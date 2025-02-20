Utah Utes head coach Gavin Petersen argues with a referee after a foul call as BYU and Utah women play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday January 25, 2025.

After a 68-64 home loss to No. 24 Oklahoma State, it doesn’t get any easier from here on out for the Utah women’s basketball team.

Against the Cowgirls, the Utes were dominated on the glass, being out-rebounded 47-31 and were shaky from the free-throw line, making just 9 of 16 from the charity stripe. In a four-point loss, that made the difference as Utah suffered just its fourth Big 12 loss of the season.

“Lack of toughness on the boards and they were relentless,” Utah coach Gavin Petersen said. “They were pursuing the ball, being physical, and we just were watching at times.

“And then there were times where we did a really good job of matching their intensity. So it’s just that consistency component where they catch us in a rotation, we’ve got to be able to get back and hit first in terms of being fundamentally sound in our box outs and that’s something we’ll work on tomorrow (in practice).”

The Oklahoma State loss put an end to a seven-game winning streak that included victories against BYU and Colorado, but the Utes still stand at 11-4 conference play with three games remaining.

Barring an epic collapse, the Utes are sitting pretty in terms of the NCAA Tournament — ESPN women’s bracketologist Charlie Creme projects them as a No. 6 seed — but Utah’s upcoming road trip could play a pivotal role in Big 12 tournament seeding.

With seven teams — TCU (13-2), Baylor (13-2), Kansas State (12-3), Oklahoma State (11-4), Utah (11-4), West Virginia (11-4) and Iowa State (10-5) — jockeying for the Big 12 tournament’s four byes, it should be an exciting close to the season.

“It’s going to be a cool way to end women’s basketball in the Big 12. And I think a lot of eyes will be scoreboard watching, and so it’ll be a fun last week in the Big 12,” Petersen said.

The Utes are currently No. 6 in the conference standings and two games out of first place as they embark on their first back-to-back road game stretch in a month, one that Petersen calls the team’s “toughest road trip” of the season.

It starts on Sunday at Cincinnati (7-8 Big 12), then continues on Wednesday at West Virginia (11-4 Big 12). The game in Morgantown in particular could be of elevated importance as the Utes look to move past the Mountaineers in the standings.

While the team will have charter flights from Cincinnati to West Virginia and back to Salt Lake City (the team is flying commercial from Salt Lake City to Cincinnati), the cross-country flight and time zone change will present a challenge.

“We’re leaving early, so we’re going to control as much as we can control. Our players, they need to hydrate, they need to rest, they need to eat. We’ll do our part in making sure we’re at our peak come game time with our load management and those type of things,” Petersen said.

“But we have a great sports performance team that helps us to navigate through that. And then again, we have the full backing of our administration that allows our student athletes to travel first class and we’re ready for wherever we have to go.”

Utah’s had an extended period of rest after Tuesday’s loss, allowing the team to take a breath and gear up for the stretch run, which then leads right into the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, where Petersen’s team is hoping to have an extended run.

“It’s very critical that we do our part in making sure we take that rest and recovery now and then get ready to go for the next couple of weeks,” Petersen said.

Aside from the free-throw shooting and rebounding woes, the main thing that the Utes are working on in practice ahead of the final stretch is consistency and maximum effort. Those were the main things that Petersen harped on after the Oklahoma State loss, and that’s been emphasized this week.

“It’s just max effort, consistency, playing hard all the time. There’s no room for error in big games, especially at this time of year. Every possession matters, so you can’t take that possession off,” Petersen said. “You’ve got to get everything you have, and if you’re tired, let us know. We’ll get somebody in there that’s fresh, but you just got to be able to maintain that max effort, playing hard, giving 100%, 100% of the time.”

As the Utes wrap up practice on Friday before flying to Cincinnati ahead of Sunday’s game, Petersen is looking for his team leaders to step up and bring the energy.

“I think our mindset will be good. I told our leadership team (that) I’m going to feed off their energy. You don’t want me to lead the energy come practice Friday. That might be unpleasant,” Petersen said. “So if you bring the energy, I will follow your energy and it’ll be a great practice.”