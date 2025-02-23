Lehi plays Corner Canyon in the second game for the 6A high school baseball state championship at the UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The first high school baseball games of the season start next week on March 3. With the spring season right around the corner, here’s a look at the preseason favorites in every classification.

Only two preseason favorites are defending champions, Snow Canyon (4A) and Union (3A). However, two other favorites were runners-up in their respective 2024 state tournaments, Brighton (5A) and South Sevier (2A).

In 6A, American Fork is looking to make another strong bid for the state championship. The Cavmen entered last year’s tournament as the No. 1 seed but were eliminated by Riverton and Lehi.

Defending 6A state champion Lehi is ranked second to open the season.

Brighton makes a strong argument as the 5A favorite, as it only graduated four seniors from last year’s 5A state runner-up squad.

“Twelve varsity guys return, with seven playing significant roles from last year,” said Brighton head coach Mark Kleven. “Pitching should be a strength with the return of Case Beames, Miles Layton and Josh Mawhinney.”

In 4A, defending champion Snow Canyon once again tops the preseason favorites list, though the Warriors will have a drastically different group after graduating 13 seniors from last year’s squad.

“We are looking to our underclassmen to help contribute to another solid season,” Snow Canyon head coach Reed Secrist said. “I think they can. I’m thankful for the opportunity I have to coach them.”

Union just barely edged out Juab as the preseason 3A favorite by one vote. Union is coming off a historic season in which it won its first state championship since 1989 and returns seven contributors from last year’s team.

“We are excited for the opportunity to compete,” said Union head coach Matt Labrum. “We really appreciate the larger schools willing to play us these past few seasons. We return many players from last season.”

Juab will give Union a fight, with it looking to reclaim its throne with 2024 Mr. Baseball and BYU signee Austin Park.

South Sevier was kept from a championship by Kanab in last year’s 2A championship series, though the Rams will have plenty of experience on their side with only one senior graduating last year.

South Sevier will have a loaded senior class to help it claim a 2A championship once again.

Deseret News preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team (2024 record)

American Fork (22-8) Lehi (23-10) Davis (22-7) Pleasant Grove (14-13) Mountain Ridge (23-9)

Class 5A

Team (2024 record)

Brighton (27-5) Maple Mountain (28-4) Orem (22-9) Salem Hills (20-11) Woods Cross (17-12)

Class 4A

Team (2024 record)

Snow Canyon (27-5) Desert Hills (20-10) Bear River (16-11) Timpanogos (23-8) Crimson Cliffs (16-10)

Class 3A

Team (2024 record)

Union (23-12) Juab (21-8) Grantsville (20-4) Canyon View (20-11) Carbon (17-9)

Class 2A

Team (2024 record)