Here's a recap of Tuesday's 5A quarterfinal games at the University of Utah.

Entering Tuesday’s 5A quarterfinals, No. 3-seeded Bountiful had lost only two games this season, its season opener against Copper Hills and a late December meeting with Snow Canyon.

Since the second loss on Dec. 20, Bountiful had won 15 straight, only one of which by less than 10 points.

The No. 22-seeded Spanish Fork Dons, meanwhile, had done something fairly remarkable through the opening two rounds of the state tournament, winning back-to-back games after winning only three in the entire regular season.

It was a true David versus Goliath matchup to start 5A quarterfinal action inside the Huntsman Center Tuesday.

In this case, Goliath took care of business in convincing fashion.

Buoyed by a 24-2 third quarter, Bountiful handled Spanish Fork for a 57-16 victory. Charlotte Johnson and Taylor Harvey led the way for the Redhawks with 13 and 12 points, respectively, supported by strong game by Maleah Nelson (10 points) and Mae Johnson (nine rebounds, four blocks and four steals).

The Redhawks were nothing short of dominant. Spanish Fork never scored more than six points in a single period, made just six of 37 shot attempts (16%) and turned the ball over 26 times.

The Dons also went 0 for 11 from 3-point range and sent the Redhawks to the free-throw line 26 times (compared to just 10 trips for themselves).

Bountiful, meanwhile, shot 44% from the field, making 19 of 43 shot attempts. The Redhawks out-rebounded Spanish Fork 36-27, handed out 11 assists compared to just one by the Dons, and recorded 16 steals and five blocks.

With all of that, though, Spanish Fork was in the game at halftime.

Bountiful led 21-8 at the break, and Redhawks head coach Joel Burton noted that his team disrespected Spanish Fork to start. They underestimated the Dons, overlooked them in the first half.

“We felt like we kind of disrespected Spanish (Fork) because they kind of overlooked them there in the first half, and even though we’d been talking, ‘You can’t do it, you can’t do it, you can’t do it,’ we still felt kind of like they did it.

“And I mean, Spanish (Fork), even though they hadn’t won many games, they’d won their last two against teams in our region. I told them, ‘Let’s be awake. Let’s be aware.‘”

Bountiful didn’t heed the warning though, until a “butt chewing,” at halftime.

“It seemed to almost take a butt chewing here in the locker room at halftime to kind of get us to dialed in and lock in,” Burton said. “Then we probably played a little more like we’re used to seeing our kids play.”

Whatever was said in the locker room at the half worked.

Bountiful was absolutely dominant in the third quarter, on defense especially. Spanish Fork scored only two points in the period, as the Dons were completely smothered by the Bountiful defense.

“We felt like we could attack their ball handlers pretty good,” Burton said. “Just get turnovers, and we knew if we could get easy baskets, other stuff would start coming even though we didn’t shoot well here tonight.”

Ultimately, Bountiful looked the part of 5A title contender, completely outmatching a Spanish Fork team that had been surprised to get to the quarterfinals in the first place.

Burton noted that the next test for the Redhawks will be a stiff one, be it Timpview or Wasatch.

“We’ve got to be focused from second one and not wait until halftime, because these two (teams) are a whole bunch better than Spanish (Fork),” he said.

“Not trying to knock Spanish Fork, but (Timpview and Wasatch) both beat them twice in their region, so we’ve gotta be focused and ready to come in here, whichever one we get.”