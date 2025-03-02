Lehi plays Corner Canyon in the second game for the 6A high school baseball state championship at the UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The 2025 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new baseball coaches in 6A this year: Shawn Steele (Weber), Beau Stoker (Bingham) and Nuho Kraja (Riverton).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Davis Darts

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Godfrey (8th year).

2024 record: 22-7 (first in Region 1 with a 12-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8 rpg (No. 2 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.1 rpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Kaleb Weaver, P/3B, Jr. — Committed to BYU

Wally Grant, P/1B, Sr. — Committed to CSI

Owen Talbot, CF Sr. — Committed to CSI

Jaxon Marble, Sr., 2B/P

Carter Garrett, Sr., RF

Brody McGuire, Sr., C

Tyson Bagget, Jr., LF

Croydon Christiansen, Sr., P

Sam Sevy, Sr., P

Key newcomers:

Caymen Sanchez, Jr., SS

Lincoln Green, Jr., P/1B

Coach comment: We are very excited for our upcoming year. We return almost our entire team from a very good run last year. We should have one of the more experienced teams in the state and we hope that experience will lead to a good run into the payoffs. This team has been working hard this offseason with the expectation to compete at their highest level possible each and every game. We can’t wait to get going.

2. Fremont Silverwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Garrett Clark (10th year).

2024 record: 19-11 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 9-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 10 in 6A)

2024 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Brant Koford, Sr., P/3B

Owen Simkins, Sr. Inf

Jace Hadley, Sr. P/INF/OF

Tyson Grieve, Sr., 1B/P/INF

Chase Jones, Sr., P

Kurt Dahl, Sr., OF

Key newcomers:

Cole Sanders, Sr., OF/P

Kasen Pearson Jr., C/P/INF

Adam Mikesell Jr., INF

Tad Grange , Soph, P

Coach comment: We graduated 11 seniors last year, and lost five good players to the new high school, so it has been an adjustment this offseason. Our kids have embraced the opportunity and the challenge and have worked extremely hard. I would expect nothing less than what we have always been, competitors who will fight you to the end. We have great chemistry and I have been really pleased with the development we have seen over the past six months. All of us are very excited to get going.

3. Layton Lancers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Robert Ferneau (32nd year).

2024 record: 13-13 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 6-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Lehi in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 11 in 6A)

2024 defense: 8.1 rpg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Fish Manning, SS, Sr.

Tanner Neil, C, Sr.

Carter Schoenfeld, OF/C, Sr.

Ethan Clark, OF, Sr.

Austin Pritchett, P, Jr.

Zane Morgan, INF, Jr.

Will Hoffman, INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Nik Bielaczyc, OF, Jr.

Lincoln Trythall, P, Sr.

Crews Hinkle, P, So.

Kaleb Hall, P, Jr.

Dax Weese, P, So.

Kaden Quan, INF, Sr.

Canon Brown, OF, Sr.

Braxton Daich, OF, Sr.

Paul York, C, Jr.

Coach comment: We should be fairly competitive. Preseason schedule will be brutal but hopefully prepare us for region play. These players have done the work, so hopefully it translates to playing great baseball on the field.

4. Farmington Phoenix

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Sam Marx (2nd year).

2024 record: 11-18 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 6-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Davis in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.2 rpg (No. 12 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 13 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Landon Leavitt, OF Sr.

Mason Morley, P Sr.

Max Pearson, INF Sr.

Kaden Stock, C Sr.

Gage Farr, INF/P Jr.

Key newcomers:

Easton Hunt, INF/P So.

Ty Runyan, P/OF So.

Any sophomore or freshman who can compete

Coach comment: This group has dealt with a lot of adversity over the past year, and we are going to have a lot of great opportunities to prove ourselves this season. For a successful year it’s going to take everyone to be bought into the process and each other.

5. Syracuse Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Derrick Thomas (2nd year).

2024 record: 14-13 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 9-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Dom Johnatakis

Easton Hamblin

Bronx Manning

Caleb Wilson

Ethan Turley

Kyson Gallegos

Key newcomers:

Connor Wilcox P/inf soph

Colston Thomas C/inf Jr.

Coach comment: We’ve got some solid returning pitchers that will help us win games. We will need to play fundamental baseball and our returning seniors will need to step up and play a big role both on offense and defense.

6. Weber Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Shawn Steele (1st year).

2024 record: 9-20 (sixth in Region 1 with a 3-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by American Fork in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 5.1 rpg (No. 16 in 6A)

2024 defense: 9.1 rpg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

By returning a large group of upperclassmen, there’s no question they’ll provide the competitive leadership for their teammates to succeed. Obviously, we’ll see the statistical leaders as the season progresses, but most importantly, is how our returning players lead this team. They are a huge part in building a positive, competitive, and successful culture for our entire group.

Key newcomers:

We have a strong and large group of underclassmen this year. As they continue to prepare and play, there’s no doubt their confidence and ability will solidify results for them this year and during their time in this program. As the season continues leaders will emerge by being a positive teammate and by showing their abilities on the field.

Coach comment: I’m anticipating when we build early momentum, I know we can find the success we are capable of achieving. We also have a depth of talent that has enormous potential to elevate our program this year. We have a strong group of underclassmen, and phenomenal leadership from our upperclassmen, all leading in the direction for a successful year.

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brock Whitney (6th year).

2024 record: 23-9 (second in Region 2 with a 11-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Corner Canyon in 6A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Stockton Fowlks, 3B, Sr.

