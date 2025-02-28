Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) shoots the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the University of Utah and Arizona State University held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

On Saturday, Kennady McQueen will play in her 66th game as a Utah Ute at the Huntsman Center.

It will also be the final game she will play in Utah’s home arena before the Utes kick off the postseason next week at the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

The homegrown talent will just so happen to face the school’s biggest rival as Utah hosts BYU on Saturday (1:30 p.m. MST, ESPN+).

“I think that makes it a blast. I mean, we first saw (BYU as the final opponent) when our Big 12 schedule came out, and to know that was our Senior Night, we’ve been looking forward to it,” McQueen said of matching up against the Cougars.

“What a fun way for the community, my hometown, like everybody, just to get involved for our last hurrah at home. I mean, that’s exciting, and so, yeah, I’m excited that it’s BYU.”

Senior Day at the Huntsman

McQueen is one of five Utah seniors who will be honored following Saturday’s game, a group that includes Jenna Johnson, Ines Vieira, Maye Toure and Néné Sow.

Gianna Kneepkens won’t be honored, though there’s the possibility it could be her final game in the Huntsman, too. On Friday, head coach Gavin Petersen said her future will be addressed following the season.

McQueen came to Salt Lake City four years ago in the same class with Johnson and Vieira, and Kneepkens is only a junior because she utilized a medical redshirt last season after breaking her foot against BYU eight games into the year.

One thing is for certain: Saturday’s matchup will give this group — particularly the quartet of McQueen, Johnson, Vieira and Kneepkens, who’ve played four years together — a chance for a proper sendoff in front of an adoring crowd.

It’s a group that’s been a part of three straight NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance two years ago, and is on pace to make the NCAAs again this year.

“From Day 1, they rolled up their sleeves and got dirty,” Petersen said. “They put in the work, and that is something I think this athletic department, you know, prides itself on, from football, volleyball, basketball, softball, gymnastics, everybody. We’re gonna outwork you. We’re a gritty group, and nothing’s handed to us.”

He added, “You know, nobody gives us that respect that we’re fighting for. I think that’s what this crew did. They rolled up their sleeves. They didn’t hide.

“When adversity hit, which it has over the last few years, they’ve looked it straight in the eye and gave it a little smile, and so that’s what I love about this group, and that legacy, I’m hoping, is continuing to be passed down.”

McQueen called this group “literally just my best friends,” and these friendships won’t end when their playing days together are over.

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) celebrates her made shot during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the University of Utah and Arizona State University held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

What Kennady McQueen has meant to the Utah program

Less than a week ago, McQueen, who grew up in nearby Henefer, set a Utah record for career games played during the Utes’ win at Cincinnati.

She’s now up to 140 games in a Utah uniform, with almost half of those in front of the home crowd.

One of the traditions for the Utah women’s program is that following home games, fans are allowed on the court to meet players and get autographs.

McQueen, who starred at North Summit High and was named the 2020 Deseret News Ms. Basketball, has embraced that role of being looked up to and viewed as a role model in her community.

“I take that role very seriously in being that example for not only North Summit, but for any small town in Utah, that anything’s possible. You’ve just got to work for it.” — Utah guard Kennady McQueen

On Saturday, she’ll get that chance to do it one more time.

“I take that role very seriously in being that example for not only North Summit, but for any small town in Utah, that anything’s possible. You’ve just got to work for it,” McQueen said.

“The autograph sessions after games, whether you win or lose, I think it just puts everything into perspective that there’s people that look up to us and that we’re role models for and that I was in their shoes once that had those same role models. That’s a huge role for us that we take seriously.”

Petersen, who was an assistant at Utah for a decade before taking over for Lynne Roberts as head coach five games into this season, recalled why the Utes had to have the four-star talent out of North Summit.

“When we saw her play in high school and in club (ball), it was like, you know, all those questions arise, and it’s just like, ‘That’s a kid I don’t want to coach against,’ whether she stayed in state or she went elsewhere because she had other offers,” he said.

“It’s just like, ‘No, we want that kid in our program. That kid will run through a wall. She plays so freaking hard and does whatever is needed.’”

It was an honor, he said, seeing McQueen go from a star at the high school level, at a Class 2A program, and thrive while playing on big stages throughout her Utah career.

“I remember taking my family to her last high school game in the gym there, and it was awesome. My family and my young daughters were like, ‘Can we come back?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, but that was her last home game,’” he said.

“It’s just so cool to see that’s where she started from, and to be able to be a huge, huge factor in our program, playing in these arenas with a lot of people, that’s pretty cool, and I got to see it firsthand. It will be a little sad when it’s all said and done for this group.”

