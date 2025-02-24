New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50), along with San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5), fight for the ball in the second half of a game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

The NBA world found its newest superstar on Sunday.

He’s fast. He’s motivated. Oh, and he still wears diapers.

You see, Sunday’s spotlight wasn’t on a basketball player. It was on one of the competitors in the baby race at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

The speedy baby, known as “New Bawlins,” was across the finish line before most of the other racers had gotten started.

“This gotta be the greatest performance I’ve ever seen in a baby crawl race,” wrote Will Guillory, who covers the NBA for The Athletic, on X.

Footage of the baby’s dominant performance spread like wildfire on social media.

Guillory joked that “New Bawlins” deserves college scholarship offers, while others said NBA teams should start preparing their draft strategies for about 18 years from now.

“Teams are already vying for the chance to tank for this kid,” The Athletic wrote on X.

Andrew Lopez, a sideline reporter for the Pelicans, said the baby deserves credit for the team’s comeback win.

“New Bawlins — the greatest baby crawl participant of all time — worked his magic. True inspiration," he wrote on X.

Baby race video

Here are some of the funniest social media posts about the New Orleans baby race and its dominant winner.