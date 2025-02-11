Wrestlers are introduced for state championships at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

The opening day of the 5A and 4A state boys wrestling tournaments were held at UVU on Tuesday, and Uintah is in firm control in its quest at a 4A repeat, as it owns a 120-point lead after Day 1.

The chase for the 5A title is much, much tighter. Defending state champ Spanish Fork tallied 277 points and leads Box Elder by one point heading into Wednesday’s consolation matches and then championship finals at 7:30 p.m.

Both Spanish Fork and Box Elder have nine wrestlers in the finals on Wednesday night.

In 5A, Spanish Fork’s Karson Shelley is chasing his fourth state title as he enters the 120-pound finals against Roy’s Kaleb Blackner. Wasatch has a trio of wrestlers each pursuing their third straight championship: Benjamin Kohler (126), Max Richins (144) and Daxton Bonner (138).

In 4A, Uintah’s Michael Alexander headlines the 4A finals as he pursues his remarkable fourth state championship in the 126-pound class.

The remaining defending champions looking to add another title include Uintah’s Ethan Sharp (120), Stansbury’s Benjamin Ploehn (126), Mountain View’s Glade Harman (132) and Uintah’s Brody Rhoades (144).

Class 5A state tournament

Day 1 Team scores

Spanish Fork, 277 Box Elder, 276 Wasatch, 166 Salem Hills, 92.5 Viewmont, 68 Roy, 67.5 Bountiful, 49 Brighton, 42 Maple Mountain, 37.5 Springville, 37.5 Northridge, 36

Wednesday’s championship matches

106 — Easton Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Ryker Winward, Box Elder

— Easton Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Ryker Winward, Box Elder 113 — Taegan Leavitt, Spanish Fork vs. William Shallenberger, Wasatch

— Taegan Leavitt, Spanish Fork vs. William Shallenberger, Wasatch 120 — Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Kaleb Blackner, Roy

— Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Kaleb Blackner, Roy 126 — Kyler Spencer, Spanish Fork vs. Mason Bingham, Box Elder

— Kyler Spencer, Spanish Fork vs. Mason Bingham, Box Elder 132 — Kolvin Thompson, Box Elder vs. Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch

— Kolvin Thompson, Box Elder vs. Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch 138 — Daxton Bonner, Wasatch vs. Bostyn Tucker, Box Elder

— Daxton Bonner, Wasatch vs. Bostyn Tucker, Box Elder 144 — Max Richins, Wasatch vs. Blake Buckway, Box Elder

— Max Richins, Wasatch vs. Blake Buckway, Box Elder 150 — Porter Olson, Spanish Fork vs. Ian Nielsen, West

— Porter Olson, Spanish Fork vs. Ian Nielsen, West 157 — Jaxon Sorenson, Spanish Fork vs. Easton Connelly, Box Elder

— Jaxon Sorenson, Spanish Fork vs. Easton Connelly, Box Elder 165 — Ryker Olson, Spanish Fork vs. Eli Jurgens, Box Elder

— Ryker Olson, Spanish Fork vs. Eli Jurgens, Box Elder 175 — Wyatt Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Logan Cefalo, Box Elder

— Wyatt Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Logan Cefalo, Box Elder 190 — Kaden Moore, Salem Hills vs. Hyrum King, Spanish Fork

— Kaden Moore, Salem Hills vs. Hyrum King, Spanish Fork 215 — Preston Graver, Spanish Fork vs. Moroni Mahe, Hillcrest

— Preston Graver, Spanish Fork vs. Moroni Mahe, Hillcrest 285 — Cody Kaleikini, Box Elder vs. Carter Rudolph, Roy

Class 4A state tournament

Day 1 Team scores

Uintah, 279 Mountain View, 159 Timpanogos, 150 Ridgeline, 95.5 Hurricane, 87.5 Payson, 81.5 Snow Canyon, 76 Bear River, 66 Stansbury, 59.5 Westfield, 52.5

Wednesday’s championship matches