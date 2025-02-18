Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Leah Bailey (23) drives the ball toward the basket as Roy Royal Iva Hunt (15) defends her during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

6A Playoffs

American Fork 54, Herriman 33

No. 16 American Fork defeated No. 17 Herriman 54-33. The Cavemen (3-18) outscored the Mustangs (3-20) 17-7 in the third quarter to break the game open. Samantha Smith led American Fork with 12 points, while Ambri Jenson contributed with nine points, including three 3-pointers. Both Bergen Jettie and Shawnee Asiata scored 10 points for Herriman. The Cavemen will face No. 1 Copper Hills in the next round.

Pleasant Grove 63, Layton 38

No. 15 Pleasant Grove defeated No. 18 Layton 63-38 in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Tabi Clark led the Vikings (8-15) with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while MaKayla Boyer added 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. The Lancers (2-20) were led by Lindsey Thurgood, who scored 10 points. Pleasant Grove will face No. 2 Syracuse in the second round.

5A Playoffs

Maple Mountain 69, Roy 48

No. 15 Maple Mountain defeated No. 18 Roy 69-48 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Leah Bailey led Maple Mountain (9-14) with 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Jazzi Prieto scored 12 points for Roy (8-14), also making four 3-pointers. Maple Mountain’s strong first half, outscoring Roy 37-15, set up the victory. Maple Mountain advances to play No. 2 Wasatch in the second round.

Springville 53, East 17

No. 13 Springville cruised past No. 20 East 53-17, advancing to play No. 4 Salem Hills in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Springville (12-11) built a commanding lead early by outscoring East 19-4 in the first quarter and 18-1 in the second, effectively ending the contest by halftime. Bryn Johnson and Natalie Florence led the Red Devils with 10 points each, while East (5-17) was paced by Nora Amidbakarr’s six points.

Alta 58, Skyline 47

Alta defeated Skyline 58-47 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Alia Baldassano led the Hawks (13-10) with 26 points, including three 3-pointers, and Quincy Kegel added 11 points. Ashley Price paced Skyline (6-17) with 12 points. Alta advances to face No. 5 Cedar Valley in the second round.

Taylorsville 42, Hunter 27

The Taylorsville Warriors (10-10) defeated the Hunter Wolverines 42-27 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Warriors outscored Hunter 15-2 in the second quarter to build a comfortable halftime lead. Karen Jones led Taylorsville with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while Grace Gallagher topped Hunter with 11 points. Taylorsville will advance to face No. 1 West in the second round.

Viewmont 50, Bonneville 41

Viewmont defeated Bonneville 50-41 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, thanks to Mara Mickelson’s standout performance with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Callie Peterson contributed 11 points for the Vikings, who improved to 15-8. Despite Charity McDonald’s 12-point effort, Bonneville (5-18) couldn’t overcome its early deficit. Viewmont will face off against No. 8 Brighton in the second round.

Spanish Fork 48, Woods Cross 46

Spanish Fork (3-20) edged out Woods Cross (14-9) 48-46 in a closely contested 5A first-round playoff game. Eden Erickson led the Dons with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Alexis Branch contributed 11 points. For the Wildcats, Grace MacArthur scored 15 points, while Kiyomi Tauataina added 12, hitting four 3-pointers. Spanish Fork will face No. 6 Clearfield in the second round.

Olympus 53, Northridge 52

No. 14 Olympus narrowly defeated No. 19 Northridge 53-52 in a 5A first-round playoff game. Olympus (12-8) was led by Joss Baker, who recorded 21 points, while Tessa Cromar added 15 points and three assists. Northridge (9-14) saw Kayla Stevenson tally 21 points with four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. Olympus advances to face No. 3 Bountiful in the second round.

West Jordan 59, Kearns 38

West Jordan defeated No. 23 Kearns 59-38 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Giselle Muffett and Francine McIntyre each led the Jaguars (13-8) with impressive performances, scoring 11 and 14 points respectively, while Marlee Reupena recorded 22 points, including two 3-pointers. The Jaguars pulled away in the first half by outscoring Kearns 36-11. Lia Benson was the standout for the Cougars (8-13), scoring 15 points, including three 3-pointers. West Jordan will face No. 7 Timpview in the second round.