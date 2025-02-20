The starting five for Ridgeline's girls basketball team prepares to be introduced ahead of its 4A quarterfinal game at SUU on Thursday.

Here’s a recap of Thursday’s 4A quarterfinals at Southern Utah University. This story will be updated.

This was supposed to be the year Ridgeline was going to show a little kink in the armor and give the rest of 4A a chance.

After all, outside of reigning Ms. Basketball winner Emily Skinner, this year’s squad lacked returning varsity experience and with it came numerous questions marks.

The Riverhawks have answered those questions with ease, steamrolling the competition with a pretty similar same margin of victory as last year. The top-seed Riverhawks began their quest for a 4A 3-peat on Thursday with a resounding 52-32 quarterfinal win on against No. 8 seed Cedar City.

It was the 26th win of the season for Ridgeline, which is two wins away from a perfect 28-0 record. It returns to the SUU court for Friday’s semifinal at 2:30 p.m. against either Provo or Dixie.

Ridgeline’s margin of victory last season in 27 games was 33.4. This year’s margin isn’t too far off that pace at 29.5 ppg.

Despite the continued dominance, Ridgeline coach Ainsli Jenks said she tries to make sure her players never get caught up in stats and winning streaks, and just put in the daily work.

“I tell the girls, no win is ever easy. It’s always hard to go win a basketball game, and especially in a state game, where you know, you know, if you don’t win, you go home. And so everyone’s bringing their best, and we have a target on our backs, we know. And so we just got to work,” said Jenks.

Cedar looked overmatched from the jump as Ridgeline built a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and stretched it to 32-12 halftime lead, with Skinner accounting for 17 of those 32 first-half points. The senior Duke commit finished with 23 points despite laboring up and down the floor with a sickness she’s been dealing with.

Even at 60-70%, she’s elite and better than nearly anyone else in the state.

“It’s been quite the week for her, but she wants to be out there with her teammates,” said Jenks. “She wants to work. Those girls trust her and she trusts them. And I thought they did a good job tonight playing team basketball. And yeah, she puts up a lot of points and goes to work, but those other girls are right there with her and help. And helping her out.”

Abby Munford and Makaydi Jenks combined for 17 more points for the Riverhawks, who shot 46 percent in the win. Cedar struggled against Ridgeline’s defense in shooting just 24 percent.

Fast starts in both halves propelled Sky View’s girls basketball team to its fourth semifinal appearance in the past five years.

The sixth-seeded Bobcats outscored No. 3 Payson 33-12 in those two decisive quarters as they rolled to the 58-47 win in Thursday’s 4A quarterfinals at SUU.

“Obviously state is the biggest stage there is, and so to come out and start strong and settle nerves and kind of just show, hey, we’re just playing basketball. It’s what we’ve been doing all year, which I think that was huge,” said Sky View coach Vanessa Hall, whose team led 18-8 after the first quarter.

Payson cut the lead to 27-20 by halftime to make things interesting for the third quarter.

Hall made some subtle adjustments coming out of halftime, which made a huge difference in outscoring Payson 15-4 in the third.

“We made some adjustments. We had to take care of the basketball, when we had it. We had to close out other shooters. Watching film, we know what their shooters are capable of and we know (Quincey) Matthews down low, and we made some adjustments defensively,” said Hall.

Claire Fisher led Sky View with 24 points and eight rebounds on 10 of 20 shooting from the field. Hall really liked how the senior played patiently and let the game come to her.

“I think she played within herself. She kicked when it was appropriate, dumped it to a post, she looked for her shot. I don’t think she was forcing stuff and I think it showed in her stat lines,” added Hall.

With the win, Sky View advances to Friday’s semifinals and will face No. 2 Snow Canyon at 4:10 p.m.

Sky View lost to Snow Canyon by 19 during an up-and-down preseason, but Hall is hoping a difficult Region 11 schedule has prepared her team for the challenge ahead.

“Any team that can get to this point, it’s huge. These girls, they’ve battled through some adversity. We took some lumps, but it just has made them stronger. And, you know, I think I want to give some credit to just our tough region as well. I think battling every day in region makes a huge difference so we’re prepared for moments like this,” said Hall.

Twenty-five down, two to go.

Anything less than a 4A state championship will be a disappointment for Snow Canyon this season, and it took another step toward that end goal with a resounding 64-25 win over Mountain Crest in the quarterfinals on Thursday in improving to 25-0 on the season.

Pretty much all the damage was done in the first half as the Warriors raced to a 50-18 halftime lead behind 57 percent shooting in the first half and eight 3-pointers.

They also enjoyed a 23-7 edge on the boards and a 19-0 edge in fast-break points. No. 10 seed Mountain Crest simply couldn’t keep up with the No. 2 Warriors.

“When you’re not having games and you’re just practicing, we get a little antsy, because we want to be in a game situation. Part of our game plan was to share the ball. And when we share the ball that’s how many points that we can put up, and that’s what was happening in that first half,” said Snow Canyon coach Sue Hoskins.

Snow Canyon took the air out of the ball in the second half as it sat comfortably on the lead, conserving energy for Friday’s 4:10 p.m. semifinal against No. 6 seed Sky View.

This will be Snow Canyon’s third straight semifinal appearance.

Last year the Warriors advanced to the state championship but were realistically run out of the building by juggernaut Ridgeline in the final, losing by 24 points.

That loss has been motivation all season.

“That’s been our goal, all season. We were disappointed in that final game last year. So from day one our end goal has been the state championship, and I have preached to the girls that I believe we can do it, hey just need to believe in ourselves,” said Hoskins.

When Snow Canyon shoots like it did on Thursday at SUU, it’s hard not to believe in the potential of a state title.

Olivia Hamlin, who sits in second place in Utah’s record books for career points scored, led the Warriors with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Joey Jensen and Falynn Randall chipped in with 13 each, with Chaylee Andrews adding 11.

“Those four guards in that first half like their shooting was money, and they were trusting each other, and that’s pretty big part of our offense,” said Hoskins.

Sky View should present a much tougher defensive matchup in the semifinals, but Hoskins is hopeful that the difficult preseason schedule she created for her team prepares them for that opportunity.