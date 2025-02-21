Ridgeline Riverhawks forward Abby Munford (15) attempts to shoot the ball against the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Here’s a recap of the two 4A semifinal games at Southern Utah University on Friday. This story will be updated.

Sue Hoskins didn’t mince words for her team when it was down eight late in the first quarter of Friday’s 4A semifinals at SUU.

“You guys are standing, you’re not moving, you’re not cutting, you’re not penetrating the zone. That’s not our game, let’s get this going,” said Snow Canyon’s coach.

That was the wake-up call her team needed. The second-seeded Warriors came out rejuvenated in the second quarter, racing to a big halftime lead, and they never looked back in a resounding 53-33 win over No. 6 seed Sky View.

“Once we started penetrating that zone, kicking it out, getting some shots and then getting rebounds and getting down the floor, that’s our game. That was the turn around,” said Hoskins, whose team advances to Saturday’s state title game against No. 1 Ridgeline at 3 p.m.

It’s a rematch of last year’s title game, and a dream showdown as Snow Canyon and Ridgeline have a combined record of 53-0 this season.

“This is what we’ve been working for, and I’m just really proud of our team for even making it here. We just worked so well together, and I’m just proud of us, and we’re gonna go hard tomorrow and see what we can do,” said Snow Canyon senior Olivia Hamlin.

She led the Warriors with 24 points to go along with six assists. Kelly Howard chipped in 10 points for the Warriors.

1 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors guard Kelly Howard (11) goes up for a shot during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors players cheer during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors guard Olivia Hamlin (23) and Sky View Bobcats' Mollee Allen (21) fight for possession of the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 24 Sky View Bobcats' Brylee Burnside (12) goes up to shoot the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Snow Canyon Warriors at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 24 Sky View Bobcats' Claire Fischer (33) runs the ball down court during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Snow Canyon Warriors at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 24 Sky View Bobcats' Mya Eskelson (5) misses the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Snow Canyon Warriors at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 24 Sky View Bobcats Brylee Burnside (12) defends Snow Canyon Warriors guard Olivia Hamlin (23) during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors center Chaylee Andrews (34) and Sky View Bobcats' Claire Fischer (33) fight for possession of the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors center Chaylee Andrews (34) goes up to shoot the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors players watch during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 24 Sky View Bobcats' Mya Eskelson (5) loses control of the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Snow Canyon Warriors at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors' Joey Jensen (3) jumps up to shoot the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors' Joey Jensen (3) runs into the baseline after missing the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors guard Olivia Hamlin (23) prepares shoot a three during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors guard Olivia Hamlin (23) runs the ball down the court with Sky View Bobcats' Brylee Burnside (12) on defense during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 24 Sky View Bobcats and Snow Canyon Warriors go up for a rebound during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 24 Sky View Bobcats' Claire Fischer (33) gets the rebound after Snow Canyon Warriors guard Olivia Hamlin (23) attempted a basket during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors' Kaylin Wynia (45) fights for possession of the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors players jump for joy after their team scored during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The Snow Canyon Warriors won 53-33 against the Sky View Bobcats. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors' Joey Jensen (3) passes the ball to Snow Canyon Warriors guard Falynn Randall (22) during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 21 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors' Sydnee Crowton (13) and Snow Canyon Warriors guard Alyssa Staheli (5) hug after winning 53-33 over the Sky View Bobcats during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 22 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors' Sydnee Crowton (13) and Snow Canyon Warriors guard Alyssa Staheli (5) hug after winning 53-33 over the Sky View Bobcats during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 23 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors players celebrate after winning 53-33 over the Sky View Bobcats during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 24 of 24 Snow Canyon Warriors players celebrate after winning 53-33 over the Sky View Bobcats during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Despite another strong game scoring for Hamlin, she will likely come up short in her quest to become the state’s all-time leading scorer baring a quadruple-OT thriller in Saturday game that gets her a bunch of extra minutes on the floor.

Hamlin is fine with that. Her main objective is a state title and that’s very much still in play.

Hamlin is currently the state’s second all-time scorer with 2,489 points. Former Judge Memorial standout Teya Sidberry holds the record at 2,536 points, which means Hamlin would need to score a career-high 47 points in the final to tie Sidberry, who is currently at Boston College.

Hamlin has known it was going to be close all year, but she’s never prioritized individual points over the team goal.

“Honestly, all I care about is my team and winning, and I’m just proud that we’re even made it this far so I don’t really care,” said the Nebraska commit, who admits she’ll be proud to finish as the No. 2 scorer in Utah history.

Snow Canyon beat Sky View by 19 points in the preseason, but in the rematch it took the Warriors a minute to get going against the Bobcats’ height and their 3-2 zone.

Down 13-8 after the first quarter, Snow Canyon used a dominant 16-2 edge in the second quarter to build a 24-15 halftime lead. It then extended it to 41-21 by the end of the third.

Now the rematch against Ridgeline, the reigning two-time champs that beat Snow Canyon 58-34 last season. Hoskins believes her team is set up for success.

“Ever since that championship game last year, that’s been our No. 1 goal. I knew I had the team to get her again. They’re more confident. They’re playing really well. We have more weapons. I think we’re a lot more prepared,” said Hoskins.

