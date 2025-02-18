6A Playoffs
No. 16 American Fork defeated No. 17 Herriman 54-33. The Cavemen (3-18) outscored the Mustangs (3-20) 17-7 in the third quarter to break the game open. Samantha Smith led American Fork with 12 points, while Ambri Jenson contributed with nine points, including three 3-pointers. Both Bergen Jettie and Shawnee Asiata scored 10 points for Herriman. The Cavemen will face No. 1 Copper Hills in the next round.
No. 15 Pleasant Grove defeated No. 18 Layton 63-38 in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Tabi Clark led the Vikings (8-15) with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while MaKayla Boyer added 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. The Lancers (2-20) were led by Lindsey Thurgood, who scored 10 points. Pleasant Grove will face No. 2 Syracuse in the second round.
5A Playoffs
No. 15 Maple Mountain defeated No. 18 Roy 69-48 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Leah Bailey led Maple Mountain (9-14) with 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Jazzi Prieto scored 12 points for Roy (8-14), also making four 3-pointers. Maple Mountain’s strong first half, outscoring Roy 37-15, set up the victory. Maple Mountain advances to play No. 2 Wasatch in the second round.
No. 13 Springville cruised past No. 20 East 53-17, advancing to play No. 4 Salem Hills in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Springville (12-11) built a commanding lead early by outscoring East 19-4 in the first quarter and 18-1 in the second, effectively ending the contest by halftime. Bryn Johnson and Natalie Florence led the Red Devils with 10 points each, while East (5-17) was paced by Nora Amidbakarr’s six points.
Alta defeated Skyline 58-47 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Alia Baldassano led the Hawks (13-10) with 26 points, including three 3-pointers, and Quincy Kegel added 11 points. Ashley Price paced Skyline (6-17) with 12 points. Alta advances to face No. 5 Cedar Valley in the second round.
The Taylorsville Warriors (10-10) defeated the Hunter Wolverines 42-27 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Warriors outscored Hunter 15-2 in the second quarter to build a comfortable halftime lead. Karen Jones led Taylorsville with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while Grace Gallagher topped Hunter with 11 points. Taylorsville will advance to face No. 1 West in the second round.
Viewmont defeated Bonneville 50-41 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, thanks to Mara Mickelson’s standout performance with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Callie Peterson contributed 11 points for the Vikings, who improved to 15-8. Despite Charity McDonald’s 12-point effort, Bonneville (5-18) couldn’t overcome its early deficit. Viewmont will face off against No. 8 Brighton in the second round.
Spanish Fork 48, Woods Cross 46
Spanish Fork (3-20) edged out Woods Cross (14-9) 48-46 in a closely contested 5A first-round playoff game. Eden Erickson led the Dons with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Alexis Branch contributed 11 points. For the Wildcats, Grace MacArthur scored 15 points, while Kiyomi Tauataina added 12, hitting four 3-pointers. Spanish Fork will face No. 6 Clearfield in the second round.
No. 14 Olympus narrowly defeated No. 19 Northridge 53-52 in a 5A first-round playoff game. Olympus (12-8) was led by Joss Baker, who recorded 21 points, while Tessa Cromar added 15 points and three assists. Northridge (9-14) saw Kayla Stevenson tally 21 points with four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. Olympus advances to face No. 3 Bountiful in the second round.
West Jordan defeated No. 23 Kearns 59-38 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Giselle Muffett and Francine McIntyre each led the Jaguars (13-8) with impressive performances, scoring 11 and 14 points respectively, while Marlee Reupena recorded 22 points, including two 3-pointers. The Jaguars pulled away in the first half by outscoring Kearns 36-11. Lia Benson was the standout for the Cougars (8-13), scoring 15 points, including three 3-pointers. West Jordan will face No. 7 Timpview in the second round.