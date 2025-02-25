Here’s a recap of Tuesdays 3A semifinals at the UCCU Center in Orem.

Morgan 71, Juab 59

Morgan led from the opening tip and got the best of Juab 71-59 Tuesday night to advance to the 3A championship game.

“I thought we executed pretty well. We had all the guys contributing, whether they be starters or guys coming off the bench. We have a pretty long team. They made a run there in the second quarter so they made things tough on us, but the kids really executed when they had to,” said Morgan head coach Scott Hunt.

Morgan got a big second half from Bracken Saunders. He scored 19 points in the final two quarters and finished with a game-high 30.

While Morgan led throughout the game, Juab did not back down and was able to briefly cut the lead to one as the second quarter was drawing to a close and went into intermission down just three.

“It could have been easy to get frustrated. They won the second quarter and did a really good job of taking care of things in the paint. We switched to a zone defense in the second half which really helped us. The (halftime) message was that we know we’re good and we just have to execute, make some runs and draw some fouls,” Saunders said.

After shooting 42% from the field in the first half, Morgan dialed in even more on offense and shot 52% in the second half. Morgan also got the job done from the free throw line by going 11 of 13 in the second half and 13 of 17 for the game.

“It feels really good,” Saunders said of advancing to the championship game. “This is something that we have been working towards all year.

“It was always next game, next game, next game and now we’re here and it’s a great accomplishment. It feels really good. We know we’re not done yet but we’ve had a great season and we’re really fortunate to be here.”

While Morgan has certainly had a successful and memorable season up to this point, Saunders knows there’s still one game to go.

“We just have to continue to do what we do,” he said. “We have to stick with our identity. We need to continue to apply a lot of defensive toughness and defensive pressure. We have to get back to securing the ball better. We got one more game, and if we can do those things we’ll have a good shot.”