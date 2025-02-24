Corner Canyon forward Peyton Torkornoo (32) and the rest of the Corner Canyon bench celebrate a teammate’s 3-pointer against Bingham during the quarterfinals of the 6A Boys Basketball State Championship held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Here’s a recap of the 6A quarterfinals at the University of Utah on Monday. This story will be updated.

When Corner Canyon went up by 14 points early in the fourth quarter against Bingham, it simply didn’t fit the game script of how most figured the 6A quarterfinal would unfold.

After all, in two region games the teams played a pair of 3-point games, each winning on the road. A blowout was not what anyone expected in the grudge match at the University of Utah on Monday.

So when Bingham responded with an 11-0 run over a four-minute stretch — and even had a 3-point attempt to tie it — things were back on track for another tight finish.

Corner Canyon, however, responded with a run of its own, closing the game on a 12-5 spurt to pull away for the 62-52 win over Bingham and book its place in Wednesday’s semifinals.

“We start as a group two weeks after our moratorium. We go all year long. That’s what they work for, that’s what they dream about. It doesn’t matter what group, it’s special,” said Corner Canyon coach Dan Lunt.

The Chargers will face the winner of Herriman-Lehi in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5:40 p.m.

After Bingham cut Corner Canyon’s lead from 50-36 to 50-47, the Chargers finally got stops defensively and then iced the game, making 8 of 8 free throws as Bingham had no choice but to foul.

The Chargers got balanced scoring in the win as Bryton Valdez led the way with 15 points, Noah Bendinger added 13 and Tyler Mortensen chipped in with 10.

“There’s going to be games where Noah goes off, and Noah’s a great player, but there’s also games where we have four or five guys in double figures, and I think it’s always based on the flow of the game. Bingham did a great job of making it tough on us, so other people had to step up and they did,” said Lunt.

That balance was evident in the third quarter as the Chargers stretched the lead from 23-21 at the half to 43-34 after three. Mortensen, Bendinger and Diesel Dart all buried 3s during the big quarter.

In the fourth, Corner Canyon opened with a 7-2 run to build its largest lead of the game.

“After we got that big lead, that’s what hurt us, offensive rebound, that’s what got them back in the game. When we made that that run, we dominated the glass at both ends, and when they made the run to get back in, they dominated the glass on the offensive end, and those are things we’ve got to do a better job of,” said Lunt.

During Corner Canyon’s big second half run spanning the third and fourth quarters, it scored 11 points off of turnovers, finishing with a 16-6 edge in transition.

What allowed Bingham to keep it close was its edge on the offensive boards, as it outrebounded the Chargers 11-6 on the offensive glass, turning those into 10 second-chance points.

In the loss, Jason Peterson led Bingham with 12 points.