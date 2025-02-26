Bountiful forward Taylor Harvey (10) slaps hands with forward Milika Satuala (11) after a play against Wasatch during the 5A girls basketball semifinals held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

Here’s a recap of the 5A semifinals at the University of Utah on Wednesday. This story will be updated.

Bountiful’s girls basketball team is one win away from a 3-peat.

The Redhawks played suffocating defense in the second half on Wednesday, breaking open a close game with a dominant third quarter as it marched to the 62-43 5A semifinal win over Wasatch.

With the win, Bountiful advances to Friday’s 5A state championship at 5 p.m. against the East-Salem Hills winner.

“I love the way these girls can play defense. They can lock in. That’s the No. 1 thing that matters to us. we want to win, and we’re going to try to be great defensively as we do it,” said Bountiful coach Joel Holman.

Bountiful was the stingiest defensive team in 5A throughout the season, holding opponents to 35 or fewer points in 16 of 24 games coming into the semis at the University of Utah.

Wasatch felt that pain all game. Even though it eclipsed the 35-point threshold, it shot just 25 percent and turned the ball over 17 times as it struggled to deal with Bountiful’s length at most positions.

Wednesday’s game was a rematch of last year’s 5A championship, which was basically over just eight minutes into the game as Bountiful jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

“Honestly, the way the game started today was more what I expected last year. Last year, that was just crazy, just I couldn’t have dreamed that,” said Barton.

In the semis, Wasatch did well to keep it close in the first half trailing only 9-8 after the first quarter and 26-20 at the break.

In the third, Bountiful used a 10-0 run fueled by its frenetic defense to open up a double-digit lead as it coasted to the championship.

“I’d been hesitant to let us go into our 100 defense, just simply due to we played last night. But these girls love to play that 100 defense, just going up and being scrappy and making people’s lives as miserable as they can make them for not just half court, but for full court,” said Holman.

With the uptick in defensive intensity, Bountiful outscored Wasatch 17-7 to take a 43-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Taylor Harvey was her usually dominant self as the senior racked up 23 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in the second-to-last game of her decorate multi-sport high school career.

“I’ve referred to her several times as our Andrei Kirilenko with where she’s just that stat stuffer, and just love it. So she does amazing,” said Holman.

Milika Satuala was clutch with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Barton credited Mae Johnson with outstanding defense on Wasatch big Mahala Speredon as she helped hold her to just six points. Johnson also recorded 11 rebounds and four steals.

Satuala, a junior, switched to point guard this season and Holman said she just continues to get better each game with her new role.

“We changed Milika’s game at the start of the year, because we’re just trying to help her get where she wants to go in the future. We needed her playing more point guard. And so it took us a while to get to where we were comfortable with it, or Malika was comfortable with it, but it’s unreal what she’s doing now,” said Holman.