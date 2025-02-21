Utah Utes players react to a shot scored during a basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Next up for the Utes is a game Sunday at Central Florida.

After losing three of four games, including two to teams in the bottom quarter of the Big 12 standings — an 81-72 loss at Oklahoma State and an 85-75 loss at Cincinnati — the outlook of Utah’s first season in the Big 12 was looking bleak.

“Momentum is a real thing … you play two games in three days and then you win — you just want to keep playing.” — Utah coach Craig Smith

Sure, the Utes — picked last in the conference in the preseason media poll — were outperforming expectations, but didn’t seem to be taking that next step forward as a program in the fourth season of the Craig Smith era.

After a home sweep of then-No. 17 Kansas and a Kansas State team that was one of the hottest teams in the country heading into the Huntsman Center, have the Utes turned a corner, and can they keep that momentum rolling into the final five games of the regular season?

The overarching theme in the two big home wins was defense and rebounding. The Utes held Kansas to 67 points, nearly 10 points below its average entering the game, and just 40% from the field while forcing 12 turnovers. Against Kansas State, Utah outrebounded the visitors 51-28.

“I thought we defended at the level that you needed to defend to have success in the Big 12, and we rebounded at a level that you have to have to have success in the Big 12. And if we can do those things on a consistent basis, we will have an opportunity to win night in and night out,” Utah coach Craig Smith said this week.

Smith has harped on rebounding and defense throughout the season, and both of those areas clicked for the team in the two wins over the Kansas schools. Certainly, there’s still lots to improve on for Smith’s team — especially on the offensive side — but if Utah can continue its defensive performance from this last weekend, it’ll have a chance to close the season strong.

“That’s one thing that travels, defense and rebounding ... and so that has to be our mantra and that has to be a thing that we can go to,” Smith said.

The Utes have showed stretches of good play before — most notably a three-game stretch with wins over Oklahoma State, at TCU and against BYU — but followed that series with two of their worst games against Houston and Baylor.

Consistency has plagued the Runnin’ Utes this season, and with five regular-season games left on the schedule, Smith is hoping the team continues the level of play shown in the last two victories.

After Monday’s Kansas State win, the Utes got their longest break of the season — six days — which is a double-edged sword. It’s beneficial for rest and recovery before the final stretch run, but with the momentum generated from the sweep, Smith wanted to keep playing.

“Momentum is a real thing … you play two games in three days and then you win — you just want to keep playing. … It’s six days between games, which for this time of year it feels like an eternity. So we got to find out how we respond here with that and keep going,” Smith said.

The Utes finally hit the court again Sunday after flying cross-country to Orlando for the team’s farthest road trip of the year. The team’s road woes have been well-documented — they’ve posted a 1-6 record away from home and a 14-3 record at the Huntsman Center — but for Utah to take the next step, it needs to start putting together some victories outside of Salt Lake City.

The first opportunity to do that comes against UCF, which is currently on a seven-game losing streak and near the bottom of the Big 12 standings with a 4-11 record. The Knights have individual talent — Keyshawn Hall is averaging 19.1 points per game and scored 34 on Wednesday at Oklahoma State, and Darius Johnson is averaging 15.1 points per game — but haven’t been able to put it together as a team.

“These guys are uber, uber talented. They have a lot of guys that can really go get a basket. They just have a lot of dynamic playmakers to them. And on any given night, there’s three or four guys that could just take over a game,” Smith said.

The game against UCF (2 p.m. MST, ESPN+) kicks off the Utes’ closing stretch to the season, a grueling schedule that features games at Arizona, vs. Arizona State, vs. West Virginia and at BYU.

While the Utes’ NCAA Tournament hopes are very slim, if Utah were to go 4-1 against the gauntlet and have a respectable showing in the Big 12 tournament, it could have a chance to get into the Big Dance. It’s going to be a tall task, though, for a team that hasn’t proved it can win on the road yet.

“We’ve got to finish with a flourish. We have, starting Sunday, four games in 12 days, so we got a lot in front of us and four very different types of teams,” Smith said. “So back at it, have to have great practices, really lock in, just keep getting better, have the same mentality that we’ve had.”