“I think man for man, we really match up well. You got the best two players in the state. They’re gonna get those their points. What are the supporting cast members going to do to make a difference? That’s what I think it’s gonna come down to.”

Thirty-five minutes before tipoff of Friday’s 4A semifinal, Ridgeline coach Ainsli Jenks walked into the locker room and informed her players that All-American guard Emilee Skinner would not be playing.

Skinner was fevering, and simply too sick back at the hotel.

The prospect of playing the biggest game of the season without your best player could’ve been a gut punch for top seed Ridgeline ahead of its game against No. 12 seed Dixie at SUU.

In a weird way though, it wasn’t.

Jenks of course said all the right things to motivate her players for the challenge of playing without the Duke-bound Skinner, but they also had recent evidence to fall back on, too.

Ridgeline played without a sick Skinner 2 1/2 weeks ago against Bear River, and still won by 27.

After hearing the news that Skinner would be a DNP, sophomore center Abby Munford went and had a quick chat with her coach.

“She said, ‘Coach, we’ve done this before. We prepped with Bear River, and we got all our weird stuff out then,’ and I said, ‘You’re right, Abby, let’s go do this,’” said Jenks.

That’s exactly what the Riverhawks did. With Skinner watching the live stream from the bed in her hotel, her teammates went out and emphatically pulled away from Dixie in the second half to keep their three-peat alive with the 64-40 victory.

“We wanted to make a statement that we were still a good team without Emilee. Even though Emilee’s not here and she carries us some games, we wanted to be us and try our hardest, make a statement,” said Munford, who had a monster game with 20 points and 16 rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting.

1 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks forward Edyn Snapp (21) and Ridgeline Riverhawks' Emy Castleton (32) celebrate after winning 64-40 over the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Brooke Smith (13) guards Dixie Flyers' Audri Orton (10) during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 20 The Dixie Flyers cheer during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Ridgeline Riverhawks at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 20 Dixie Flyers guard Jaycee Bundy (3) dribbles with the ball after getting the rebound with Ridgeline Riverhawks forward Abby Munford (15) on defense during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks' Reagan Brown (14) prepares to pass the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Dixie Flyers at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks forward Abby Munford (15) attempts to shoot the ball against the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 20 Dixie Flyers guard Addison Winters (32) runs the ball with Ridgeline Riverhawks' Reagan Brown (14) on defense during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Brooke Smith (13) runs the ball toward the basket against the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Brooke Smith (13) runs the ball toward the basket during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Dixie Flyers at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Abbey Hobbs (3) loses control of the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Dixie Flyers at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Brooke Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Brooke Smith (13) goes up for a basket against the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Abbey Hobbs (3) shoots the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Dixie Flyers at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 20 Dixie Flyers guard Jaycee Bundy (3) falls to the ground after fighting for possession of the ball against the Ridgeline Riverhawks during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks forward Edyn Snapp (21) and Ridgeline Riverhawks' Emy Castleton (32) celebrate after winning 64-40 over the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks' Taylee Munford (20) and Ridgeline Riverhawks forward Abby Munford (15) celebrate after winning 64-40 over the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks' Taylee Munford (20) and Ridgeline Riverhawks forward Abby Munford (15) celebrate after winning 64-40 over the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 20 A Ridgeline Riverhawks cheerleader smiles during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The Ridgeline Riverhawks won 64-40 over the Dixie Flyers. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 20 Dixie Flyers' Izzy Hollingshead (0) passes the ball during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Ridgeline Riverhawks at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks forward Abby Munford (15) attempts to shoot the ball against the Dixie Flyers during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Brooke Smith added 13 points, Reagan Brown chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds and then Makaydi Jenks added 14 points.

They collectively filled the void of the reigning Ms. Basketball winner and secured a fourth-straight state championship game appearance for Ridgeline.

“They’ve all done such a great job this year filling a role, just working hard and doing their part, and today, I think they took that with just one level up and said, ‘OK, we’re gonna keep working, but we gotta level up a little bit,’” said Jenks. “I mean, Abby was just incredible. We knew she could go to work today.”

Underdog Dixie kept it relatively close in the first half, only trailing 28-21 as it made 4 of 5 3-pointers, including a pair from Jaycee Bundy, who finished with a game-high 14 points.

Jenks made a point of addressing Dixie’s 80% shooting from 3-point range at halftime.

“We talked in the locker room a little bit about they were making some shots at a high, high percentage, and we told the girls, ‘You’re defending well, let’s keep leveling off the drive and being ready for the kick.’

“They shoot the ball really well, and I thought the girls just did a better job keeping them in front of them, not over helping them and getting to shooters and then rebounding,” said Jenks.

After Dixie shot 42% in the first half, Ridgeline picked things up defensively and lowered it to 32% for the game.

Back in the hotel, Skinner’s mom relayed to Jenks that her daughter couldn’t stop bawling she was so proud of her friends and teammates.

As for Skinner’s availability in the 4A state championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. against No. 2 seed Snow Canyon, that is still very much up in the air.

“We’re just going to continue to say prayers and hope that we have her tomorrow,” Jenks said, “and if not, we’ll just keep battling.”