The Utah women’s basketball team has thus far displayed a flair for the dramatic early in the Gavin Petersen era.

There was Petersen’s first game as head coach, when the Utes won in overtime over Saint Joseph’s when Maye Toure hit a jumper in the lane with under five seconds to play.

Then, in the Cayman Islands Classic, Utah overcame a 24-point deficit before falling short against Mississippi State, then followed that with an unforgettable 78-67 win over then-No. 3 Notre Dame.

That made Sunday’s matchup with Princeton at the Huntsman Center almost feel routine.

Almost.

Again, the Utes needed some late-game heroics to win — and they found them in a 79-76 victory over the visiting Tigers.

“Today was a great gutty win. Something we’ve been talking about and addressing over the last two days has been consistency, and I think with how we practiced the last couple of days, it showed up again today,” Petersen said.

3 takeaways

Utah executed better down the stretch. At one point in the third quarter, Utah led by 18, and the Utes entered the final period up 13. That did not portend what would elapse during the game’s final moments.

Princeton fought back into the contest with a 9-1 run to start the fourth quarter, and the game went back and forth over the final period after that.

The Tigers’ Skye Belker, who scored a career-high 24 points, drilled a 3-pointer in transition to tie the game at 72-72 with 2:52 to play — but Utah, to its credit, never gave up the lead.

Junior guard Gianna Kneepkens followed up with a hesitation jumper in the lane to put the Utes up two, and Maty Wilke then made a dagger 3-pointer on a fastbreak to push it to a 77-72 lead with under two minutes to play.

“I think when anyone makes a big three on our team, it’s kind of like a boost of confidence and the weight releases a little bit. That’s part of my job coming off the bench,” Wilke said. “I see what needs to be done on the court and try and step up. ... Today I was just the one to be the one hitting from three.”

Princeton wasn’t finished — and the Tigers even had the chance to steal the lead.

Only 11 seconds after Wilke’s final 3 of the night, Toby Nweke made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two, and with 40.9 seconds to play, a Utah foul gave Princeton the chance to tie the game.

But Ashley Chea only made 1 of 2 free throws, making it 77-76.

Princeton followed with a strong defensive series, and Wilke was whistled for an offensive foul with 11.3 seconds to play, giving the Tigers a shot to move ahead.

A ticky-tacky foul called on Ines Vieira on the ensuing possession put Belker at the line to tie the game or give Princeton the lead. Belker, though, couldn’t finish off her career game as the hero, as she missed both charity shots.

Kneepkens rebounded the second miss, Utah called timeout and after the Utes got the ball inbounds, Kneepkens was fouled with 3.8 seconds to play. Unlike her high-scoring counterpart, Kneepkens made both free throws — giving her a team-high 19 points — and the Utes led by three.

Chea raced upcourt for Princeton’s final shot, but her runner from beyond the arc wasn’t close.

“I think it’s good that we have been put in these types of situations. I mean, Princeton’s an NCAA tournament team. They’re going to be there in March,” Petersen said. “This gives us a glimpse into conference play, the intensity of it and how close it’s going to be. It is good that we’re able to execute and be able to defend end of the game situations.”

Utah found ways to keep the lead. It’s not often that the Utes are outshot on their home court, but Princeton made 54.5% of its shots from the field while Utah hit 46.6%.

The Utes, though, never trailed over the game’s final 27 minutes, even when there were close calls.

Utah’s free-throw shooting was superior — the Utes made 14 of 16, while Princeton hit 8 of 12.

The Utes also cashed in on 11 3-pointers, three more than the visitors.

Wilke, in particular, came up with some well-timed shots from long range.

After both teams went into the second quarter tied at 16-16, Wilke nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to help spark an 8-0 Utah run, and moments later, she added her third 3-point make to push the lead to 35-30 after a strong response from Princeton.

Her biggest 3 of the afternoon, though, was her fourth and final of the day, with 1:59 to play — a shot that gave Utah a crucial five-point lead.

On a day where the Utes’ offense went through lulls, Wilke’s assertiveness was needed. She finished with 14 points on 4 of 6 shooting, 4 of 5 from 3, and added two rebounds and an assist.

“First and foremost, what a luxury I have to have Maty come off the bench. She is a starter, plain and simple. If I could start six, I would. She’s that good,” Petersen said.

“... She went into the game tonight, kind of overthinking. I pulled her aside, asked her what’s wrong and she told me she was overthinking to which I responded “Alright, you’re too good to overthink, just go play.’”

In addition to her 19 points, Kneepkens added four assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Toure put up 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block.

Princeton found ways to fight back. The final play of the first quarter was a microcosm of the fight that Princeton would show all game.

The Tigers had the ball trailing 16-13 with four seconds left in the quarter after a Utah turnover, though it was a long shot to score, considering Princeton had to inbound the ball from its end line.

Belker took the inbounds pass, then raced toward upcourt, where she got a well-timed screen from Parker Hill. With ample room to get off a good shot, Belker drilled a half-court heave to make it 16-16 through one period.

Princeton only briefly led after that — the last time came at 20-17 with 8:08 left in the second quarter — but its early grittiness helped set the tone for a Tigers squad that never went away, even after getting outscored by 13 over the second and third quarters.

Utah led 62-44 with 2:29 left in the third quarter after an and-one from Kneepkens, but Princeton answered with a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 11, before Kneepkens nailed a fadeaway jumper to end the period.

Princeton carried that momentum over to the fourth, trimming Utah’s lead to four points in the period’s first four minutes as the Tigers went on a 12-3 run to make it 67-63.

The Utes missed their first three shots of the fourth quarter and had three turnovers in that stretch, while finishing 3 of 10 from the field in the final period.

“We knew coming in that they’re a good team. They were coming off a loss, too, and any competitive tournament team is not going to just be like, ‘Oh, we lost,’ and let it go and come in soft — they’re gonna come in hard,” Kneepkens said. “We were prepared for it. We just have to stay locked in when we get those big leads, because in future games, when we let loose of the reins, other teams are going to take advantage of it. It won’t always turn towards a win.”

Princeton’s determination gave it a chance to win, though the Tigers’ rare free-throw misses at the end — three of their four charity misses came in the final minute — were costly.

“They are always going to be in games because they don’t relent and they don’t give up,” Petersen said of Princeton, while seeing similarities in his own squad. “That’s something I believe we have as well. It’s something I’m glad we can learn and move forward and I’m proud that we’re able to hold on for that victory.”

Up next

Utah (8-2) will wrap up the nonconference portion of its schedule by facing former Pac-12 foe Washington on the road.

The Utes and Huskies will play next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. MST in Seattle. The game can be heard on 700 AM.

Washington is 7-3 on the season, with two of its losses coming against top five programs LSU and UCLA. The Huskies lost to the Tigers by just one point, falling on a last-second layup.