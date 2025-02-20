Mountain Ridge’s Kya Newton (2), Jessica Maynard (4) and Jada Jangard (3) all celebrate their victory over Skyridge in the high school girls basketball 6A championship second round game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

It seemed that No. 8 Mountain Ridge’s season might come to a close as it trailed by seven in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 6A second round game against No. 9 Skyridge. The Falcons have the Sentinels beat in terms of age, with five seniors to Mountain Ridge’s one.

However, Mountain Ridge made a late push to take the late lead and the 59-55 win to advance to the 6A quarterfinals.

“I just said we have to continue to fight,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Kenzie Newton. “We had this mentality of, ‘We have to throw the first punch.’ Don’t wait and see what they do. Let’s come out and do what we do.”

Mountain Ridge’s Kya Newton jump-started its offense with 11 points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers. The early boost gave the Sentinels an early lead, but Skyridge fought back for a 15-14 lead. Once it gained the lead, Skyridge didn’t give it up.

The Falcons continued to play well and found quality shots in the paint. Two 3-pointers from Lillian Meyer gave Skyridge a 29-24 lead at halftime.

“I think we were kind of frustrated because we felt like we should’ve been winning,” Kya Newton said. “I think we kept our heads up and we told ourselves, ‘We got this. We can still win this and this is our game.’”

Skyridge kept its lead through the third quarter, but Mountain Ridge shaved off just a slight bit of the Falcons’ lead. The Sentinels spent more time getting downhill and finding contact to get to the line. However, Skyridge still held a 42-39 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Falcons found even more separation as Merceius Mili scored six points early in the quarter and lead the Falcons in scoring with 15. The early push gave Skyridge a 52-45 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

“You could feel in our huddles, they just felt, ‘We’ve got this,’” said Kenzie Newton. “They truly believed that we could do it. They share the ball well, it doesn’t have to be just one kid and I thought they did a great job sharing the ball.”

For the rest of the game Mountain Ridge allowed only three points while scoring 14 of its own to complete the comeback and the second round win. Kya Newton led the Sentinels in scoring with 23 points and three 3-pointers.

“I think I came out pretty good, but honestly our team just came out with such a good energy,” Kya Newton said. “Some games we don’t start well and then we get down. That game we really came out and just threw the first punch. We’ve been playing together for a really long time and we just really believe in each other. We all just love each other like a family.”

With the win, Mountain Ridge advances to the 6A quarterfinal where it will see a familiar face in No. 1 Copper Hills. The Grizzlies swept the season series against Mountain Ridge, but the Sentinels played them close last Thursday in a 42-40 loss.

“I think we go in with some confidence and our girls believe they can win,” Kenzie Newton said. “Playing them as tight as we did last week gave us some confidence. It’s always tough going in and playing a great program and the number one seed, but coming off of this win hopefully it just continues to keep us flowing.”