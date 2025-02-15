Wasatch wrestlers pose with the championship trophy after the 5A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Defending 5A champion Wasatch’s final day certainly didn’t go as it expected, but it went just as it wanted.

Wasps head coach Hailey Corona had to leave the state meet to rush to the hospital to deliver her baby and Wasatch’s assistant coaches took over in Corona’s absence and managed to win the 5A state championship for the second year in a row.

“Coach Corona does a really good job preparing the girls,” said Wasatch assistant coach Gerritt Bradley. “She takes them to the toughest tournaments we possibly can, several out of state, so that by the time we get here, they’ve had the toughest matches that they expect to to have. They’re really quite prepared and they did a really good job.”

Wasatch had three wrestlers take individual titles in Saturday’s finals. Senior Pallas Andersen redeemed a loss in last year’s final to take her first individual title in the 115-pound weight class.

“Last year I walked off the mat and the first thing I said to (Corona) is, ‘Next year,’” Andersen said. “When I said that, I promised her I’d do it this year. When she left (for the hospital) I told her, ‘Coach, last year was a promise. I’m ready to go and take it.’ She said, ‘I believe you. Make me proud.’”

Andersen was followed by teammate Marabelle Brown in the 120-pound weight class and matched her, bringing home an individual title for the Wasps.

“It’s awesome,” Brown said. “I can’t even say I’m used to the feeling. I’m still in shock that I am a state champ and our team are state champs. I just felt like we came into this confident and we came into this ready to go.”

Wasatch’s Adyson Knight took home the third and final individual championship for the Wasps in the 235-weight class.

The Wasps secured the championship with 303 points, while Cedar Valley finished in second with 254.5 points.

“They just kind of show up at the right times,” Bradley said. “The whole goal is to prepare them in the room as best as we can so that by the time they get out here, their muscles and their muscle memory just takes over and they just wrestle naturally.”

Hillcrest placed third on Saturday, but it had a trio of sisters who each secured an individual championship. First it was Katie Zimmerman in the 100-pound weight class for her first individual state title, then it was Eva and Eliza Zimmerman, who took the 110-pound and 125-pound weight classes, respectively.

The individual wins were both Eva and Eliza Zimmerman’s third individual wins. Eva Zimmerman, who is a junior, was excited to keep the prospect of a fourth individual championship alive.

“What it means to me is that I still am able to become a four-time (champion),” she said. “That’s what I ultimately want to be next year. I’d love to win state four times.”

Despite her excitement at keeping her four-time hopes alive, Eva Zimmerman was just as excited for her sisters.

“Last year Katie took third and so this year I’ve been drilling with Katie,” Eva Zimmerman said. “She has put in so much work and I feel like her title means more to me than mine does.

“Eliza is also a senior so she’s done. My school’s been telling me ‘You’re going to be a four-time (champion),’ but I just love sharing it with my sisters. I have so much pride for my last name, Zimmerman.”

6A State Championships

At UVU

Team scores

Wasatch, 303 Cedar Valley, 254.5 Hillcrest, 177.5 Salem Hills, 155.5 Northridge, 118.5 Box Elder, 83 Springville, 71 Bonneville, 69.5

100 pounds

Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest, So. (35-4) Rhiannon Towers, Olympus, Sr. (39-3) Nevi Brady, Cedar Valley, So. (33-12) Sarah Hammond, Northridge, Jr. (36-11) Isabella Munton, Cedar Valley, So. (25-14) Ellyse Rimmasch, Wasatch, Sr. (27-23)

Championship — Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest def. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus, Fall 3:32

105 pounds

Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus, Jr. (27-5) Addie Brindley, Salem Hills, Jr. (39-8) Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest, Sr. (36-15) Tyler Rodriguez, Wasatch, Jr. (41-13) Kallie Doverspike, Hillcrest, So. (15-18) Madisen Anne Murray, Box Elder, Fr. (18-8)

Championship — Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus def. Addie Brindley, Salem Hills, Fall 6:00

110 pounds

Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest, Jr. (28-4) Hannah Coyne, Salem Hills, Jr. (44-13) Maisey Blaser, Wasatch, Jr. (41-12) Kaaulani Hew-Len, Hunter, Sr. (22-7) Jacqueline Bingham, Wasatch, Sr. (26-17) Jaynie Cannon, Granger, Jr. (19-13) Championship

Championship - Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest def. Hannah Coyne, Salem Hills, Fall 2:58

115 pounds

Pallas Andersen, Wasatch, Sr. (42-11) Makayla Carrick, Salem Hills, So. (39-7) Libbie Locke, Wasatch, Sr. (24-12) Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus, Jr. (25-8) Hannah MacArthur, Clearfield, Sr. (33-16) Claire Beck, West, Jr. (16-12) Championship

