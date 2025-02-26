Davis’s Croydon Christensen (14) hugs Davis head coach Chad Sims while celebrating their victory in the 6A boys basketball semifinals against Layton at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

Here’s a recap of the 6A semifinals at the University of Utah on Wednesday. This story will be updated.

Davis and Layton are familiar foes, and the Region 1 co-champs are as evenly matched as they come. You wouldn’t know that based off the result of the two regular season games they played this year with each team running away with a big win. Wednesday’s 6A semifinal was no different, with Davis running away with the 75-55 victory to advance to Thursday’s state championship.

No. 2 seed Davis will play No. 1 seed Herriman in the title game at 7:30 p.m.

Layton came out fast and led by 12 after the first quarter, but Davis shrugged it off like it was nothing. The Darts prepared knowing Layton has a history of starting strong early.

“We play Layton enough to know that they start games really strong. That wasn’t a surprise to us. We talked about it before the game; don’t panic, stay within what we want to do, and I was really proud of the guys for sticking with them having the right mindset,” said Davis coach Chad Sims.

This played out on the court as Davis opened the second quarter on an 18-0 run with outstanding defense, moving the ball and ultimately holding Layton to just four points in the quarter, to take a 28-25 lead into halftime.

“We didn’t want them to come out with the hot start, but we were ready for it and took their punch and we punched right back,” said Davis guard Bode Sparrow.

Davis certainly did punch back and kept the punches coming, continuing its response after halftime with another run, this time outscoring Layton 16-2 with multiple big baskets by Coleman Atwater, Bode Sparrow and JT Turley.

The Darts had four players in double figures with Coleman Atwater leading the scoring with 18 points and four rebounds, and Bode Sparrow chipping in with 17 points. TJ Turley added 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

“There is no moment too big for those guys. They’re super competitive. That’s their superpower,” said Sims.

Layton didn’t go quietly and used a nine-point run of its own as the third quarter drew to a close attempting to keep the game from running away from them.

The Lancers started pressing, trying to force Davis into mistakes. Davis worked through the press with ball movement, and the assists piled on. Davis out-assisted Layton in the game 21-4, and its ability to pass around Layton made all the difference.

“Layton is a really good help defensive team. They’re big in the middle so we knew if we got to the rim we weren’t going to have a clean shot. We were going to have to move the ball a little bit and guys stepped up and made baskets,” said Sims.

Layton was led by Sam Romer who accounted for 23 points in the loss and Karter Miller with 17.