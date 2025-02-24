2024 marked the first-ever season of sanctioned boys volleyball in Utah, and next Monday will be the start of the second such campaign. Here’s a look at some teams to look out for in each classification.

In 6A, Westlake takes the top spot of the preseason poll. Last year the Thunder had a solid year with a 17-6 record and a second seed in the 6A state tournament. It fell to Syracuse in the quarterfinals, but will return much of last year’s roster.

“With us returning all but two seniors, we have high goals moving into this season,” said Westlake head coach Whitney Randall. “A year of maturity will help us moving into this year’s tough Region 3 lineup. We have expanded our coaching staff and had awesome improvement in the off-season both on the court and in the gym. We are excited to see the growth of volleyball across the state for boys.”

It’s no suprise that 5A defending champion Maple Mountain returns as the favorite to take the title. The Golden Eagles dominated last season with a 24-2 record and went a perfect 12-0 in sets at the state tournament.

Maple Mountain is also returning the best player in the state in BYU signee and 2024 Mr. Volleyball Trey Thornton.

“It was incredible to have boys’ volleyball sanctioned last year, and we have already seen the level of play rise at every school and level,” said Maple Mountain head coach Napoleon Galang. “Region 7 has some of the top players and teams in the state, so there will be no ‘easy’ nights for us. The 2025 team, with its mix of veterans and underclassmen, has been training hard in the offseason and is ready to compete.”

In 4A, 2024 runner-up Orem takes the top spot while defending champion Pine View slotted in at second. Orem had the strongest regular season record in the classification last year, but lost to the Panthers in the championship. The Tigers’ lengthy list of returning contributors will certainly help them on thier quest for a state title.

“Excited to get back in the gym with our boys and set some goals and create a vision for the season,” said Bill Sefita, “Coaches have our own thoughts on their outlook for the season, but it’s always good to work with our players to create unified goals and vision. We hope with our schedule it can help us become a better team as season progresses.”

North Sanpete fell in last year’s 3A championship against Grantsville. With a year of expereince under their belt, the Hawks hope to take a jump and complete the post-season run this year.

“We are very excited to enter this second season of Boys Volleyball,” said North Sanpete head coach Austin Ison. “We have been putting in a lot of work and we are really proud of the work ethic of this team. We have a few returning players from last season with some new upcoming talent. Our goal is always to compete for a title.”

Deseret News preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team (2024 record)

Westlake (17-6) Lone Peak (24-7) Mountain Ridge 23-7) Pleasant Grove (28-4) Skyridge (13-11)

Class 5A

Team (2024 record)

Maple Mountain (24-2) Bountiful (24-7) Olympus (25-6) Alta (18-9) Spanish Fork (21-10)

Class 4A

Team (2024 record)

Orem (28-4) Pine View (25-5) Ridgeline (21-8) Sky View (16-12) Logan (24-5)

Class 3A

Team (2024 record)