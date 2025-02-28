Utah’s Elizabeth Gantner reacts after competing on the beam during a gymnastics meet against Arizona at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Utah won.

It can be easy to believe that Utah gymnastics hasn’t had as great a season this year as in previous years.

After all, there have been some serious low points for the Red Rocks in 2025 when compared to previous iterations of the team, recent ones or not.

First there was the resounding loss to Oklahoma, LSU and Cal at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in early January. Utah finished nearly five-tenths of a point behind Cal in that competition and the Bears were the third-place team in the meet.

Oklahoma outscored Utah by more than a point on that Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma City, while LSU outscored Utah by nearly nine tenths of a point.

Utah wasn’t competitive against teams that are expected to contend for the national title this year. At least not that weekend in the middle of January.

There’ve been other poor performances too, though.

Utah scored below a 197 in three of its first five meets this season — in the season opener against Utah State (196.775), at the aforementioned Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad (196.800) and then at BYU (196.975) at the end of January.

Prior to this season, the last time Utah scored below a 197 three times in the first month was in 2016. Utah ended that year ranked No. 9 in the country, tied for the second worst finish in program history.

Perhaps the single worst performance of this season for Utah came at Arizona State a few weeks ago.

The Red Rocks won the meet but posted their lowest team score since 2021. Utah scored a 196.550 in that competition, and the 48.200 that the Red Rocks scored on balance beam was more than a point lower than Utah’s average score on beam this season.

The first month of the season, combined with the collapse at Arizona State and the overall lack of competitiveness at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad could create the perception that Utah gymnastics is having a down year in 2025, that Utah is still good, sure, but not quite at the level that it has been recently, and not close to being good enough for the Red Rocks to truly contend for the national title.

That perception might be an incorrect one, though.

How good has Utah gymnastics been this season?

Utah Red Rocks’ Makenna Smith competes in the floor routine during a gymnastics meet against Iowa State University held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

As of Week 8, Utah is ranked No. 4 in the country — national qualifying score (NQS) being the metric used by Road to Nationals — behind only Oklahoma, LSU and UCLA.

Utah’s NQS is currently 197.465. By way of comparison, Oklahoma entered Friday with an NQS of 197.865, while LSU stood at 197.540 and UCLA at 197.525.

The teams directly below Utah in the rankings — Cal, Florida and Michigan State — entered Friday at 197.200, 197.190 and 197.135. As such, Utah is closer to the elite teams above it than the great ones below.

There is more to Utah’s placement, though, than just NQS.

Utah is, after the 198-plus score it recorded in a win against Denver last week, tied with Oklahoma for the second-highest score of the season (198.075).

Only Florida has shown a higher ceiling this season with two 198.125s.

Focus solely on average scores, rather than using NQS, and Utah actually fares even better, ranked No. 3 overall behind only Oklahoma and LSU.

Go even deeper, i.e., event scores, and Utah really compares well with the best NCAA women’s gymnastics has to offer this season.

Entering Friday’s meets, Utah stood:

Ranked No. 1 overall on balance beam.

Ranked No. 2 overall on uneven bars.

Ranked No. 4 overall on floor exercise.

Ranked No. 5 overall on vault.

Utah and Oklahoma are the only teams ranked in the top 5 on every event entering Friday, and the Red Rocks and Sooners were the only teams in the country to rank in the top 2 nationally on multiple events (Utah on bars and beam, Oklahoma on all four events).

On an individual event basis, Utah hasn’t shown to have the very top end potential in the country this season. Utah’s season-high scores of 49.600 on bars, 49.600 on floor, 49.575 on beam and 49.375 on vault aren’t the best that have been competed this year.

But, the Red Rocks entered Friday having recorded the second-highest bars score in the country this season, as well as the fifth-highest beam score, the sixth-highest floor score and the ninth-highest vault score.

Looking at gymnasts specifically, Utah entered Friday with two ranked in the top 10 nationally in the all-around — Grace McCallum and Makenna Smith. Oklahoma entered Friday as the only other team in the country with multiple all-arounders in the top 10 (the Sooners have four).

McCallum is ranked No. 1 in the country on bars, No. 6 on beam and No. 10 on floor, while Smith comes in at No. 7 on vault, No. 10 on floor and No. 11 on beam.

What to make of Utah gymnastics this season?

Utah’s Ella Zirbes does her floor routine during a gymnastics meet against Arizona at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Utah won and Zirbes was MVP. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Through 75% of the regular season (including conference championship weekend), Utah gymnastics has proven something of a hot-and-cold team. More hot than cold, but consistent greatness has been something of a challenge.

When off, Utah has been off. The Red Rocks have shown that their floor is low enough that they could be vulnerable in an elimination setting the postseason.

That being said, Utah has also shown the ability to be on in a big way.

Utah has proven consistently great on multiple events — bars and beam especially, and adding Avery Neff back into those lineups after she missed three meets with sprained ankles only improves Utah’s potential in a major way.

After all, Neff scored a 9.90 in her return to beam despite having practiced her routine for only four days prior to competing it.

Utah has also steadily improved on floor as the season has gone on, weathering the loss of Neff and performance anxiety-induced mistakes and/or absences by Ella Zirbes.

Outside of Smith, who has become a top-tier vaulter, vault remains Utah’s most significant and real weakness — landings especially. That said, very few teams in the country have been better on vault than Utah overall, at least consistently — nnly LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Florida.

In recent seasons, Utah gymnastics has been a consistently great team, without huge highs or huge lows, and it has finished No. 3 in the country for four consecutive years.

This season has been a different one for the Red Rocks — more haphazard and less predictable, but the top-end potential of the team is apparent.

Can Utah be at its best when it matters most?

After the win over Denver last weekend, Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf was hopeful her team will get there.

“Them coming back (from the Arizona State performance) and putting together a full meet really showed their resilience and their determination,“ Dockendorf said.

”Their ability to learn from some of the lessons that we learned last week and to move on and move forward, we need to continue (that) to finish out the season the way that we envisioned.”

Which is always for Utah to hold up the national championship trophy when it is all said and done, and if that doesn’t happen, Dockendorf has said that the Red Rocks hope to finish the season better than No. 3 overall this time around.