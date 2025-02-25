Bountiful guard Bentley Moore (33) attempts to steal the ball from Highland’s Jordan Oberholtzer (2) during a 5A high school boys basketball championship quarterfinals game between Highland and Bountiful, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Highland will move on to the semifinals after winning the game 74-53.

Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s 5A quarterfinal games at the University of Utah. This story will be updated.

On paper, Tuesday’s 5A quarterfinal between No. 4 Highland and No. 5 Bountiful had all the makings of an intriguing playoff game.

Not only was their seeding similar, but both teams had also reached the 20-win plateau. Plus, their quarterfinal game last year was tight, with Highland pulling away late for the 6-point win.

This year’s showdown was anything but close as Highland dominated in a 74-53 win.

Leading by 10 at the half, Highland came out red hot in the third and buried six 3-pointers in racing to a 26-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Rams finished 11 of 23 from 3-point range, winning for the fifth time this year by 20-plus points.

For Bountiful, it was the program’s worst loss since an 86-55 preseason loss to Lone Peak back in 2021.

Highland coach Chris Jones said his team’s success was all about how they dealt with Bountiful’s chaotic approach.

“The way they play defense is they want to turn you over. They want to make the game a frantic, up- and-down, crazy game. And we showed our guys on film, if you just take care of the ball, and if you’ll make one or two passes, you’ll shoot wide open shots all game long, and you don’t give it to them,” said Jones.

Highland only knocked down 3-of-11 3-pointers in the first half, but in the third quarter it drained 6 of 8.

“And in the third quarter, we just got in the lane and then we made them. It’s one thing to get them, but then you got to make them. It’s like getting a 5-footer for birdie, hell yeah, you’re excited, but then when you miss it, you got to settle for par,” said Jones.

1 of 5 Highland's Charlie Hodge (15) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a 5A high school boys basketball championship quarterfinals game between Highland and Bountiful, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Highland will move on to the semifinals after winning the game 74-53.

Charlie Hodge, Bodie Dodge, Jack Anderton, Soren Ries and Jordan Oberholtzer all made two 3-pointers in the dominant shooting performance. Anderton led Highland with 15 points, with Dodge chipping in with 13 and Ries finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

“Soren was a monster around the basket: 12 rebounds, four blocks. People have a hard time scoring against this around the rim, he led the state in blocks,” said Jones.

Perhaps the biggest key, according to Jones, was how his guards dealt with the pressure of Bountiful’s defensive chaos.

Even though Highland did finish with 16 turnovers, which led to 20 second-chance points, a big chunk of that damage came late in the game with the outcome well in hand.

Jones said his guards Isaiah Drisdom and Jordan Oberholtzer handed the chaos extremely well throughout the game as Highland advanced to the semifinals for the second-straight year.

“The way they play defense, they scrap, they steal it, they’re doubling you, they’re tripling you. They want to make the game nuts, and we can play that way. I got great guards,” said Jones.

Highland finished the game shooting 60% from the field while holding Bountiful to 39% shooting. Teams often struggle to shoot in the first game at big college venues, but not Highland on Tuesday.

Jones has no idea if it has anything to do with his philosophy of not practicing on Saturday, but it’s something he’s done all season.

“All year long, I told them, you got to have juice, you got to have energy, you got to have some Mojo,” said Jones. “They’re going to be up till 1 o’clock or 2 in the morning on Friday night, as they should, they’re high school kids. So I’m not going to get them up at 8:30 in the morning. If they don’t want to be there, I don’t want to be there.”

Monday practices are pretty intense as a result, but the players have responded well all season as Highland will carry a 22-3 record into Wednesday’s semifinals against the Orem-Brighton winner at 7:20 p.m.