Utah’s final road game of the regular season was a forgettable one and ended up being another costly loss in the Big 12 standings.

The Utes had their worst game of the season in falling 75-46 to No. 18 West Virginia Wednesday at WVU Coliseum.

“(West Virginia) made us look average, and that’s saying that lightly. We had a lot of our veteran leadership just not come with that fight and ready,” Utah coach Gavin Petersen said in his postgame interview on Hank 101.5 FM.

“We were hoping we would play good. We were hoping for a good outcome. And our team always hears me say it, ‘hope is not a game plan.’ You gotta show up and you gotta play your tails off and fight for every single possession, and we did not do that tonight.”

3 takeaways

Turnovers were a massive issue, and Utah’s offense never got on track. It wasn’t a surprise that West Virginia was able to force a ton of turnovers. The Mountaineers came into the game forcing an average of 24.6 turnovers per game, second nationally.

Still, West Virginia’s defensive effort really disrupted Utah offensively, and it led to a season-high 28 turnovers for the Utes. Maye Toure had a team-high seven, while Ines Vieira had five as each Utah starter had at least three turnovers.

The Mountaineers turned those takeaways into 35 points.

Utah, meanwhile, only scored three points off 16 West Virginia turnovers.

“Credit to them, you know, creating 28 turnovers, 35 points off turnovers.” Petersen said, of West Virginia’s disruptive efforts. “When you can’t set up your defense. It doesn’t matter who you play, where you play, you’re not going to get the outcome that you’re hoping for.”

The Utes put up a season-low five points in the first quarter as they scored their fewest points of the season, one point less than what Utah put up in a 71-47 home loss to Kansas State.

Utah’s 17 made field goals was also a season low.

Toure (12 points, nine rebounds) was the only Utah player in double-figures, while Gianna Kneepkens, who missed a big chunk of the first half due to foul trouble, had 9 points on 4 of 9 shooting.

The Utes shot 31.5% from the field and were 7 of 32 from 3-point range.

JJ Quinerly powered the Mountaineers’ offensive night. JJ Quinerly, playing in her final home game of her college career, made it a memorable one.

She scored a career-high 38 points while shooting a blistering 16 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

That tied for the Coliseum record for points scored by an individual at the arena.

It’s also the most points an opponent has scored against Utah in eight years. On Feb. 25, 2017, then Washington star Kelsey Plum scored 57 points against the Utes on her senior night.

West Virginia shot 48.4% from the floor, while making two more 3-pointers than the Utes, with nine.

Utah’s Big 12 tournament seeding is all but set. There’s only one game left in the regular season before the Utes (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) head to Kansas City for the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament, which takes place March 5-10 at T-Mobile Center.

The loss guarantees Utah will not have a top four seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament. The Utes will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed.

Utah has already locked in a first-round bye by earning a top 8 seed, though going into the night it still had a chance at earning a double bye into the tournament quarterfinals. That’s no longer possible.

Instead, the Utes’ first Big 12 tournament game will be in the second round March 6.

They will either be the No. 5 seed and face the winner of a first-round matchup between the No. 12 and No. 13 seeds, or they’ll be the No. 6 seed and face the winner of the first-round game between the No. 11 and No. 14 seeds.

If West Virginia, who is tied with Utah at 12-5 in Big 12 play, wins on Saturday at Cincinnati, the Mountaineers will be the No. 5 seed and Utah the No. 6 seed.

“We do need to grow up and we do need to make sure that we learn from this and we grow from this, because if not, then it’s just it’s going to rear its ugly head again,” Petersen said. “If we do things correctly, we’ll probably face a team like this, whether it’s in the big 12 tournament or in the NCAA tournament, and we got to be ready for it.

“So that’s our charge as a program, is to make sure that we get ready for what’s ahead of us.”

What’s next

The Utes will wrap up the regular season with a rivalry matchup against BYU Saturday (1:30 p.m. MST, ESPN+).

The Cougars (13-15, 4-13 Big 12) are coming off a home loss to Kansas and have lost five of their past six games.