor in a contest that lasted nearly two hours and 20 minutes. Eastern Washington picked up 26 fouls — including three technicals — and that led to Utah shooting 45 free throws, making 28.

Madsen made 11 of 12, while Ausar hit 6 of 12 and Lovering 2 of 8 — a contrast of how things went right, and wrong, for the Utes even while they scored 11 more points at the line.

Eastern Washington made 17 of 18.

“I just had to keep my head up and let my teammates motivate me. You know, I did miss six free throws. ... So, yeah, this weekend, shooting free throws,” Ausar joked.

He also accentuated the positive from Utah shooting so much from the free-throw line.

“We just kept being aggressive. We kept getting to the line. We didn’t drop our heads, and again, we’re gonna be in that gym this week shooting free throws together,” Ausar said.

The Utes didn’t put up their typical amount of assists — they had 14 on 28 made baskets — but only turned the ball over eight times. Miro Little had half of those assists and added seven points and eight rebounds.

Madsen had four assists as well.

“For us to only turn it over eight times, that was good for us, and we’ve done a good job of taking care of the ball this year,” Smith said.

Utah also had a nice edge in second-chance points, scoring 21 to the Eagles’ 12, while owning a 17-9 edge in offensive rebounding and 40-33 overall on the boards.

Lovering tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, which all came on the offensive end, and Ausar had five boards.

That helped counteract an uncharacteristic defensive night. Utah entered the game second in the country in field goal percentage defense, giving up 33.8% shooting per game, but Eastern Washington shot 45.6%.

The Eagles also made 11 3-pointers, seven more than Utah, which averages 13.8 per contest.

Still, it’s a win — and a chance to learn and refine things with games against Saint Mary’s and Iowa in the near future, and Big 12 play not far behind that.

“We’ll grow from this game and and we’re gonna have to get better this week as we prepare for Saint Mary’s,” Smith said.