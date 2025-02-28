Brighton’s Gabe Carrera tries to recover the ball during a boys varsity lacrosse game against Corner Canyon at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6.

The 2025 boys lacrosse season gets underway next week, and familiar squads will open the season ranked No. 1 in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

Defending champs Corner Canyon (6A), Brighton (5A) and Judge Memorial (4A), each begin the season ranked No. 1 in their respective classification.

Corner Canyon has won the state championship all four years boys lacrosse has been a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA. This season the Chargers will be under the direction of a new head coach as Jeff King replaces Aaron Ika, who moved back east.

Corner Canyon will be led this year be returning all-staters Rhett King and Tanner Adamson.

Davis, Farmington, Lone Peak and Fremont round out the preseason top five in 6A.

In 5A, Brighton begins the season ranked No. 1 as it returns four key starters, led by returning first team all-state Gabe Carerra, a junior middie.

Other key returning starters are Austin Taylor, Andrew Salinas and Jaxson Webster.

“We are excited to get rolling on a new season of new challenges,” said Brighton coach Chris O’Donnell.

Olympus, Park City, Alta and Bountiful round out the top five in 5A.

In 4A, an influx of teams from Southern Utah is created additional excitement for the upcoming season. The classification has swelled from 16 teams last year to 25 this year.

None of that changes who everyone is gunning for though, defending state champ Judge Memorial. Coach Jeff Brzoska’s team returns seven first team all-staters from a year ago, led by 4A Player of the year Rome Swanwick and 4A playoff MVP Sean Jerome.

“We are looking forward to continue to build upon last season. We are really going to challange the program at all levels (Varsity, JV, JV2) with what we hope is the toughest schedules in Utah as we we prepare to make the jump to 5A in the 2025-2026 school year,” said Brzoska.

Juan Diego, Sky View, Waterford and first-year school West Field round out the top five in 4A.

Class 6A

Team (2024 record)

Corner Canyon (17-2) Davis (15-4) Farmington (14-5) Lone Peak (13-6) Fremont (17-5)

Class 5A

Team (2024 record)

Brighton (20-1) Olympus (16-3) Park City (16-4) Alta (10-7) Bountiful (10-8)

Class 4A

Team (2024 record)