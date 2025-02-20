Here’s a recap of Thursday’s 4A quarterfinals at Southern Utah University. This story will be updated.

As the SUU arena staff spent nearly five minutes cleaning up throw-up off the floor in front of Cottonwood’s bench, things seemed to be unfolding perfectly for a storybook finish for the Colts in the 4A quarterfinals.

With most of Cottonwood’s top contributors struggling with the flu — including Luka Cecez who barfed on the floor midway through the fourth quarter — the team still showed a ton of resilience batting back from a double-digit deficit to make two-point game with just five minutes remaining.

After the mess was cleaned up, Cottonwood had three possessions to try and tie things up, but the Dixie Flyers got a key stop each time.

A bucket in any of those possessions could’ve swung momentum No. 5 Cottonwood’s way. Instead, it gave fourth-seeded Dixie a couple more possessions to get its offense back on track, which it eventually did.

Dixie scored on its last five possessions of the game to pull away for the 64-57 win on Thursday morning.

“That’s what we kept talking about, was defense is going to win it. I think the biggest thing too in those time outs was that all that’s all we talked about was just getting a stop and five guys rebound and staying down, because we kept jumping a little bit,” said Dixie coach Tyler Roberts.

Dixie’s Kimball Carter converted a lay-up at the 3:08 mark to put Dixie in front 55-51, and then 30 seconds later Tyson Forsey buried a dagger 3-pointer to push the lead to three possessions at 58-51 with 2:37 left.

From there, Dixie worked the clock and got easy buckets at the rim to punch its ticket into Friday’s 4A semifinals against the Green Canyon-Timpanogos winner.

Jay Jay Davey had a huge game for Dixie as he scored 26 points on 12-of-14 shooting. That was a big story of the game, Dixie looked comfortable shooting most of the game, shooting 58 percent as a team. Despite the 9:30 a.m. tip off.

“I think the thing was, I got them up at early, we practiced, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, at 9:30 made them get up and just, I think that’s a lot of it, right, getting their clock kind of going, and understanding that we’re going to a big arena,” said Roberts.

Forsey added 16 points for Dixie as the he and Davey accounted for 42 of Dixie’s 64 points.

Cecez led Cottonwood with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting as he fought through terrible nausea that finally got the better of him in the fourth quarter. John Rosevear added 17 points for Cottonwood.

The Colts seemed to run out of gas late though as Dixie closed the game on an 11-6 run for the win.

Dixie will carry a five-game winning streak into the semis, and Roberts really likes the way his team is playing late in the season.

“I’m actually really happy right now. You know, I think the biggest thing with this team is we’ve been hurt or injured all year, and we grinded and ended up getting the No. 4 seed, which has been awesome,” said Roberts. And then I love our side of the bracket. It’s always tough to play a region team that knows you. And so our opportunity to come in and play a team that hasn’t seen us was, was a good opportunity for us to kind of showcase what we’re capable of.”