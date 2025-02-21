Dixie Flyers' Jay Jay Davey (4) and Dixie Flyers guard Zed Webber (0) defend Green Canyon Wolves guard Easton Stokes (10) as he prepares to jump up to shoot the ball during the semifinals of the 4A Boys Basketball State Championship at the America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Here’s a recap of Friday’s 4A boys basketball semifinals at Southern Utah University. This story will be updated.

No. 1 Green Canyon put on a defensive clinic in Friday’s 4A semifinal at SUU.

The Wolves held fourth-seeded Dixie to just 35 points, equaling a season low, as they rolled to a surprisingly easily 59-35 victory to advance to the first boys basketball title game in school history.

“Our guys were locked in from last night. They were ready to go, excited to play and decided to play our brand of basketball. I thought we did a really good job giving them different looks,” said Green Canyon coach Logan Brown. “Just excited for our kids, because they were so locked in before this game.”

With the win, Green Canyon (25-1) advances to Saturday’s state championship at 5:30 p.m.

For any team that participated in the Highland-Olympus spring league back in April and May, they’ll likely do a double-take to see Green Canyon’s eye-popping record.

After all, with little varsity experience back from the previous team’s semifinal run, Green Canyon was pretty green and struggled last spring.

By June though, coach Brown saw the makings of a special group developing.

“We only had one or two guys that had played varsity the before, so it was learning how to play at a little higher level and it was the first week in June when we really started to connect as a team and get better and then it was just keep chopping wood, keep getting better and these guys have been outstanding since August,” said Brown.

“We had to go find out how we needed to not play. Part of those spring leagues is great because you find out a little bit of what you need to not do with your team.”

Green Canyon hasn’t slowed down all season as it rolls into Saturday’s championship with the top scoring offense and defense in 4A.

Green Canyon’s suffocating zone defense held Dixie to just 26% shooting, while offensively it shot 51%. When Green Canyon subbed out its starting five with 2:32 remaining in the game, it led 54-26.

In many ways, it was the perfect defensive game for the Wolves in slowing down Dixie, which had won five games heading into the semis.

“They’re very disciplined. They’re going to be very patient on offense. Our goal was to disrupt their flow, and I thought it’s more about the way we’re going to play, play our style of basketball and execute. I thought our kids were really good,” said Brown.

It was another balanced game offensively for Green Canyon, with Easton Stokes leading the way with 12 points, and Jamison Thomson and Jude Haigh each chipping in with 11 apiece.

Dixie’s Tyson Forsey led all scorers in the loss with 14 points.

Brown, who is in his fourth year as head coach at Green Canyon after 11 seasons at Logan, is ecstatic that this group of players gets to play in the championship.

“This is a group that was put in a lot of time since April, and we’ve gotten so much better, and they’re so connected on the court, but also off the court,” he said.

“We’re really lucky at Green Canyon to have the support we have, because we have a great fan base. Our student section shows up every night. They make it fun.”