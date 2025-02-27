Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

That the full-strength Sacramento Kings beat the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Wednesday night is not surprising. But there were a number of things that were strange and abnormal about the way the Jazz played.

Jordan Clarkson went 1 of 14 from the field after going scoreless for the first 47 minutes of the game, the Jazz were 1 of 9 in the first half on corner 3s, they started out the night missing their first four free throws and finished shooting just 52.9% from the charity stripe.

Despite some of the strangeness, there were still some good moments in the Jazz’s 118-101 loss to the Kings.

“There’s a couple games, usually every season, that are just kind of weird and you can’t quite put your finger on it,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “And tonight’s one of those nights where I don’t think that we played terribly. I think we had moments where we shot the ball really poorly. You guys are going to ask about Jordan going 1 for 14. I don’t know. Like, people get struck by lightning too. Weird things happen.”

Clarkson’s first shot of the night was a wide open trey at the top of the arc, where it seemed like the Kings were ultra slow in even considering closing out, and at first, Clarkson was a little confused that he was all alone, with no defender within arm’s reach.

1 of 20 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 20 Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) laughs next to a referee while Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy, right, tries to talk to the referee during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 20 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) pats Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) on the back after the Utah Jazz lost 118-101 in an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 20 Utah Jazz guard Keynote George (3) jumps to take a shot during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 20 Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) jumps up to make a shot against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 20 Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) smiles during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 20 Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) goes for the rebound during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 20 Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) yells at his teammates during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 20 Utah Jazz guard Jaden Springer (11) drives the ball down the court during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 20 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass the ball with blood dripping down his face during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 20 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) goes up for a shot against Sacramento Kings forward Jake LaRavia (33) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 20 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) jumps up to dunk the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 20 Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 20 Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) jumps up to make a shot during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 20 Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99), Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5), and Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valančiūnas (17) go for the rebound during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 20 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) go up for the rebound during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 20 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) runs the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 20 Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) maintains control of the ball during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 20 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) walks off the court with blood dripping down his face after losing 118-101 in an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 20 Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) expresses exasperation after the Sacramento Kings score during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“The first one, I was like, dang, this is the first open shot I’ve had in like two weeks, a little bit too easy,” he said. “I didn’t like the way it was going and then I was already playing mind games in my head.”

Clarkson went on to miss his next 12 shots, front rimming and even air balling shots that he routinely makes. Finally, in the fourth quarter Clarkson decided that things were going a little too weird and just deferred to everyone else.

“They kept telling me to keep shooting, but I was like, no, I need somebody else to shoot this,” Clarkson said.

The Jazz actually finished the night with 32 assists on 38 made shots, which means they were passing the ball and playing some really nice half-court offense through a lot of the game, and the main beneficiary on Wednesday night was Walker Kessler.

The Jazz center, despite being under the weather, finished 10-of-10 from the floor with 25 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Even in the losses, Kessler is trying to find the silver linings and know that eventually things will get better for the Jazz.

“Coach is big on having a positive attitude about these kinds of things,” Kessler said. “Understanding that while we’re losing some games, there’s a lot to be learned in those games, and we’ve improved a lot. So for the future it’s encouraging.”