Davis Darts' Emy Richards (23) and Davis Darts' Sydney Plummer (11) celebrate after the Davis Darts won 46-44 against the Westlake Thunder during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Here’s a recap of the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals at the University of Utah on Monday. This story will be updated.

Davis coach Nicole Waddoups genuinely wondered how her team would respond playing on the big stage at the University of Utah in Monday’s 6A quarterfinal.

On the one hand, she figured her players would be confident after eeking out a second-round win last week with two last-second free throws. On the other hand, hardly anyone on her team had meaningful playoff experience last season, which was a bit worrisome.

Davis didn’t play like an inexperienced team.

The No. 6 Darts jumped out fast, building an early lead it never relinquished on its way to the 46-44 victory to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal at 9:30 a.m. against the Syracuse-Lone Peak winner.

“The key was that we came out ready to play and we executed offensively and we executed defensively. I don’t think Westlake expected that, I just think we took them a little bit by surprise,” said Waddoups.

Davis’ coach said the quick start was invaluable for her young team. Playing with the lead is a lot easier than playing catch-up.

The Darts led 15-4 after the first quarter, and then 27-19 at the half. They came out and got some key buckets in the third quarter from Lydia Tarbet, Kate Willard and T’Maea Eteuati in the third quarter to extend the lead to 37-26 late in the third quarter.

“We knew they were gonna play on us super, super tight. And so it was just getting square to the basket and being strong and finishing. We’ve fought all year, we’ve been close in most games, so the girls know how to fight. That’s what they did,” said Waddoups.

Westlake cut the lead to 37-30 by the end of the third, and then opened the fourth on a 6-2 run to make it a 41-38 game with 3:33 remaining.

1 of 21 Davis Darts forward Mari Nichols (43) loses control of the ball with Westlake Thunder's Ava Chaney (5) on defense during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 21 Davis Darts guard Chloe Peery (2) maintains possession of the ball during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Westlake Thunder held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 21 Davis Darts guard Chloe Peery (2) keeps her eye on the ball during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Westlake Thunder held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 21 Westlake Thunder's Ella Seymore (21) drives the ball toward the basket with Davis Darts' T'Maea Eteuati (1) on defense during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 21 Westlake Thunder's Keira Hester (22) shoots the ball during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Davis Darts held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 21 Davis Darts players cheer after they scored during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Westlake Thunder held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 21 Westlake Thunder's Janiece Sikander (2) runs the ball down the court during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Davis Darts held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 21 Davis Darts forward Mari Nichols (43) loses control of the ball with Westlake Thunder's Ava Chaney (5) on defense during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 21 Westlake Thunder's Keira Hester (22) goes up for a basket during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Davis Darts held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 21 Westlake Thunder's Keira Hester (22) goes up for a basket against Davis Darts' Kiara Zwonitzer (22) and Davis Darts' Sydney Plummer (11) during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 21 Davis Darts' Emy Richards (23) and Davis Darts' Sydney Plummer (11) celebrate after the Davis Darts won 46-44 against the Westlake Thunder during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 21 Davis Darts' T'Maea Eteuati (1) goes up for a shot during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Westlake Thunder held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 21 Davis Darts players celebrate after winning 46-44 over the Westlake Thunder during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 21 Westlake Thunder's Janiece Sikander (2) misses the ball during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Davis Darts held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 21 Davis Darts forward Mari Nichols (43) goes up for a shot during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Westlake Thunder held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 21 Davis Darts forward Kate Willard (4) goes up for a shot during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Westlake Thunder held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 21 Davis Darts forward Kate Willard (4) drives the ball toward the basket against Westlake Thunder's Keira Hester (22) during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 21 Westlake Thunder's Janiece Sikander (2) and Westlake Thunder Keira Hester (22) guard Davis Darts forward Mari Nichols (43) during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 21 Davis Darts' T'Maea Eteuati (1) watches from the bench after an injury during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals against the Westlake Thunder held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 21 Davis Darts forward Kate Willard (4) and Davis Darts guard Lydia Tarbet (25) celebrate after winning 46-44 over the Westlake Thunder during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 21 of 21 Davis Darts forward Kate Willard (4) and Davis Darts guard Lydia Tarbet (25) celebrate after winning 46-44 over the Westlake Thunder during the 6A girls basketball quarterfinals held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Davis responded with a clutch bucket on its ensuing possession from Mari Nichols to push the lead back to 43-38 with 2:59 remaining. Nichols finished with 11 points for the Darts.

“Kate, you can see she’s super raw out there, but she knows how to go score, and that’s what she does. She just tries to get to the basket if she can,” said Waddoups.

Last Thursday’s in Davis’ 54-52 second round win over Lehi, Nichols made two free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining to win the game for the Darts.

On Monday, Davis really struggled from the line down the stretch.

In the final 45 seconds, it made just 3 of 12 free throws as it tried to protect the lead. It collected the offensive rebound on three of those misses though, which kept Westlake from trying to built some momentum.

Westlake cut the lead to 44-41 with 28.9 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from Ella Seymore, but two of Davis’ free throw makes came immediately after pushing the lead back to 46-44. Westlake tacked on one more 3-pointer by Janiece Sikander with seven seconds remaining, but it ran out of time at the end to try and get one more offensive possession.

Eteuati led Davis with 14 points and seven rebounds, but she exited with a sprained ankle with 2:35 left in the game and didn’t return.