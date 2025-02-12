Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) reacts after being called for a foul as Utah and Colorado play in the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

In both of Utah’s losses on its two-game road swing to West Virginia and Cincinnati, the Runnin’ Utes were out-executed down the stretch.

Against the Mountaineers, Utah played from behind the entire second half but had cut the deficit to five points with three minutes to play.

From there, though, West Virginia scored eight straight points before a meaningless Utah bucket in the final 30 seconds ended the 72-61 loss last Saturday.

Against the Bearcats, Utah had the game tied at 72-72 with 3:55 to play.

Again, a long run by the opposition stung the Utes.

Cincinnati scored on back-to-back possessions after collecting offensive rebounds, including a dagger 3-pointer from Day Day Thomas late in the shot clock with 2:09 to play to make it 77-72.

A Utah turnover, a Cincinnati alley-oop dunk and some free throws eventually pushed that lead out to as much as 11 before the Bearcats won 85-75 Tuesday.

The end of both contests showed how razor thin the margin for error can be inside the Big 12, where outside of the top five to six teams, there is a good amount of parity.

Thus far, the Utes are 1-6 in true road games, with three more — at UCF, at Arizona and at BYU — remaining on their regular-season schedule.

Utah is one of four teams in the conference who have one or fewer road wins in league play this far into the season, a group that includes TCU (1-5), Oklahoma State (0-6) and Colorado (0-7).

“You’ve got to be able to finish games. You’ve got to be able to finish possessions,” Utah coach Craig Smith told reporters after Tuesday’s game. “The margin for error in this league, it’s very minimal.”

What went wrong against Cincinnati

The lead changed hands eight times in Tuesday’s matchup, and Utah went on an 11-2 run to start the second half to take a game-high three-point lead at 47-44.

From then on, though, the Utes often found themselves having to answer each Cincinnati run after the Bearcats retook the lead with 15:51 to play and never trailed again.

Utah tied the game twice more after that, once at 68-68 when the Utes went on a quick 8-0 spurt that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Gabe Madsen and Hunter Erickson, then again at 72-72 when Cincinnati was called for goaltending on a Keanu Dawes shot.

The Bearcats, however, finished the game on a 13-3 run.

Utah got a season-high tying 28 points from Madsen, and at one point, he made four straight field goals for the Utes, all from 3-point range, in the second half.

While Madsen hit a career-high tying eight 3-pointers and was 10 of 26 from the floor, he missed his last seven shot attempts, all from 3-point range.

The Utes, as a whole, only made three of their final 12 field goals over the final seven minutes.

“Gabe had a great game. Obviously late, we maybe settled for a couple of those instead of turning the corner and getting into the rim at the end of the day. It’s hard to win on the road, period,” Smith said.

The Utes got away from attacking the rim as the game wore on. Lawson Lovering had 12 points in the first half and Ezra Ausar had eight, but in the second half, Lovering scored the only two points among the pair.

Madsen said, in retrospect, he could have been more effective in attacking the hoop down the stretch, as opposed to launching up 22 3-point attempts.

“I think I just should have just gotten downhill. I think I started to settle a little bit,” he said. “It’s been a while since I’ve had a game making shots like that. And I should just get downhill and get some easy ones.”

Rebounding was also an issue, as the Bearcats outrebounded Utah 41-29, including 14-9 on the offensive boards.

Cincinnati’s aforementioned back-to-back possessions with offensive rebounds that led to points, and gave the Bearcats their 77-72 lead, were the most damaging of the night.

Another aspect of Tuesday’s game tied to the paint also went against Utah — the Utes only shot three free throws, missing all three, while Cincinnati was better at getting to the line.

The Bearcats were 14 of 19, including 12 of 16 in the second half.

“When they go 14-for-19 from the line and we go 0-for-3, I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of that as a head coach, where we don’t even make a free throw,” Smith said. “We’ve got to be better that way.”

In a 10-point game, and one where Utah owned a 32-24 edge in points in the paint, the inability to get to the free-throw line cost the Utes dearly, as they often settled for jumpers and 3-point attempts, shooting 13 of 32 from long range.

Smith complimented two of Cincinnati’s playmakers for stepping up against Utah. Jizzle James had a team-high 25 points while shooting 10 of 15 from the floor, while Thomas had seven points, five assists and three rebounds.

He’d like to see more consistency from his own players in that regard, particularly down the stretch.

“We’ve got to get some better play making,” Smith said. “That’s what Day Day Thomas and Jizzle James do for them. When the play kind of breaks down, they can go make a play. And we’ve got to get better at doing that consistently.”

The Madsen brothers return to Cincinnati

Before the year, Madsen said one of the games he was most looking forward to during Utah’s first season in the Big 12 was the Utes’ trip to Cincinnati.

He started his career with the Bearcats, along with his brother and teammate Mason Madsen, and the road trip allowed the Madsen brothers to visit with family and people they knew from their days at Cincinnati.

“It was definitely weird,” Gabe Madsen said of visiting his former school, where he only briefly played during COVID times in the 2020-21 season. “I’ve never seen Fifth Third (Arena) with people in it, so that was definitely cool to see.

“... It almost felt like a fever dream when I was here, it was such a short time. But it was cool to see.”

The trip also allowed the brothers, who grew up in Rochester, Minnesota, a chance to spend time with their mother on her birthday.

“We were able to come here for the double road trip and have a couple of days. My mom’s birthday was yesterday, so we got to spend some time with her here,” Madsen said. “This place has a lot of memories, like I said, just where I started my career and first school. They gave me an opportunity, so it was cool to see everything again.”