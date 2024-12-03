Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham walks along the sidelines during a game against Iowa State held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

Another college football signing period is upon us. On Wednesday, thousands of high school players across the nation will further their dreams of playing college football by signing with their chosen schools, including at least 20 players that will sign with the University of Utah.

Headlining the 2025 high school recruiting class are composite four-star linebackers Cyrus Polu and Christian Thatcher.

Polu recently received a ratings bump from recruiting website 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 3 recruit from the state of Utah and the No. 23 linebacker in the nation. The Desert Hills High product had offers from a number of Power Four schools, including UCLA, Washington, BYU, Arizona State, Cal, Michigan State and Stanford, but chose to stay home and play for Morgan Scalley and Colton Swan.

Desert Hills has not updated its defensive stats this season, but last year, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker garnered Deseret News 4A first-team honors with 55 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions.

Thatcher, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 player in Nevada and the No. 41 linebacker in the nation, recorded 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and three forced fumbles for Arbor View High this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker picked Utah over offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Cal, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC and Washington, among others.

Other standouts include Nevada safety JJ Buchanan, who played both wide receiver and safety and running back Daniel Bray, who flipped his commitment from SMU to Utah on Monday.

For the first time since 2022, Utah is set to sign two quarterbacks — three-star Wyatt Becker and three-star Jamarian Ficklin.

Sierra Canyon High quarterback Becker threw for 1,833 yards, 13 touchdowns with six interceptions on a 60% completion rate, while adding 358 yards and two scores on the ground. He led his team to the playoff quarterfinals, where they were beat by powerhouse Mater Dei.

Related Texas State QB commit Jamarian Ficklin flips to Utah

Ficklin, who was part of a three-commitment day Monday, flipped his commitment from Texas State to Utah. This season, the Muskogee High quarterback threw for 2,218 yards and 28 touchdowns with four interceptions on 62% accuracy. After leading his school to the state championship a year ago — Muskogee’s first title since 1986 — he has them right back in the 6A-II championship game, which will be played on Friday.

After scaling back last year to allow more spots on the roster to be used by transfer players, Utah is back to a more traditional high school class of 20 players, which could turn into more depending on what happens Wednesday.

There’s a couple decisions to keep your eye on Wednesday — Raycine Guillory Jr., a four-star Texas running back who will decide between Ole Miss and Utah at 5 p.m. MST, and Nick Hallock, a three-star Bingham offensive tackle who will decide on his next school at 2:30 p.m. MST.

Recruits will be signing as head coach Kyle Whittingham decides whether to return for a 21st year as Utah’s head coach, but whether it’s Whittingham or Morgan Scalley at the helm next year, recruits have been well aware of the succession plan.

“With the coach in waiting in place, we already had that discussion with recruits that when that time comes, here’s what the plan is. And so it’s not like the recruits and our own guys don’t know what the succession plan is and so that takes some of the edge off it,” Whittingham said.

“It would be a whole lot different if we didn’t have that plan in place, because then when that time comes it would be anybody’s guess what’s going to happen and who’s it going to be. But they know exactly what the plan is and that again was the real reason for laying down that plan several months ago.”

Recruiting rankings will change base on who Utah adds to its class today and tomorrow, but the Monday recruiting flurry, combined with some ratings bumps, has boosted the Utes’ ranking. 247Sports’ composite ranking has the Utes slotted 42nd overall and sixth in the Big 12, Rivals has Utah 38th overall and fifth in the Big 12 and On3 has the Utes ranked 42nd and eighth in the Big 12.

The No. 42 national ranking on 247Sports is about in line with Utah’s 2024 class, but down from its all-time high ranking of No. 23 nationally for its 2023 class, which came after back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

Utah’s 2024 high school recruiting class (as of Dec. 3)