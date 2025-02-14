Kansas head coach Bill Self walks onto the court before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.

The most anticipated home game for the Utah Runnin’ Utes this season is here.

When the scheduling matrix for Utah’s initial Big 12 basketball schedule was released last June, one matchup in particular stood out — blue blood program Kansas was coming to the Huntsman Center.

That was the headliner of a difficult 20-game conference slate, one that also has included home matchups against Texas Tech, Baylor and BYU so far this year.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first time the Jayhawks have played at the Huntsman Center.

Kansas coach Bill Self believes Utah has adapted “fine” to playing in the Big 12. The Utes currently sit at 13-11 and 5-8 in league action in their first season in the conference.

“Looking at their record in league, what are they, 5-8 and 4-2 at home, which is basically kind of where we are, (though) we’ve won a couple more games on the road than what they have,” Self told Kansas-based reporters this week.

“But for the most part, I think they’ve adapted pretty well and it’ll always take time, with the exception of Houston coming in last year and Arizona this year, to be able to recruit to the league and the competition that you’re playing against.”

Utah on the air No. 17 Kansas (17-7, 8-5) at Utah (13-11, 5-8) Saturday, 8 p.m. MST Huntsman Center TV: ESPN Radio: 700 AM

Kansas sits fifth in the Big 12 standings coming into Saturday’s matchup, with an 8-5 league mark. The Jayhawks are 17-7 overall.

Kansas has split its last six games. On Tuesday, the Jayhawks beat Colorado and are looking for their first two-game win streak since mid-January.

Self was complimentary of a Utah team — and head coach Craig Smith — that is looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

“I think that, obviously, (Smith is) a terrific coach and has been good everywhere he’s been,” Self said. “The way that they play gives them a chance to be in each and every game because they’ve got guys that can shoot it, and a couple that can really shoot in particular, that know each other ridiculously well, that I think that they could give anybody problems.”

Utah and Kansas have played just twice before, with the Jayhawks winning both times. The first game was in 1995, and the second in 2014, with both games being played in Kansas City.

This isn’t the first time Kansas has played in Salt Lake City. Less than 12 months ago, the Jayhawks played in the Delta Center during last year’s NCAA tournament, beating Samford in the first round before losing to Gonzaga in the second round.

Self isn’t worried about the altitude being a factor in the game.

“The game’s indoors, so it really shouldn’t affect us. If I’m not mistaken, you guys can look it up, Salt Lake and Provo are right around 4,200 feet, you know, and Boulder (Colorado) is right around 5,200, so the altitude could play a factor,” he said.

“But the altitude is not like going to Laramie, Wyoming, either, where you’re playing at 7,000, so that will be something that, to be honest with you, we’ll know about it as a staff, but we’re not going to spend much time talking about it.”

Following Saturday’s game, Kansas will stay in Utah and play BYU in Provo on Tuesday. Self said this trip could have the “same potential effect” as a nonconference MTE, something the Jayhawks did not play in this year.

“That’s a team bonding trip where you go to Maui or Bahamas or whatever. Well, instead of going to Nassau, we’re going to go to Salt Lake and Provo but, but the reality of is, to me, it has the same potential effect as what a Maui does, or what something else like that does, because this team didn’t get a chance to to do that this year,” Self said.

The Jayhawks are led by Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-2 grad student center who’s a consensus two-time second-team All-American. He’s averaging 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds this season, while senior guard Zeke Mayo, a transfer from South Dakota State, is adding 15.0 points per contest.

“Kansas is very different. They’re a different type of team than we’ve seen this year,” Smith said. “Obviously, Hunter Dickinson is a guy that, I mean, I’ve never seen him in person, but he looks huge on TV, and he’s really skilled, a really good passer.

“They just really complement each other well, they play through the bigs, which doesn’t necessarily happen a ton in the Big 12. They’re a little bit different that way, so it is a different type of prep.”

This will be a Quad 1 opportunity for Utah, and Monday’s quick turnaround game against Kansas State, also at the Huntsman Center, is a Quad 2 matchup.

So far, the Utes are 0-9 in Quad 1 games. While Smith acknowledged the importance of picking up top-level wins, it’s not a focus among the team.

“Quad 1 wins matter, but bad losses matter as well,” said Smith, whose team is 10-0 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents. “We don’t really talk about it. I don’t look at it like that. We’ve just got to go out and put our best foot forward.”

“... You’ve got to find ways to win those games, because the margin is just so tight in so many of these games.”