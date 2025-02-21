New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge watches his fly ball as he heads down the baseline during the third inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
As the New York Yankees seek to win another American League pennant in 2025, they’ll do so with a bit of a new look.

No, the team hasn’t pivoted away from its iconic pinstriped uniforms.

The Yankees have instead altered their strict franchise grooming policy to now allow for “well-groomed beards,” managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner announced Friday morning in a statement.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and l appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” Steinbrenner said. “These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years.

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

Steinbrenner’s father, George, had put the appearance policy in place shortly upon purchasing the ball club in the mid-1970s. George Steinbrenner and manager Billy Martin forbade players from sporting long hair, sideburns and beards on the field.

“I have nothing against long hair (and beards) per se, but I’m trying to instill a certain sense of order and discipline in the ball club because I think discipline is important in an athlete,” George Steinbrenner told The New York Times in 1978.

Other MLB teams that had similar beard bans in the past include the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. But until Friday, the Yankees were the final franchise with a ban still in place.

The strict grooming standards in New York have proven controversial over the years, with various high-profile talents expressing their disinterest in playing for the Yankees as long as the beard ban continued.

However, plenty of star players have sacrificed their facial hair and altered their appearance in order to fetch big money from the Bronx Bombers.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable pre- and post-Yankees transformations over the years.

1 of 10
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. | AP
2 of 10
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole celebrates a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series and move on to the ALCS Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City. | AP
3 of 10
Arizona Diamondbacks' Randy Johnson delivers a pitch in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 5, 1999 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. | ASSOCIATED PRESS
4 of 10
New York Yankees starting pitcher Randy Johnson delivers to Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game at U.S. Cellular Field, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2006 in Chicago. | AP
5 of 10
Boston Red Sox center fielder Johnny Damon adjusts his hat during a workout, in preparation for Game 3 of the World Series, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 25, 2004. | AP
6 of 10
New York Yankees Johnny Damon during their baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday Aug. 21, 2009. | AP
7 of 10
This is a 2006 file photo of Nick Swisher of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. | ASSOCIATED PRESS
8 of 10
New York Yankee Nick Swisher waves to fans as he leaves the field in a game-stopping downpour during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2011, in Chicago. | ASSOCIATED PRESS
9 of 10
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Phoenix. | AP
10 of 10
New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor looks from the dugout during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. | AP
