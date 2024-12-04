A last second prayer from half-court as time expired by Davis’ Coleman Atwater wasn’t meant to be, and Bingham won a thriller in a physical battle against Davis 73-72.

The scoring for Bingham was spread throughout the roster, with four players scoring in double digits. Bingham was led by Luke West, who had 22 points on the night to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Dawson Allen also had a stellar game and put up 15 points of his own, while Jason Peterson and Parker Snedaker contributed 12 and 11 points respectively.

The opening quarter was back and forth throughout, with Davis leading 16-14 after the first quarter. The Bingham defense tightened things up in the second quarter and had eight steals for the half, leading to a 33-28 Bingham advantage heading into the halftime break.

After losing in a heartbreaker to Olympus the night before, Bingham head coach Kyle Straatman was very pleased with the way his team responded, especially going up against a tough, physical team in Davis.

“I’m really proud of the boys with the way they responded after the tough overtime loss to Olympus last night. That game went pretty much exactly how I thought it would. I knew that Davis was a really good team and they’re especially a really physical team. I was really proud of my guys with the way that they responded to the physicality and their ability to play through all of the contact,” said Straatman.

Bingham was really dialed in from behind the 3-point line, shooting over 60% from downtown to help really open the game up toward the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Straatman knows that playing in close, physical battles like they did against Davis will help give his team some valuable experience as they head deeper into the season.

“We’ve had two really good games right now that are high level state games that is really seasoning my guys really quick. I just have two guys who played legitimate varsity minutes last year. The other seven or eight guys I’m playing are getting some really valuable experience playing against two top quality teams,” said Straatman.

The final three minutes of the game were a bit hectic, with Davis making a real push to steal the game at the last second. The Bingham defense locked in when they needed to most to deny Davis the comeback.

“We had one possession where things were kind of hectic and we weren’t even able to get a shot off. That kind of had me second guessing if we should have run a different play or something. I really liked our leadership in that moment. There was a lot of communication after that and I knew that the guys would be really locked in defensively down the stretch,” added Straatman.

Davis was led by Coleman Atwater who put forth a valiant effort with 23 points and six rebounds in the losing effort.