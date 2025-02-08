The Duchesne girls wrestling team celebrates its second team wrestling championship on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

For Duchesne’s girls wrestling team, in many instances the battles on the mat this season haven’t been as hard as the ones they encountered off it.

The trials they faced didn’t stop the Eagles from securing their second team championship during the 1A/2A tournament Saturday evening at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

“It’s crazy, we’ve had a lot of injuries and challenges that they’ve surpassed this year,” said coach Shane Ivie, who himself tore his ACL earlier in the year.

He said he brought in a roster of assistants to help guide the team, which was key.

“The girls have been really good at recruiting and bringing new kids in,” said Ivie, who was named the outstanding coach of the year at the tournament.

Sophomore Ariana Jones (130) helped pave the way. Jones, whose mother passed away earlier this year, was determined to make her mom proud.

“She told me this was my year,” Jones said. “I think she was right.”

Jones battled through the tournament to capture the individual title by pinning Lainee Sawyer of Panguitch.

“It was a tough one for sure,” Jones said. “I was just praying so hard.”

Senior Breann Ivie (110) has been dealing with medical conditions that affect her heart and has put off getting a pacemaker so she can wrestle.

Ivie finished her senior year by securing her second individual title, pinning North Sevier’s Kinsee Sailing.

“I was just happy I was able to pull that match off,” Breann Ivie said of her finale, adding that while it is likely the end of her wrestling career because of her health, she’s preparing to serve a church mission.

Sophomore McKenlee Sprecher (135) also won her final match of the tournament, ending a year that saw a dramatic turnaround.

“I started off this season horrible and went 0-12,” Sprecher said.

At the Christmas Classic tournament her coach gave her some advice: Just do what you know.

“Something in me changed, and it changed my wrestling perspective and made me want to work for it,” Sprecher said.

Senior Daniella Spencer (145) talked her doctor into letting her use a brace instead of a cast on her arm so she could finish the season despite a fracture, and she beat Heidi Marshall of Kanab in the finals, adding another gold to Duchesne’s tally for the night.

“This win means a whole lot to me,” said Spencer, who also has epilepsy. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and parents. We just have some amazing people on our team.”

Junior Abigail Woods (190) said her win over Enterprise’s Austyn Carpenter was a way for her to prove to herself that she could do it a second time.

“Even if they’re not in your weight, you still practice with them and we help each other out,” Woods said of her team. “We are like one big family.”

Duchesne’s girls totalled 213.5 points, with Enterprise following at 158.5 and Rich at 124.

“They fought through it all,” coach Ivie said. “The girls who found success found it with passion. They just started knocking down trees and it didn’t stop.”

2A/1A state championship

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Duchesne 213.5 Enterprise 158.5 Rich 124 San Juan 91 American Leadership Academy 78 Altamont 75 North Sevier 59 Panguitch 46 Beaver 39 Kanab 37

Individual Results

100 pounds

Madaleigh Grimstead, Tintic, Fr. Lauren Stewart, Wayne, Fr. Jacoy Farnsworth, Duchesne, Fr. Scottlynn Strong, Beaver, Fr.

Championship — Madaleigh Grimstead, Tintic def. Lauren Stewart, Wayne, TF-1.5 4:33 (17-2)

105 pounds

Diana Montanez, Enterprise, Jr. Jaskin Hair, American Leadership, Sr. Breklyn Skewes, Duchesne, So. Linzy Perfect, North Sevier, Fr.

Championship — Diana Montanez, Enterprise def. Jaskin Hair, American Leadership Academy, Dec 8-1

110 pounds

Breann Ivie, Duchesne, Sr. Kinsee Sailing, North Sevier, Sr. Summer Atene, Monument Valley, Fr. Alyiah Leplant, Kanab, So.

Championship — Breann Ivie, Duchesne def. Kinsee Sailing, North Sevier, Fall 2:39

115 pounds

Martha Comacho, American Leadership, So. Leah Ivie, Duchesne, So. Alexa Marshall, Panguitch, So. Hazel Wilson, Rich, Fr.

Championship — Martha Comacho, American Leadership Academy def. Leah Ivie, Duchesne, Fall 2:12

120 pounds

Alexandra Ramirez, Enterprise, Sr. Preslee Thacker, Altamont, Fr. Tereana Trujillo, North Sevier, Fr. Lainey Riquelme, Enterprise, Jr.

Championship — Alexandra Ramirez, Enterprise def. Preslee Thacker, Altamont, Fall 2:47

125 pounds

Addilee Hall, Enterprise, Sr. Payton Adams, Grand County, Jr. Dakota Williams, Altamont, Jr. Kheirra Keith, San Juan, Fr.

Championship — Addilee Hall, Enterprise def. Payton Adams, Grand County, TF-1.5 4:46 (17-0)

130 pounds

Ariana Jones, Duchesne, So. Lainee Sawyer, Panguitch, Fr. Clara Peterson, Millard, Jr. Aiva Nelson, Rich, So.

Championship — Ariana Jones, Duchesne def. Lainee Sawyer, Panguitch, Fall 2:20

135 pounds

Mckenlee Sprecher, Duchesne, So. Heidi Marshall, Kanab, Jr. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch, Sr. Katharina Smith, Rich, Jr.

Championship — Mckenlee Sprecher, Duchesne def. Heidi Marshall, Kanab, Fall 1:27

140 pounds

Lexi Rowe, Rich, Fr. Aariel Worthen, American Leadership, Sr. Clara Yardley, Enterprise, So. Alexia Joseph, Beaver, So.

Championship — Lexi Rowe, Rich def. Aariel Worthen, American Leadership Academy, Fall 0:59

145 pounds

Daniella Spencer, Duchesne, Sr. Hilary Rex, Rich, Sr. Baily Tanner, American Leadership, Jr. Barbara Crane, North Sevier, Fr.

Championship — Daniella Spencer, Duchesne def. Hilary Rex, Rich, Fall 0:29

155 pounds

Nina Hillier, Rich, Sr. Saraeya Mills, San Juan, So. Dakoda Keel, Duchesne, So. Noraa Darger, Kanab, Fr.

Championship — Nina Hillier, Rich def. Saraeya Mills, San Juan, Dec 8-2

170 pounds

Khatira Keith, San Juan, Jr. Vivian Lopez, Rich, So. Mckenna Suter, Altamont, Fr. Baylie Christy, Enterprise, So.

Championship — Khatira Keith, San Juan def. Vivian Lopez, Rich, Fall 1:4

190 pounds

Abigail Woods, Duchesne, Jr. Austyn Carpenter, Enterprise, So. Judyann Carballo, Parowan, Sr. Saylor Dandy, San Juan, Jr.

Championship — Abigail Woods, Duchesne def. Austyn Carpenter, Enterprise, Fall 0:28

235 pounds

Bahozhoni Johnson, South Sevier, Fr. Ina Slivers, Enterprise, Sr. Morgan Kaytso, San Juan, So. Kaydence Reveles, Utah Military Academy, Jr.

Championship — Bahozhoni Johnson, South Sevier def. Ina Slivers, Enterprise, Fall 4:46