Here’s a recap of Thursday’s 2A quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. This story will be updated.

The South Sevier and Beaver girls basketball teams have been battling in Region 18 this season, and their third meeting in the 2A quarterfinals was no different.

The Lady Rams of South Sevier were able to oust Beaver in a 41-32 win Friday evening at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

“It just seems like us and Beaver have been at each other’s throats the last few years,” said coach Tracy Johnson, now in his fifth year at the helm of the Lady Rams. “It’s always a battle. Jon coaches them up really, really well and they have great athletes. They also have great shooters, and so we will have to work our tails off to guard them.”

South Sevier’s Sydnee Patterson set the pace early, scoring five of eight Lady Rams points, giving them a three-point lead. The Lady Rams continued to build on their early lead, going up 20-13 with shots from Patterson, Laiken Bigelow, Kinley Jensen and Whitley Goble.

Beaver attempted a few runs with Ruby Lurth leading the way. However, in spite of Lurth’s nine-point effort in the game, South Sevier never let go of the lead.

“There was was only one time that I called the timeout to stop it,” Johnson said. “Other than that, I thought they did well.”

Patterson netted 18 points during the game along with eight rebounds. Katilin Nielson contributed eight points to the win while pulling down a couple of boards.

“She is a great leader for us,” Johnson said of Patterson. “I really feel like this year more than any that it’s the entire team that has just stepped up … I also think it’s really cool that they know their role. Syd is always looking to score, but you also have Bailee (Buchmiller) who’s looking for her 3. That’s what she wants, but she also does her job on defense and passes the ball.”

Next for the Lady Rams is a semifinal game against Kanab — the only team to beat them in region play this season.

“We let them steal one from us at home, and we got one from them at their home,” Johnson said. “We knew that this route to the final game is the toughest one there is. There’s not an easy game this year.”

Kanab delivered a convincing 61-21 victory over Grand in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Kanab dominated Grand 61-21 in the 2A quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center, securing a spot in Friday’s semifinal. The No. 2 seed Cowboys (20-2) pulled away with a commanding 21-9 second quarter lead.

Taylor Janes led Kanab with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Rylee Little added 14 points. Ainsleigh Kasprick scored seven points for the No. 10 seed Red Devils (14-9).

Top-seeded North Summit beat No. 8 St. Joseph 61-25 in the 2A quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center, advancing to Friday’s semifinal. The Braves (23-1) outscored the Jayhawks (14-5) 18-1 in the first quarter and maintained control throughout.

Ellie Stephens led North Summit with 19 points, while Hayzlyn Murdock added 17, including three 3-pointers. St. Joseph’s Katelyn Martinez led her team with seven points.