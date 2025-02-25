Emery players celebrate after defeating Grantsville in the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s 3A girls basketball semifinals at the UCCU Center in Orem. This story will be updated.

You wouldn’t have been crazy if you believed the 3A girls state tournament was anything but a formality. After all, Grantsville had an argument as the best team in the state for a large portion of this season.

From 3A opponents to 6A, the Cowboys took down everyone in their path. The only blemish on their otherwise perfect record was a loss to Duke signee Emilee Skinner and the Ridgeline Riverhawks, Maxpreps’ 14th-ranked team in the entire country.

That’s why it was shocking when No. 5 Emery punched its ticket to the championship game with an upset of top-seeded Grantsville 50-47 in the 3A semifinals on Tuesday thanks to some clutch plays down the stretch.

The Cowboys and Spartans played each other in early December and it was a completely different story, with Grantsville steamrolling Emery 63-17.

“They were the only ones that believed in them,” said Emery head coach John Faimalo of his players. “Everybody else wrote (Grantsville) in as the state champion.

“Our girls didn’t believe in that, and that’s all that matters. We believed in each other, coaches believed in the girls and the girls believed in each other.”

1 of 18 Emery's Kali Jensen (1) controls the ball while guarded by Grantsville guard Kamry Allen (3) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 18 Emery’s Kabree Gordon (11) prepares to take a jump-shot against Grantsville during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 18 Grantsville guard Baylee Lowder (1) drives the ball toward the basket while guarded by Emery’s Kabree Gordon (11) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 18 Grantsville forward Emmy Butler (15) and Emery's Addie Hurst (4) compete for possession of the ball during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 18 Emery head coach Jon Faimalo reacts to a play during the 3A girls basketball semifinals against Grantsville held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 18 Emery’s Kabree Gordon (11) takes a shot while guarded by Grantsville guard Sadee Castagno (14) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 18 Grantsville guard Renn White (22) controls the ball while guarded by Emery's Addie Hurst (4) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 18 Emery's Kali Jensen (1) comes down with an offensive rebound while guarded by Grantsville defenders during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 18 Grantsville guard Baylee Lowder (1) takes a jump-shot against Emery during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 18 Emery's Kali Jensen (1) tries to keep posession of the ball while guarded by Grantsville’s Kodee Williams (10) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 18 Emery’s Katelyn Nielson (22) looks to Kali Jensen (1) after a play against Grantsville during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 18 Emery's Kali Jensen (1) controls the ball while pursued by Grantsville’s Kodee Williams (10) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 18 Grantsville guard Baylee Lowder (1) goes up for a shot while guarded by Emery’s Megan Stilson (12) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 18 Emery’s Katelyn Nielson (22) takes a shot while guarded by Grantsville’s Kodee Williams (10) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 18 Grantsville head coach Megan Vera cheers for her players during the 3A girls basketball semifinals against Emery held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 18 Grantsville guard Baylee Lowder (1) goes up for a shot while guarded by Emery’s Megan Stilson (12) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 18 Emery players celebrate after defeating Grantsville in the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 18 of 18 Grantsville guard Baylee Lowder (1) brings the ball up the court while guarded by Emery’s Megan Stilson (12) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Instead of getting blown out, Emery jumped on Grantsville with hot shooting early and ended the first half having made 57% of its 3-point attempts.

The Spartans led by eight at one point but Grantsville never went away, and and a buzzer beater from Avery Allred kept the Cowboys within 26-25 at halftime.

The biggest asset Grantsville utilized against Emery was it’s point-of-attack defense, as Allred and Kodee Williams kept things tough on the Emery guards.

Turnovers were a problem all game for Emery as it ended the semifinal with 29 giveaways. That might kill most teams, but each time the Spartans ran back on defense and often picked off a turnover of their own.

“It’s the same quote I had last year. ‘Stats are stats.’ At the end of the day we could have 100 turnovers but as long as the scoreboard shows a win, that’s the only stat I care about,” Faimalo said.

Emery led almost the whole way through the second half, though it never became more than a three-possession game. Every time Emery threatened to break the contest open, Grantsville responded with a run of its own.

One such sequence came midway through the fourth quarter when Emery held a 42-37 lead, as Grantsville had a quick succession of a 3 from Williams and a transition bucket from Emmy Butler to tie it 42-42

Then with the game tied 47-47 with under 30 seconds left, the Spartan defense forced a turnover and Kali Jensen went to the free throw line, where she made one of two shots.

The Spartans then forced another turnover and KaBree Gordon sunk both three throws to secure the 50-47 win.

Katelyn Nielson was also a big offensive piece for Emery in the win with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

“I’m just so proud of my girls and the way they laid it all out,” Faimalo said. “We had nothing to lose. Grantsville is a good team, so we’re lucky to get away with the win and it’s just great for our girls. My girls played hard and that’s about all I can say.”