Utah Utes quarterback Brandon Rose (8) looks to pass the ball during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Utah quarterback Brandon Rose will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Saturday evening.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound California native arrived in Salt Lake City in 2022 and waited patiently for a chance to play. That chance didn’t come in 2022 or 2023 — Bryson Barnes beat him out twice for the QB2 job — and he lost the backup job to Isaac Wilson to start the 2024 season.

After coaches benched Wilson in the third quarter of the Houston game this season, however, Rose got his first real opportunity. While he couldn’t lead the Utes to a win in a 17-14 loss (Rose’s final line: 7 for 15 for 45 yards with one interception), he earned his first start of his career in Utah’s next game, against BYU.

In the first half, Rose sparked Utah’s offense, passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns and adding 44 yards on the ground as the Utes raced out to a 21-10 halftime lead.

Shortly before halftime, however, Rose suffered a Lisfranc injury, and though he played in the second half, it was clear he was limited. He finished the game with a final line of 12 for 21 for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, plus 55 rushing yards, as Utah scored zero points in the second half.

Rose ends his Utah career having played in three games (he came in during mop-up duty in the season-opener this season), throwing for 157 yards and two touchdowns and adding 66 rushing yards.

Rose has two years of eligibility remaining.