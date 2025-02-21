No. 6 Alta’s four-year streak of 5A quarterfinal appearances was in jeopardy in Friday’s second round matchup against No. 11 Viewmont, as a one-point lead flipped back and fourth in the final quarter.

In the end, the Hawks punched a fifth consecutive ticket to the Jon M. Huntsman Center with a 51-48 win over the Vikings.

“Every program wants to get there,” said Alta head coach Travis Ohrn. “It’s huge for the the younger kids, for the community, for these kids to go up there and experience warming up and playing on that court.”

Alta’s lead never grew to double digits, but the Hawks took a lead in the first quarter and held onto it through the majority of the game as Dash Reiser and Matt McKea impacted the game early with outside shots from Reiser and inside shots and rebounds from McKea.

Reiser’s hand continued to get hot in the second quarter with three long twos and a 3-pointer for 13 first half points, though Viewmont kept pace with Alta with strong rebounding and four 3-pointers.

The Hawks held a 29-27 lead at halftime.

“We knew coming in that Viewmont is a good team,” Reiser said. “We try not to underlook anyone, and going in we just tried to focus on us and just do what we do. We know the playoffs are obviously a different environment, but we just stick what we do to get the outcome that we want to have.”

Viewmont’s Jacob Jeppesen and Drezdon Jensen managed to get some buckets inside and scored 10 of the Vikings’ 13 points in the third quarter (Jeppesen and Jensen both ended with 13 points and one 3-pointer for Viewmont).

Field goals were hard to come by in the second half and Reiser’s hand started to cool. Alta briefly gave up its lead, but it relied on defense and won back a 41-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Alta’s shooting bug continued into the fourth, an issue most teams can’t have with only a one-point lead. However, the Hawks controlled what they could and used defense and rebounding to stay close with Viewmont.

“We just play really hard,” Reiser said. “We know we’re not the tallest team, but I feel like how hard we play makes up for our height.”

The lead went back-and-forth, but Alta owned a 49-48 lead with 1:50 left in the game. The Hawks were still struggling to get to the basket, but rebounding and effort got Colin Hansen to the free throw line and he made both foul shots to push the lead to 51-48.

Viewmont had the ball down three and it took a timeout with 10.8 seconds left on the clock. Alta came out of the timeout with tight defense and held off Viewmont to secure the 5A second round win.

“They’re just so resilient,” Ohrn said of his team. “They just battle, battle and battle. We always want to be on that defensive end to win a game.

“I’m so proud of them and how they executed and communicated. They got that last huge stop, Colin Hanson had those huge rebounds and was big for us on those free throws. It was just a super fun game.”

Alta advances to the 5A quarterfinals where it will face No. 3 Timpview at the Huntsman Center on Tuesday at 2:30.