Kansas forward Flory Bidunga battles BYU center Keba Keita (13) and guard Dallin Hall for a rebound during a game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

BYU is coming off a sweep of the Kansas schools in Provo. Can the Cougars ride this momentum when they hit the road for games at Arizona and ASU?

It’s been more than a month since BYU witnessed some opponents punk them around — literally going after ball handlers with aggressive pokes, chops, shoves, hacks and pushes, keeping on the pressure to see how officials would call the game. Now it appears BYU is fighting back with some physical play of its own.

The rebounding effort has changed, and the intensity on defense has been turned up a few notches. This was very apparent in a road win at West Virginia and a home win over Kansas State, which led to Tuesday’s win over No. 23 Kansas.

Is this a trend we’ll continue to see in the final weeks of Big 12 play?

The Cougars exploded past Kansas in a historic win over the Jayhawks on ESPN. Here is my column on the win, Jay Drew’s analysis, and a separate follow-up following the big win.

Kevin Young has pushed some buttons with his team’s aggressiveness since the loss at Cincinnati. Is this a new trend late in the season and if so, why?

Jay Drew: I think the way the Cougars played at Cincinnati made a significant impact on BYU’s coaching staff, and caused them to redirect some of their thinking. It probably caused them to expand their rotations as well, and not worry so much about guys getting into foul trouble.

Players who are better defenders, such as Trey Stewart, Mawot Mag and Mihailo Boskovic, are seeing more minutes. With Stewart and Boskovic, that probably requires sacrificing some offensive ability in the interest of more physicality.

For most of the season, BYU has been one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country. They slipped in that category against Arizona and Cincinnati, but seemed to have rediscovered their rebounding as of late. The evidence is that they have not been outrebounded lately. For instance, Richie Saunders grabbed a career-high 14 against Kansas State and BYU had 10 more rebounds than the Wildcats.

Dick Harmon: There have been times this season when BYU had guards Dallin Hall and Egor Demin nursing injuries and opponents attacked the Cougars defensively by extending almost to half court. It was effective (for Providence, Houston, and others). It does appear head coach Kevin Young is reversing that trend in sicing Mawot Mag, Mihailo Boskovic and Trey Stewart on opponents — going deeper into the bench and having his guards attack downhill. He’s getting better action in fighting through screens and closeouts defensively, and he’s having Demin and Hall penetrate far more when defenders go out on 3-point shooters.

We’ve also witnessed Keba Keita be far more motivated and aggressive in going to the rim, blocking shots and rebounding. Same with Fouss Traore. While Richie Saunders has been the most aggressive driver of the ball on the team, he went off on Kansas State with a career-high 14 rebounds. In that game Keita blocked three shots in the first 10 minutes and had five for the game. BYU was outrebounded by Cincinnati 32-17 and we saw a drastic change in how physical the Cougars were in the wins at West Virginia and K-State. Keita had 18 blocks on the entire season going into the KSU game and came away with five.

I think Young has adjusted, tweaked the emotional energy his team plays with and we’ve seen the results.

BYU administrators have begun a search to replace athletic director Tom Holmoe, who announced his retirement after 20 years. Here is Jay Drew’s story on who some of those candidates may be. Here is Drew’s story on why now was the right time for Holmoe to step down. Holmoe was the GOAT of Halloween costumes over the years. This is how social media reacted to the Holmoe news.

Here’s a review of how BYU’s offense will change in 2025 for offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

In defeating No. 20 Oklahoma State, BYU’s women’s basketball team delivered its best win of the season.

Here are highlights of the Y’s Guys podcast with Dave McCann and Blain Fowler.

Comments from Deseret News readers:

The solution to this is so, so simple.

Keep the scholarships. Then pay each athlete the same base pay, regardless of sport. That base pay would basically cover basic expenses. Athletes are still able to profit from name, image and likeness by signing endorsement deals, just like pro athletes can. The high-profile sport athletes (basketball and football) would still make the most money from this. If the above still isn’t enough, create a system where athletes get a small percentage of revenues. Then athletes would be sharing in any money the university/team makes off of them.

If that isn’t enough for them? Then maybe the NFL could start financing a real minor league system, like baseball and the NBA G League (which probably needs to expand as well). It’s time pro leagues stop benefitting from free development with no stakes in the game.

— NevadaCoug

BYU did to Kansas State in basketball exactly what it did in football — unexpectedly stomped them at home as the underdog. The first half was phenomenal, and it just played level with them for the rest of the game to essentially win by attrition.

I really expected BYU to lose at WV and at home to both KSU and Kansas, and it turns out I was wrong, which is pretty cool. They figured out how to right the ship and now a shot at winning all three. And if they do that, they should make the NCAA tourney because they should win at ASU and at home hosting WV and Utah (where they would be favored). The rest of the schedule (at Arizona, at Iowa State) would be icing on the cake if they win. But they could hit 20 wins now, and no Big 12 team with 20 wins is going to be denied a tournament appearance.

— mabramso

