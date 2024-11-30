Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) puts up a shot while being guarded by Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) and Vice Zanki (8) during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

Utah stayed unbeaten at home so far this season on Saturday, beating Eastern Washington 88-80 at the Huntsman Center.

While it wasn’t as big a winning margin as expected going into the matchup — the Eagles have won just once this season — the Runnin’ Utes (6-1) were never in serious doubt of losing in the second half.

3 takeaways

There were a lot of free throws and fouls. Eastern Washington was whistled for 26 fouls in the matchup, while Utah picked up 18 fouls.

That led to countless trips to the free-throw line. The Utes ended up making 28 of 45 free throws, while Eastern Washington was more efficient, hitting 17 of 18.

That impacted the flow of the game in a matchup that lasted nearly two hours, 20 minutes.

Gabe Madsen, who scored a game-high 28 points, made 11 of 12 free throws while adding four assists and a steal.

It wasn’t the cleanest game for the Utes. Utah wasn’t as sharp on either end as it had shown consistently through the prior six games.

Eastern Washington made 45.6% of its shots, including 11 3-pointers after the Utes entered the game second nationally in field goal percentage defense at 33.8%.

Offensively, the Utes had 14 assists on 28 made field goals, well below their 22.5 assists-per-game average before the contest, which leads the country.

Utah also made just four 3-pointers after averaging a nation’s best 13.8 going into the night.

1 of 31 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 31 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) goes for a dunk during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 31 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 31 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) pushes through Eastern Washington Eagles guard Nic McClain (11) and guard Tyler Powell (1) during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 31 Utah Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts (25) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 31 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) puts up a shot while being guarded by Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) and Vice Zanki (8) during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 31 Eastern Washington Eagles forward Shaumba Ngoyi (35) attempts to steal the ball from Utah Utes guard Miro Little (1) as he drives towards the basket during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 31 Utah Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts (25) dribbles the ball down the court past Eastern Washington Eagles forward Vice Zanki (8) during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 31 Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) and Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) compete for the ball in a tip off during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 31 Utah Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts (25) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 31 Utah Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts (25) puts up a shot while being guarded by Eastern Washington Eagles forward Vice Zanki (8) during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 31 Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) is separated from Eastern Washington Eagles guard Nic McClain (11) by a referee during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 31 Utah Utes guard Mason Madsen (45) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 31 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) dribbles the ball down the court during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 31 Utah Utes guard Mason Madsen (45) dribbles the ball down the court during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 31 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) gets ready to shot a free throw during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 31 Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) dunks the ball during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 31 Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) passes the ball during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 31 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) goes for a dunk during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 20 of 31 Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith argues with a referee during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 21 of 31 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 22 of 31 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) attempts to drive to the basket while being guarded by a player from the Eastern Washington Eagles during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 23 of 31 Utah Utes guard Mason Madsen (45) reaches for a rebound during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 24 of 31 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) dribbles the ball down the court during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 25 of 31 Utah Utes players celebrate from the bench during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 26 of 31 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 27 of 31 Utah Utes guard Miro Little (1) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 28 of 31 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) falls back from the hoop after dunking the ball during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 29 of 31 Utah Utes guard Miro Little (1) puts up a shot during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 30 of 31 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) goes for a dunk during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 31 of 31 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) puts up a shot while being guarded by Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) and Vice Zanki (8) during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Utah pulled away in the second half before weathering one last run. Even with numbers that weren’t reflective of how Utah had been playing prior to Saturday, the Utes never let Eastern Washington take control.

Eventually they got things going, and that was reflected in a 23-5 run that started five minutes into the second half. Utah went from trailing 48-47 to moving ahead by a game-high 17 points.

The Eagles later trimmed that deficit to four, but the Utes found ways to stay comfortably enough ahead and move to 6-0 at home.

What’s next

The Utes will have a week to prepare before hosting one of their top nonconference matchups, Saint Mary’s, on Dec. 7. The game will tip off at 5 p.m. MST. It will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on 700 AM.

The Gaels are 7-1 on the year, with wins over Nebraska and USC. Arizona State handed Saint Mary’s its first loss earlier this week.