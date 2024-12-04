The UHSAA Board of Trustees met Wednesday and approved its second draft for realignment and first draft of regions for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years. The UHSAA realigns every two years based on changed school enrollments and other factors.

The BOT will meet two more times (Dec. 12 and Dec. 19) before it finalizes realignment at its Dec. 19 meeting. The BOT will also have a public hearing over Zoom Dec. 11 as it takes input about realignment.

The Board of Trustees also approved a motion brought forward by Judge Memorial principal Patrick Lambert to explore the possibility of an investigation and enforcement arm within the UHSAA to deal with transfer and recruiting issues.

It has long been discussed as a direction the UHSAA could explore, even during transfer rule hearings during last school year. But this is a more formal step in that direction as the UHSAA will now explore the viability of such an investigation arm, both financially and in its power of subpoena. The vote to explore the investigation and enforcement arm was 14-1.

Listed below are the proposed regions and classifications for those schools who participate in sports.

Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Davis Bingham American Fork Farmington Cedar Valley Corner Canyon Layton Copper Hills Lehi Syracuse Herriman Lone Peak Weber Mountain Ridge Skyridge Riverton Westlake

Class 5A All Sports

Region 4 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 8 Cyprus Bonneville Bountiful Alta Maple Mtn. Granger Box Elder Clearfield Brighton Payson Hunter Fremont Northridge Olympus Salem Hills Kearns Roy Viewmont Pleasant Grove Spanish Fork Taylorsville West Field Woods Cross Skyline Springville West Jordan Wasatch Timpview Hillcrest West

Class 4A All Sports

Region 9 Region 10 Region 11 Region 12 Region 13 Crimson Cliffs Cottonwood Bear River Mountain View Park City Desert Hills East Green Canyon Orem Uintah Dixie Highland Ridgeline Provo Deseret Peak Hurricane Jordan Sky View Timpanogos Stansbury Pine View Murray Mountain Crest Juan Diego Tooele Snow Canyon Judge Memorial

Class 3A All Sports

Region 14 Region 15 Region 16 Ben Lomond Carbon Canyon View Grantsville Emery Cedar City Layton Chr. North Sanpete Delta Logan Summit Academy Juab Morgan Union Manti Ogden Richfield Providence Hall

3A North 3A South Ben Lomond Canyon View Grantsville Carbon Logan Cedar City Morgan Juab Ogden Manti Union North Sanpete Richfield

Class 2A All Sports

Region 17 Region 18 Region 19 Region 20 Duchesne APA West Valley ALA Beaver Gunnison Valley Freedom Prep American Heritage Enterprise Millard Merit Prep Draper APA Grand North Sevier Rockwell ICS Kanab North Summit Salt Lake Academy Maeser Prep Parowan South Summit UMA Camp Williams Rowland Hall San Juan Vanguard UMA Hill Field South Sevier Wasatch Academy Waterford

2A North 2A North ALA Delta Judge Memorial Emery Layton Christian Grand Providence Hall San Juan South Summit South Sevier Summit Academy

Class 1A All Sports

Region 21 Region 22 Region 23 Region 24 Green River Bryce Valley Dugway Altamont Lake Powell Escalante Eskdale Manila Monticello Milford Mount Vernon Rich Monument Valley Panguitch Telos St. Joseph Navajo Mountain Piute USDB Tabiona Pinnacle Valley West Desert Tintic Whitehorse Water Canyon West Ridge Wendover Wayne

1A North 1A South Duchesne Beaver Gunnison Vally Enterprise North Sevier Kanab North Summit Parowan Millard