North Summit’s Kennady McQueen poses for a portrait at North Summit High School in Coalville on Thursday, March 19, 2020. McQueen is the Deseret News’ Ms. Basketball for the 2019-20 season. | Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

McQueen has made the most of her time at Utah.

The guard has started 117 games as a Ute and averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in her career. She’s second all-time in program history with 263 career 3-pointers, and she’s scored more than 1,300 points for Utah.

McQueen is also averaging a career-best 11.1 points per game this season while shooting 51.1% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point range and 95% from the free-throw line, being a part of the rare 50/40/90 club.

While there will be time to reminisce about her career following the season, McQueen is grateful for the time she’s been able to don a Utah uniform and play in the same home arena where her mother, Melanee McQueen, played college ball.

“What a ride it’s been. What a great five years. I’ve had some of my best memories I think I’ll have for the rest of my life that was created here for sure,” McQueen said. “So it’s a lot of happy thoughts, sad, it’s a mixed emotion, but, I mean, I’ve known it’s been coming.”

Because McQueen’s first year of collegiate ball came in the 2020-21 season, she earned an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was able to play five seasons for the Utes.

“This was a bonus year, so I’m just thankful that I even got another year and didn’t have to celebrate Senior Night last year,” McQueen said. “So yeah, thankful, gratitude, excitement, all of it.”

Facing BYU for a second time this season

McQueen, ever the competitor, kept her thoughts on the task at hand, even with her final game at the Huntsman quickly approaching.

The Utes (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) would like to finish the regular season strong and build some momentum heading into the postseason after losing by 29 on the road Wednesday at No. 18 West Virginia.

Utah on the air BYU (13-15, 4-13) at Utah (21-7, 12-5) Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MST Huntsman Center Stream: ESPN+ Radio: 700 AM

“I think first and foremost, it’s important for myself and my fellow seniors and our teammates to keep in mind we’re coming off a loss, so we need to bounce back from that and respond appropriately,” she said, “and there’s no better way to do that in a home game, Senior Night, against our rival. What an opportunity.”

Utah is already assured a first-round bye in next week’s Big 12 tournament. With a win over BYU, the Utes could still earn the No. 5 seed in the league tournament, with some help.

Ironically, that might give Utah another chance to face BYU in the conference tournament as well. A loss Saturday would lock Utah into the No. 6 seed.

Saturday will be the fifth time McQueen has faced BYU in her college career. After losing to the Cougars in December 2021, her Utes have won the past three meetings, including a five-point win over BYU in the Marriott Center in late January.

This is the first time McQueen and the Utes have faced BYU twice in a season in her career, with Utah and the Cougars now together in the Big 12.

McQueen made her return from a high-ankle sprain in Utah’s 81-76 win over BYU on Jan. 25, an injury that forced her to miss five games.

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Utah Utes forward Alyssa Blanck (15) gesture as BYU and Utah women play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

While she was on a minutes restriction, she was grateful to return for the rivalry game.

“I mean, it was up in the air whether I could play that game or not, but I finally got them to agree to at least a few minutes, so I was very thankful for that,” McQueen said.

“So just to be able to have a second chance being in the same conference now and get a chance to play (a second game against BYU) my senior year is exciting, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Though it’s been a difficult season for BYU (13-15, 4-13 Big 12), the Cougars had a chance to upset Utah in their first matchup. They led by as many as 10 points in the first half before the Utes rallied and held off BYU late.

Two weeks ago, the Cougars upset then-No. 20 Oklahoma State at the Marriott Center, showing that they’re capable of an upset. Freshman guard Delaney Gibb is the team’s leader, averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

“I think you’ve got to have to respect them, no doubt. I mean, they’ve proved (they can) win some big games, and then they’re in most games, they’re close,” McQueen said. “... They’re a great team, and we’re excited for it, and I’m sure they are, too.”

Petersen, likewise, praised the Utes’ opponent, while also acknowledging Saturday will give Utah the chance to remember this senior group.

“They’re our rival, but from afar, they do a lot of good things. Execution-wise, they have really good young players that are going to help them to compete and get better as soon as next week. I mean, I hope they wait until after our game Saturday. They have enough firepower to beat anybody,” Petersen said.

“When we’re at shootaround practice today, I’m actually just enjoying our seniors. I’m glad it’s the team down south, because now they’ll get my attention a little bit more. So, I’ll be definitely focusing and not distracted, but at the same time, I’m going to try to be in the moment with (our seniors), because it’s our last chance to play in front of our home crowd here in the Huntsman Center.”