The UHSAA Board of Trustees met Wednesday and approved its second draft for realignment and first draft of regions for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years. The UHSAA realigns every two years based on changed school enrollments and other factors.
The BOT will meet two more times (Dec. 12 and Dec. 19) before it finalizes realignment at its Dec. 19 meeting. The BOT will also have a public hearing over Zoom Dec. 11 as it takes input about realignment.
The Board of Trustees also approved a motion brought forward by Judge Memorial principal Patrick Lambert to explore the possibility of an investigation and enforcement arm within the UHSAA to deal with transfer and recruiting issues.
It has long been discussed as a direction the UHSAA could explore, even during transfer rule hearings during last school year. But this is a more formal step in that direction as the UHSAA will now explore the viability of such an investigation arm, both financially and in its power of subpoena. The vote to explore the investigation and enforcement arm was 14-1.
Listed below are the proposed regions and classifications for those schools who participate in sports.
Class 6A All Sports, including football
|Region 1
|Region 2
|Region 3
|Davis
|Bingham
|American Fork
|Farmington
|Cedar Valley
|Corner Canyon
|Layton
|Copper Hills
|Lehi
|Syracuse
|Herriman
|Lone Peak
|Weber
|Mountain Ridge
|Skyridge
|Riverton
|Westlake
Class 5A All Sports
|Region 4
|Region 5
|Region 6
|Region 7
|Region 8
|Cyprus
|Bonneville
|Bountiful
|Alta
|Maple Mtn.
|Granger
|Box Elder
|Clearfield
|Brighton
|Payson
|Hunter
|Fremont
|Northridge
|Olympus
|Salem Hills
|Kearns
|Roy
|Viewmont
|Pleasant Grove
|Spanish Fork
|Taylorsville
|West Field
|Woods Cross
|Skyline
|Springville
|West Jordan
|Wasatch
|Timpview
|Hillcrest
|West
Class 5A Football Only
|Region 4
|Region 5
|Region 6
|Region 7
|Region 8
|Cyprus
|Bonneville
|Bountiful
|Alta
|Maple Mountain
|Granger
|Box Elder
|Clearfield
|Brighton
|Payson
|Hunter
|Fremont
|Northridge
|Olympus
|Spanish Fork
|Kearns
|Roy
|Viewmont
|Orem
|Springville
|Taylorsville
|West Field
|Woods Cross
|Pleasant Grove
|Timpview
|West Jordan
|Wasatch
|Hillcrest
|West
Class 4A All Sports
|Region 9
|Region 10
|Region 11
|Region 12
|Region 13
|Crimson Cliffs
|Cottonwood
|Bear River
|Mountain View
|Park City
|Desert Hills
|East
|Green Canyon
|Orem
|Uintah
|Dixie
|Highland
|Ridgeline
|Provo
|Deseret Peak
|Hurricane
|Jordan
|Sky View
|Timpanogos
|Stansbury
|Pine View
|Murray
|Mountain Crest
|Juan Diego
|Tooele
|Snow Canyon
|Judge Memorial
Class 4A Football Only
|Region 9
|Region 10
|Region 11
|Region 12
|Region 13
|Crimson Cliffs
|Cottonwood
|Bear River
|Juan Diego
|Park City
|Desert Hills
|East
|Green Canyon
|Mountain View
|Uintah
|Dixie
|Highland
|Mountain Crest
|Orem
|Deseret Peak
|Hurricane
|Jordan
|Ridgeline
|Provo
|Stansbury
|Pine View
|Murray
|Sky View
|Salem Hills
|Tooele
|Snow Canyon
|Skyline
|Timpanogos
Class 3A All Sports
|Region 14
|Region 15
|Region 16
|Ben Lomond
|Carbon
|Canyon View
|Grantsville
|Emery
|Cedar City
|Layton Chr.
|North Sanpete
|Delta
|Logan
|Summit Academy
|Juab
|Morgan
|Union
|Manti
|Ogden
|Richfield
|Providence Hall
Class 3A Football Only
|3A North
|3A South
|Ben Lomond
|Canyon View
|Grantsville
|Carbon
|Logan
|Cedar City
|Morgan
|Juab
|Ogden
|Manti
|Union
|North Sanpete
|Richfield
Class 2A All Sports
|Region 17
|Region 18
|Region 19
|Region 20
|Duchesne
|APA West Valley
|ALA
|Beaver
|Gunnison Valley
|Freedom Prep
|American Heritage
|Enterprise
|Millard
|Merit Prep
|Draper APA
|Grand
|North Sevier
|Rockwell
|ICS
|Kanab
|North Summit
|Salt Lake Academy
|Maeser Prep
|Parowan
|South Summit
|UMA Camp Williams
|Rowland Hall
|San Juan
|Vanguard
|UMA Hill Field
|South Sevier
|Wasatch Academy
|Waterford
Class 2A Football Only
|2A North
|2A North
|ALA
|Delta
|Judge Memorial
|Emery
|Layton Christian
|Grand
|Providence Hall
|San Juan
|South Summit
|South Sevier
|Summit Academy
Class 1A All Sports
|Region 21
|Region 22
|Region 23
|Region 24
|Green River
|Bryce Valley
|Dugway
|Altamont
|Lake Powell
|Escalante
|Eskdale
|Manila
|Monticello
|Milford
|Mount Vernon
|Rich
|Monument Valley
|Panguitch
|Telos
|St. Joseph
|Navajo Mountain
|Piute
|USDB
|Tabiona
|Pinnacle
|Valley
|West Desert
|Tintic
|Whitehorse
|Water Canyon
|West Ridge
|Wendover
|Wayne
Class 1A Football Only
|1A North
|1A South
|Duchesne
|Beaver
|Gunnison Vally
|Enterprise
|North Sevier
|Kanab
|North Summit
|Parowan
|Millard
Class 1A 8-player football
|1A 8-player
|Altamont
|Milford
|Monticello
|Monument Valley
|Panguitch
|Rich
|St. Joseph
|UMA Camp Williams
|UMA Hill Field
|USDB
|Water Canyon
|Whitehorse