Davis coach Nicole Waddoups genuinely wondered how her team would respond playing on the big stage at the University of Utah in Monday’s 6A quarterfinal.
On the one hand, she figured her players would be confident after eeking out a second-round win last week with two last-second free throws. On the other hand, hardly anyone on her team had meaningful playoff experience last season, which was a bit worrisome.
Davis didn’t play like an inexperienced team.
The No. 6 Darts jumped out fast, building an early lead it never relinquished on its way to the 46-44 victory to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal at 9:30 a.m. against the Syracuse-Lone Peak winner.
“The key was that we came out ready to play and we executed offensively and we executed defensively. I don’t think Westlake expected that, I just think we took them a little bit by surprise,” said Waddoups.
Davis’ coach said the quick start was invaluable for her young team. Playing with the lead is a lot easier than playing catch-up.
The Darts led 15-4 after the first quarter, and then 27-19 at the half. They came out and got some key buckets in the third quarter from Lydia Tarbet, Kate Willard and T’Maea Eteuati in the third quarter to extend the lead to 37-26 late in the third quarter.
“We knew they were gonna play on us super, super tight. And so it was just getting square to the basket and being strong and finishing. We’ve fought all year, we’ve been close in most games, so the girls know how to fight. That’s what they did,” said Waddoups.
Westlake cut the lead to 37-30 by the end of the third, and then opened the fourth on a 6-2 run to make it a 41-38 game with 3:33 remaining.
Davis responded with a clutch bucket on its ensuing possession from Mari Nichols to push the lead back to 43-38 with 2:59 remaining. Nichols finished with 11 points for the Darts.
“Kate, you can see she’s super raw out there, but she knows how to go score, and that’s what she does. She just tries to get to the basket if she can,” said Waddoups.
Last Thursday’s in Davis’ 54-52 second round win over Lehi, Nichols made two free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining to win the game for the Darts.
On Monday, Davis really struggled from the line down the stretch.
In the final 45 seconds, it made just 3 of 12 free throws as it tried to protect the lead. It collected the offensive rebound on three of those misses though, which kept Westlake from trying to built some momentum.
Westlake cut the lead to 44-41 with 28.9 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from Ella Seymore, but two of Davis’ free throw makes came immediately after pushing the lead back to 46-44. Westlake tacked on one more 3-pointer by Janiece Sikander with seven seconds remaining, but it ran out of time at the end to try and get one more offensive possession.
Eteuati led Davis with 14 points and seven rebounds, but she exited with a sprained ankle with 2:35 left in the game and didn’t return.