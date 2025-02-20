A basketball is pictured at Bingham High School in South Jordan on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Here’s a recap of Thursday’s 2A quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center. This story will be updated.

No. 4 seed American Leadership held off No. 12 North Sevier 52-48 on Thursday in a tightly contested 2A quarterfinal game at the Sevier Valley Center, advancing to Friday’s semifinal.

Grant Jackson led ALA with 12 points, including four 3-pointers, while Tad Swarnes added 13 points.

North Sevier’s Kade Johnson scored 15 points, and Brody Bulloch contributed 12, but the team struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just five of 25 attempts.

The game featured six lead changes, and Efrain Bernardino was pivotal on the boards for North Sevier with 14 rebounds alongside his nine points.

With the win, ALA advances to Friday’s semifinals to face top seed Kanab at 7:30 p.m.

Kanab defeated APA West Valley 58-44 to advance to Friday’s semifinals in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Cowboys (20-4) pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the No. 9 Eagles 19-13 to establish a halftime lead.

Cash Mortensen led Kanab with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while teammate Kyle Brown contributed 16 points along with five rebounds and three assists.

APA West Valley (9-6) struggled from beyond the arc, with Sharmaarkay Mbwera scoring 14 points and accounting for the team’s only made 3-pointer.

With the win, Kanab advances to face No. 4 seed ALA in Friday’s semifinals.