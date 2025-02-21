Mountain Ridge’s Cailin Kehl (11) dribbles the ball down the court during a high school girls basketball game and the 6A championship second round game between Skyridge and Mountain Ridge at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

6A Playoffs

Fremont 53, Weber 39

No. 4 Fremont defeated No. 13 Weber 53-39 in the 6A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Fremont (20-3) outscored Weber 15-6 in the second quarter, establishing a lead it maintained throughout. Abigail Christensen was the standout for the Silverwolves with 19 points, while Rylee Jugler led Weber (11-12) with 13 points.

Copper Hills 67, American Fork 33

Top-seeded Copper Hills dominated No. 16 American Fork, winning 67-33 to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. The Grizzlies (18-5) pulled away early, outscoring the Cavemen 20-5 in the first quarter. Ayla Marston and Skylie Barker led Copper Hills with 18 points each, while American Fork’s Samantha Smith scored 17 points for the Cavemen (4-18).

Mountain Ridge 59, Skyridge 55

Mountain Ridge (15-8) outscored Skyridge 20-11 in the fourth quarter to secure a 59-53 victory in the 6A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Kya Newton led the Sentinels with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while Ellah Oeser scored 13 for Skyridge (13-10). Mountain Ridge had a balanced attack to overcome a halftime deficit. Merceius Mili paced the Falcons with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the late surge by the Sentinels.

Syracuse 54, Pleasant Grove 21

No. 2 seeded Syracuse dominated No. 15 Pleasant Grove 54-21 in the 6A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Syracuse’s Maylee Anderson led all scorers with 20 points, while Rachel McBride added 10. Pleasant Grove’s MaKayla Boyer tallied nine points, including three 3-pointers. Syracuse (19-3) surged in the third quarter, outscoring Pleasant Grove (9-15) by 19-6 to secure a formidable lead.

Lone Peak 48, Riverton 42

No. 7 Lone Peak edged past No. 10 Riverton 48-42 in the 6A second round playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Leading the Knights (16-7), Kennedy Woolston scored 14 points, while Tati Harness added 10, including two 3-pointers. Despite a strong 23-point performance from Faythe Stauffer and three 3-pointers from Gabby Murdock, Riverton (13-9) couldn’t overcome Lone Peak’s final quarter surge where it outscored Riverton 20-18.

Westlake 52, Farmington 29

No. 3 Westlake defeated No. 14 Farmington 52-29 in the second round of the 6A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. The Thunder (17-6) outscored Farmington 20-4 in the second quarter to establish a commanding halftime lead. Janiece Sikander led Westlake with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Ella Seymore added 12 points. Farmington (10-12) was led by Morgan Rogers, who scored seven points.

Davis 54, Lehi 52

Davis edged out Lehi 54-52 in a closely contested 6A second-round game, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Mari Nichols led the way for No. 6 Davis (15-6) with 15 points, including a crucial scoring drive. No. 11 Lehi (13-10) was powered by Ellie Hill’s 13 points, featuring three 3-pointers. Despite trailing after the first, Davis surged ahead with an 18-4 second quarter, managing to hold off Lehi’s late 18-point rally.

Bingham 60, Corner Canyon 40

Bingham secured a dominant 60-40 victory over Corner Canyon in the 6A second round. Addy Horsley led the Miners (16-7) with 24 points and four 3-pointers, and they built a substantial lead by outscoring Corner Canyon 18-7 in the first quarter. Despite Addi Yeomans’ 17 points for the Chargers (13-10), Bingham maintained its lead throughout. The Miners advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week.

5A Playoffs

Cedar Valley 58, Alta 50

No. 5 Cedar Valley defeated No. 12 Alta 58-50 to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Cedar Valley (15-6) outscored Alta 22-12 in the third quarter to solidify their lead. Ellie Larson led the Aviators with 17 points, while Savannah Klodt added 14, including two 3-pointers. Quincy Kegel was the standout for Alta (14-10), recording 22 points, with Alia Baldassano contributing 19 points.

West 70, Taylorsville 22

Top-seeded West overwhelmed No. 16 Taylorsville 70-22 in the second round of the 5A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. West (21-2) built a commanding lead with a 23-3 run in the second quarter. Kylee Falatea led the Panthers with 20 points, while Fina Tuha added 15. Tessa Duke was Taylorsville’s (11-10) top scorer with 10 points.

Brighton 61, Viewmont 51

Brighton defeated Viewmont 61-51, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs at the University of Utah next week. Sophie Nielsen led the Bengals (16-7) with 25 points, including four 3-pointers, as they outscored Viewmont 16-11 in both the third and fourth quarters to secure the victory. Mary Carr topped the scoring for the Vikings (16-8) with 13 points. Cosette Arnoldsen also contributed significantly to Brighton’s win with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Wasatch 61, Maple Mountain 56

No. 2 Wasatch held off No. 15 Maple Mountain with a 61-56 victory to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Wasatch (19-3) outscored Maple Mountain 18-15 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Kate Miller led the Wasps with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Peyton Behnke added 14. Leah Bailey paced Maple Mountain (10-14) with 21 points and three 3-pointers.

Timpview 47, West Jordan 32

Seventh-seeded Timpview defeated No. 10 West Jordan 47-32 to advance to the 5A quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Lina Ballin led the Thunderbirds (13-9) with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while teammate Livia Eyre added eight points. G Farmer was the standout for the Jaguars (14-8), scoring 19 points and sinking four 3-pointers. Timpview built a commanding lead by outscoring West Jordan 13-7 in the third quarter.

Bountiful 74, Olympus 25

No. 3 Bountiful dominated No. 14 Olympus 74-25, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs at the University of Utah next week. Bountiful pulled away with a strong third quarter, outscoring Olympus 25-7. Taylor Harvey led Bountiful with 19 points, while Milika Satuala added 16. For Olympus, Joss Baker scored 17 points in the loss. Bountiful (20-2) will continue its postseason run while Olympus finishes its season at (13-8).

Spanish Fork 66, Clearfield 58

Spanish Fork defeated No. 6 Clearfield 66-58, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Alexis Branch led the No. 22 Dons (4-20) with 19 points, and Olivia Roberts added 15 points with four 3-pointers. Despite Izzy Wyaskett’s game-high 25 points, Clearfield (17-6) couldn’t overcome a challenging third quarter where it was outscored 22-10. Spanish Fork will face its next challenge in the quarterfinals.

Salem Hills 51, Springville 42

No. 4 seed Salem Hills defeated No. 13 seed Springville 51-42, advancing to the 5A quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Salem Hills (18-5) outscored Springville 15-8 in the third quarter to secure a lead that proved insurmountable. Chenielle Nye led the SkyHawks with 22 points, while Brooke Warren contributed 12 points. Springville (13-11) was paced by Addison Reid with 14 points.