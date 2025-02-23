Wasatch plays Roy in the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0.

The end of this week will mark the end of another winter sports season and the start of the 2025 spring sports season. All classifications except 2A had its 2024 champion return as preseason favorites with American Fork (6A), Wasatch (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Ogden (3A) and American Heritage (2A) opening the season ranked No. 1 in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

While American Heritage is the only among the five who isn’t defending a state championship, the Patriots were the 2024 2A runner-up losing in an epic shootout to Rowland Hall.

Last spring, American Fork broke a 40-year championship drought and was led by 2024 Mr. Soccer Lewis Knecht. Knecht will return for the Cavemen for his senior season and will certainly be a focal point for this year’s Cavemen.

In 5A, Wasatch will be on the hunt for its third consecutive state title. Last year the Wasps were a defensive juggernaut, giving up only seven goals on the season en route to a perfect 18-0 season. Wasatch will be returning seven contributors from last year’s championship squad.

“We have a lot of returning boys this year,” said Wasatch head coach Lance Cosper. “I am very excited about this team.”

Ridgeline is looking for its fourth state championship since first fielding a team in 2017. Ridgeline and Green Canyon fought for the Region 11 title last year, with the RiverHawks getting the last laugh in a 3-2 victory over the Wolves in last year’s 4A semifinals. Green Canyon is right behind Ridgeline in the preseason rankings at No. 2.

In 3A, Ogden was picked as the preseason favorite after winning its first state championship in 19 years last season. The Tigers graduated five seniors from last years squad, but is excited for its newest group of seniors.

“We have a pretty young team, mixed with some experienced senior talent this year,” said Ogden head coach Todd Scott. “We are excited to get this season started.”

American Heritage sits as the only preseason favorite to not be a defending champion. The Patriots are instead looking to avenge last year’s close shootout loss to Rowland Hall in the 2A title game.

Deseret News preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team (2024 record)

American Fork (16-2) Lone Peak (11-4) Farmington (16-2) Davis (6-9) Bingham (11-5)

Class 5A

Team (2024 record)

Wasatch (18-0) Alta (12-4) Brighton (9-5) Salem Hills (14-3) East (12-3)

Class 4A

Team (2024 record)

Ridgeline (16-2) Green Canyon (12-4) Layton Christian (15-2) Murray (15-3) Crimson Cliffs (11-5)

Class 3A

Team (2024 record)

Ogden (15-3) Morgan (14-3) Judge Memorial (7-8) Manti (17-1) Juan Diego (6-6)

Class 2A

Team (2024 record)