Championship - Pallas Andersen, Wasatch def. Makayla Carrick, Salem Hills, Fall 4:53

120 pounds

Marabelle Brown, Wasatch, Jr. (45-7) Mei-Mei Engebretsen, Brighton, Jr. (35-8) Ella Gillian, Bountiful, Sr. (27-10) LiyaBella Johnson, Kearns, Sr. (28-14) Amber Emily Murray, Box Elder, Jr. (23-13) Samantha Clark, Maple Mountain, So. (25-19)

Championship — Marabelle Brown, Wasatch def. Mei-Mei Engebretsen, Brighton, Fall 3:25

125 pounds

Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest, Sr. (32-5) Riley Levin, Alta, Jr. (31-9) Keira Kohler, Wasatch, So. (20-14) Kaidynce Dawson, Northridge, Jr. (23-17) Silei Batimana, Hillcrest, So. (25-14) Forfeit Forfeit, Clearfield, Sr. (26-11)

Championship — Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest def. Riley Levin, Alta, Fall 1:26

130 pounds

Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain, Sr. (39-6) Giavonna Good, Cedar Valley, Fr. (41-5) Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills, Jr. (34-13) Makenzi McCoy, Wasatch, Jr. (48-11) Hailey Fisher, Box Elder, Jr. (23-14) Abbie Colvin, Roy, So. (26-13)

Championship — Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain def. Giavonna Good, Cedar Valley, Dec 5-3

135 pounds

Alexandra Gates, Cedar Valley, Jr. (32-9) Nehemiah Cook, Highland, Sr. (18-4) Regan Heywood, Wasatch, Sr. (41-10) Ivory Walker, Bountiful, So. (19-14) McKenzie Manning, Hillcrest, Sr. (28-14) Forfeit Forfeit, West Jordan, Sr. (28-16)

Championship — Alexandra Gates, Cedar Valley def. Nehemiah Cook, Highland, Fall 5:26

140 pounds

Rachel Jensen, Springville, Fr. (34-7) Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville, Sr. (32-6) Isabella Sagastume, Cedar Valley, Sr. (34-6) Elia Ransom, Northridge, Sr. (25-13) Reese Richter, Wasatch, So. (31-14) Maya Figueroa, Roy, So. (16-9)

Championship — Rachel Jensen, Springville def. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville, Fall 3:20

145 pounds

Avery Winterton, Salem Hills, Jr. (45-4) Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley, Sr. (28-6) Ariana Hope, Hunter, Sr. (35-10) Inaily Samaniego, Cedar Valley, Sr. (34-10) Bianca Cluff, Wasatch, Jr. (38-18) Jade Caudle, Olympus, Jr. (19-9)

Championship — Avery Winterton, Salem Hills def. Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley, Fall 2:44

155 pounds

Ruby Lindstrom, Salem Hills, So. (39-6) Hallie Denney, Cedar Valley, Fr. (35-7) Hannah Bowler, Bonneville, Sr. (29-4) Dakota Frogge, Wasatch, Jr. (36-19) Brooke Gehring, Springville, Jr. (22-11) Breanna Gale, Bountiful, So. (23-12)

Championship — Ruby Lindstrom, Salem Hills def. Hallie Denney, Cedar Valley, MD 13-2

170 pounds

Eleni Nonu, Hillcrest, Jr. (37-8) Vanessa Carranza, Hunter, Jr. (24-9) Audrey Kamerath, West, Sr. (30-12) Camila Diaz, Bonneville, Sr. (27-13) Paige Fowler, Clearfield, Sr. (27-15) Kylee Pope, Springville, Jr. (18-12)

Championship — Eleni Nonu, Hillcrest def. Vanessa Carranza, Hunter, Dec 3-2

190 pounds

Asinate Mafuahingano, Cedar Valley, Sr. (42-3) Malia Meyer, Taylorsville, Sr. (18-4) Losivale Fa`atili, West Jordan, Jr. (25-11) Jasmine Katoa, West, So. (31-15) O`Nella Laititi, Timpview, Fr. (18-5) Emma Smith, Box Elder, Sr. (33-16)

Championship — Asinate Mafuahingano, Cedar Valley def. Malia Meyer, Taylorsville, Fall 2:30

235 pounds

Adyson Knight, Wasatch, Jr. (32-11) Kalyn Wade, Northridge, Sr. (34-6) Rylyn Denney, Cedar Valley, Jr. (23-7) Maycee Hales, Box Elder, Fr. (30-7) Quincey Anderson, Springville, Sr. (19-9) Violet Vazquez Espinoza, Granger, Jr. (15-13)

Championship — Adyson Knight, Wasatch def. Kalyn Wade, Northridge, Dec 10-6