FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford scored 26 points as Colorado State beat Utah State 93-66 on Saturday in a battle of second-place teams in the Mountain West Conference..

Clifford also contributed six rebounds and nine assists for the Rams (20-9, 14-4 Mountain West Conference). Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Bowen Born had 18 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

Ian Martinez led the way for the Aggies (24-6, 14-5) with 17 points and three steals. Deyton Albury added 12 points for Utah State. Jordy Barnes finished with 11 points.

Colorado State plays San Jose State at home on Tuesday, and Utah State hosts Air Force on Saturday.