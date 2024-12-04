The UHSAA Board of Trustees discusses realignment for the next school year.
James Edward
By James Edward

The UHSAA Board of Trustees met Wednesday and approved its second draft for realignment and first draft of regions for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years. The UHSAA realigns every two years based on changed school enrollments and other factors.

The BOT will meet two more times (Dec. 12 and Dec. 19) before it finalizes realignment at its Dec. 19 meeting. The BOT will also have a public hearing over Zoom Dec. 11 as it takes input about realignment.

The Board of Trustees also approved a motion brought forward by Judge Memorial principal Patrick Lambert to explore the possibility of an investigation and enforcement arm within the UHSAA to deal with transfer and recruiting issues.

It has long been discussed as a direction the UHSAA could explore, even during transfer rule hearings during last school year. But this is a more formal step in that direction as the UHSAA will now explore the viability of such an investigation arm, both financially and in its power of subpoena. The vote to explore the investigation and enforcement arm was 14-1.

Listed below are the proposed regions and classifications for those schools who participate in sports.

Class 6A All Sports, including football

Region 1Region 2Region 3
DavisBinghamAmerican Fork
FarmingtonCedar ValleyCorner Canyon
LaytonCopper HillsLehi
SyracuseHerrimanLone Peak
WeberMountain RidgeSkyridge
Riverton
Westlake

Class 5A All Sports

Region 4Region 5Region 6Region 7Region 8
CyprusBonnevilleBountifulAltaMaple Mtn.
GrangerBox ElderClearfieldBrightonPayson
HunterFremontNorthridgeOlympusSalem Hills
KearnsRoyViewmontPleasant GroveSpanish Fork
TaylorsvilleWest FieldWoods CrossSkylineSpringville
West JordanWasatchTimpview
Hillcrest
West

Class 5A Football Only

Region 4Region 5Region 6Region 7Region 8
CyprusBonnevilleBountifulAltaMaple Mountain
GrangerBox ElderClearfieldBrightonPayson
HunterFremontNorthridgeOlympusSpanish Fork
KearnsRoyViewmontOremSpringville
TaylorsvilleWest FieldWoods CrossPleasant GroveTimpview
West JordanWasatch
Hillcrest
West

Class 4A All Sports

Region 9Region 10Region 11Region 12Region 13
Crimson CliffsCottonwoodBear RiverMountain ViewPark City
Desert HillsEastGreen CanyonOremUintah
DixieHighlandRidgelineProvoDeseret Peak
HurricaneJordanSky ViewTimpanogosStansbury
Pine ViewMurrayMountain CrestJuan DiegoTooele
Snow CanyonJudge Memorial

Class 4A Football Only

Region 9Region 10Region 11Region 12Region 13
Crimson CliffsCottonwoodBear RiverJuan DiegoPark City
Desert HillsEastGreen CanyonMountain ViewUintah
DixieHighlandMountain CrestOremDeseret Peak
HurricaneJordanRidgelineProvoStansbury
Pine ViewMurraySky ViewSalem HillsTooele
Snow CanyonSkylineTimpanogos

Class 3A All Sports

Region 14Region 15Region 16
Ben LomondCarbonCanyon View
GrantsvilleEmeryCedar City
Layton Chr.North SanpeteDelta
LoganSummit AcademyJuab
MorganUnionManti
OgdenRichfield
Providence Hall

Class 3A Football Only

3A North3A South
Ben LomondCanyon View
GrantsvilleCarbon
LoganCedar City
MorganJuab
OgdenManti
UnionNorth Sanpete
Richfield

Class 2A All Sports

Region 17Region 18Region 19Region 20
DuchesneAPA West ValleyALABeaver
Gunnison ValleyFreedom PrepAmerican HeritageEnterprise
MillardMerit PrepDraper APAGrand
North SevierRockwellICSKanab
North SummitSalt Lake AcademyMaeser PrepParowan
South SummitUMA Camp WilliamsRowland HallSan Juan
VanguardUMA Hill FieldSouth Sevier
Wasatch AcademyWaterford

Class 2A Football Only

2A North2A North
ALADelta
Judge MemorialEmery
Layton ChristianGrand
Providence HallSan Juan
South SummitSouth Sevier
Summit Academy

Class 1A All Sports

Region 21Region 22Region 23Region 24
Green RiverBryce ValleyDugwayAltamont
Lake PowellEscalanteEskdaleManila
MonticelloMilfordMount VernonRich
Monument ValleyPanguitchTelosSt. Joseph
Navajo MountainPiuteUSDBTabiona
PinnacleValleyWest DesertTintic
WhitehorseWater CanyonWest RidgeWendover
Wayne

Class 1A Football Only

1A North1A South
DuchesneBeaver
Gunnison VallyEnterprise
North SevierKanab
North SummitParowan
Millard

Class 1A 8-player football

1A 8-player
Altamont
Milford
Monticello
Monument Valley
Panguitch
Rich
St. Joseph
UMA Camp Williams
UMA Hill Field
USDB
Water Canyon
Whitehorse
