Another college football signing period is upon us. On Wednesday, thousands of high school players across the nation will further their dreams of playing college football by signing with their chosen schools, including at least 20 players that will sign with the University of Utah.
Headlining the 2025 high school recruiting class are composite four-star linebackers Cyrus Polu and Christian Thatcher.
Polu recently received a ratings bump from recruiting website 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 3 recruit from the state of Utah and the No. 23 linebacker in the nation. The Desert Hills High product had offers from a number of Power Four schools, including UCLA, Washington, BYU, Arizona State, Cal, Michigan State and Stanford, but chose to stay home and play for Morgan Scalley and Colton Swan.
Desert Hills has not updated its defensive stats this season, but last year, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker garnered Deseret News 4A first-team honors with 55 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions.
Thatcher, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 player in Nevada and the No. 41 linebacker in the nation, recorded 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and three forced fumbles for Arbor View High this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker picked Utah over offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Cal, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC and Washington, among others.
Other standouts include Nevada safety JJ Buchanan, who played both wide receiver and safety and running back Daniel Bray, who flipped his commitment from SMU to Utah on Monday.
For the first time since 2022, Utah is set to sign two quarterbacks — three-star Wyatt Becker and three-star Jamarian Ficklin.
Sierra Canyon High quarterback Becker threw for 1,833 yards, 13 touchdowns with six interceptions on a 60% completion rate, while adding 358 yards and two scores on the ground. He led his team to the playoff quarterfinals, where they were beat by powerhouse Mater Dei.
Ficklin, who was part of a three-commitment day Monday, flipped his commitment from Texas State to Utah. This season, the Muskogee High quarterback threw for 2,218 yards and 28 touchdowns with four interceptions on 62% accuracy. After leading his school to the state championship a year ago — Muskogee’s first title since 1986 — he has them right back in the 6A-II championship game, which will be played on Friday.
After scaling back last year to allow more spots on the roster to be used by transfer players, Utah is back to a more traditional high school class of 20 players, which could turn into more depending on what happens Wednesday.
There’s a couple decisions to keep your eye on Wednesday — Raycine Guillory Jr., a four-star Texas running back who will decide between Ole Miss and Utah at 5 p.m. MST, and Nick Hallock, a three-star Bingham offensive tackle who will decide on his next school at 2:30 p.m. MST.
Recruits will be signing as head coach Kyle Whittingham decides whether to return for a 21st year as Utah’s head coach, but whether it’s Whittingham or Morgan Scalley at the helm next year, recruits have been well aware of the succession plan.
“With the coach in waiting in place, we already had that discussion with recruits that when that time comes, here’s what the plan is. And so it’s not like the recruits and our own guys don’t know what the succession plan is and so that takes some of the edge off it,” Whittingham said.
“It would be a whole lot different if we didn’t have that plan in place, because then when that time comes it would be anybody’s guess what’s going to happen and who’s it going to be. But they know exactly what the plan is and that again was the real reason for laying down that plan several months ago.”
Recruiting rankings will change base on who Utah adds to its class today and tomorrow, but the Monday recruiting flurry, combined with some ratings bumps, has boosted the Utes’ ranking. 247Sports’ composite ranking has the Utes slotted 42nd overall and sixth in the Big 12, Rivals has Utah 38th overall and fifth in the Big 12 and On3 has the Utes ranked 42nd and eighth in the Big 12.
The No. 42 national ranking on 247Sports is about in line with Utah’s 2024 class, but down from its all-time high ranking of No. 23 nationally for its 2023 class, which came after back-to-back Pac-12 championships.
Utah’s 2024 high school recruiting class (as of Dec. 3)
- Christian Thatcher, LB, 247Sports composite four-star, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Arbor View High, Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Cyrus Polu, LB, 247Sports composite four-star, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Desert Hills High, St. George, Utah.
- Wyatt Becker, QB, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Sierra Canyon High, Chatsworth, California.
- JJ Buchanan, S and WR, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Coronado High, Henderson, Nevada.
- Deon Mays, CB, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Arlington High, Arlington, Texas.
- Karson Kaufusi, DL, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, Skyline High, Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Jason Stokes Jr., CB, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Weiss High, Pflugerville, Texas.
- Shelton Fuller, CB, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-foot, 185 pounds, Del Valle High, El Paso, Texas.
- Daniel Bray, RB, 247Sports composite three-star, 5-9, 165 pounds, North Crowley High, Fort Worth, Texas.
- Tavian McNair, WR, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-2, 180 pounds, Centennial High, Corona, California.
- Nathan Tilmon, S, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-3, 185 pounds, Mansfield Timberview High, Arlington, Texas.
- Soren Shinofield, OT, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-6, 275 pounds, Cherry Creek High, Englewood, Colorado.
- Jamarian Ficklin, QB, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-1, 185 pounds, Muskogee High, Muskogee, Oklahoma.
- Max Fonoimoana, LB, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-3, 220 pounds, Kahuku High, Kahuku, Hawaii.
- Mana Carvalho, S, 247Sports composite three-star, 5-11, 165 pounds, Kahuku High, Kahuku, Hawaii.
- Sione Motuapuaka, DL, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-1, 280 pounds, Bishop Gorman High, Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Drew Clemens, TE, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-4, 215 pounds, Oak Park High, Kansas City, Missouri.
- Malili Asiata, DL, 247Sports composite three-star, 6-5, 330 pounds, Aquinas High, San Bernardino, California.
- Semi Taulanga, DL, 247Sports composite three-star, 5-11, 300 pounds, Mater Dei High, Santa Ana, California.
- Dillon Curtis, K, 6-2, 185 pounds, Murray High, Salt Lake City, Utah.