Grayson Riding, P/OF, Sr.

Ethan Iacono, P/OF, Sr.

Cooper Goff, OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Colby Claassen, P, Jr.

Brody Garrard, C/INF, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking to be competitive again in a good region this year. We lost a lot of contributors from last year’s team but return some key pieces and have a good mix of young guys that we hope to step up.

2. Riverton Silverwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nuho Kraja (1st year).

2024 record: 22-9 (first in Region 2 with a 12-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Lehi in 6A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 4 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

3. Corner Canyon Chargers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Eure (8th year).

2024 record: 20-14 (fourth in Region 2 with a 7-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 6-2 record, Eliminated by Lehi in 6A Finals.

2024 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.3 rpg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Jacob Troast, RHP, Sr.

Andrew Nice, 1B/LHP, Sr.

Drew Whatcott, OF, Sr.

Logan Nordhoff, 1B/DH, Sr.

Garrett Downing, OF, Jr.

Nathan Horstmann, INF, Jr.

Tanner Mackay, INF, Jr.

Lincoln Eure, INF/RHP, So.

Jack Munson, OF, So.

Carson Paulsen, RHP, So.

Jenson Pollard, OF, So.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season. Our guys have worked hard in the offseason and are looking forward to competing this spring.

4. Bingham Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Beau Stoker (1st year).

2024 record: 14-13 (third in Region 2 with a 9-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Syracuse in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 8 in 6A)

2024 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Kam Beck, IF, Sr.

Delton Cramer, P, Sr.

Logan Davis, P, Sr.

Dylan Frank, OF/P, Sr.

Mason Marti, C, Sr.

Jared Orullian, OF, Sr.

Blake Shafer, OF, Sr.

Boston Snyder, P, Sr.

Bauer Williams, C, Sr.

Talon Van Sickle, IF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bauer Jacobs, IF/P, Jr.

Porter Larsen, IF/P, Jr.

Jaxon Sisam, OF, Jr.

Zach Sorenson, IF/P, So.

Coach comment: We have worked hard this offseason and we’re looking forward to competing this spring. An experienced senior group will lead the club, and underclassmen will have an opportunity to step into some key varsity roles.

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brady Mantle (4th year).

2024 record: 12-15 (fifth in Region 2 with a 5-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 9 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

MacRae Flockhart, 2B, Sr.

Grady Evans, LF/RHP, Sr.

Kooper Beebe, LHP/1B, Jr.

Elijah Steffey, OF/RHP, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jace Barker, 1B/RHP, Sr.

Ali Carrillo Jr., 3B/SS, So.

Gage Lintz, SS, So.

Alvaro Encino, IF/RHP, Jr.

Aedan Bithell, RHP, Jr.

Austin Sorenson, 3B/RHP, Fr.

Coach comment: We will be young but we will find a way to compete in a tough region. I feel we have a lot of younger guys ready to step up and fill the holes left by a large graduating class from last season. I am very excited to see how this season plays out with the talent I think we have.

6. Herriman Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: David Carter (3rd year).

2024 record: 2-25 (sixth in Region 2 with a 1-14 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Weber in 6A Regionals.

2024 offense: 2.8 rpg (No. 18 in 6A)

2024 defense: 8 rpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Kayson Thomas, OF/P, Sr.

Bryce Wells, INF/P, Sr.

Carson Jones, INF/P, Sr.

Boston Jacobson, INF/OF/P, Jr.

Cache Carter, INF/P, Jr.

Cameron Pettitt, INF/P, So.

Key newcomers:

Ryker Renteria, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: Returning a solid core of players with strong underclassmen depth, which will positively impact the season.

1. American Fork Cavemen

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jared Ingersol (23rd year).

2024 record: 22-8 (first in Region 3 with a 13-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 3 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.1 rpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

2. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Darrin Henry (15th year).

2024 record: 14-13 (third in Region 3 with a 9-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Fremont in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 15 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

RJ Wilson, IF/P, Sr.

Drew Smith, SS, Sr.

Mason Henry, P/1B, Jr.

Keaton Nordick, P/Inf, Jr.

Van Haynie, Pitcher, Sr.

Carson Anderson, OF/P, Sr.

Nash Bennett, OF, Sr.

Noah Brady, Inf/P, Sr.

Kale Dunn, C, Sr.

Slater Schow, OF / Sr.

Hyrum Long, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ryder Huntsman, P/OF, So.

Nash Clement, Inf, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a talented team with the opportunity to have a great season.

3. Lehi Pioneers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Madsen (2nd year).

2024 record: 23-10 (second in Region 3 with a 10-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 6-1 record, Beat Corner Canyon in 6A Championship.

2024 offense: 7 rpg (No. 6 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.3 rpg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Mays Madsen, SS/P, Sr.

Boston Drakulich, OF/P, Sr.

Cooper Williams, 3B. Sr.

Ozzie Williams, 2B, Sr.

Cole Ybarra, IF, Jr.

Dawson Brown, OF, Jr.

Brandon Manookin, C, Sr.

TJ Peterson, RHP, Sr.

Braden Hansen, RHP, Jr.

Taygen Stephensen, RHP, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Hazen Elton, C, Jr.

Coach comment: Return a lot of experience. Some key player injuries are healthy this year. Should have a competitive team.

4. Skyridge Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Roberts (9th year).

2024 record: 14-12 (fourth in Region 3 with a 8-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Corner Canyon in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.1 rpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7 rpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

5. Lone Peak Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Bezzant (4th year).

2024 record: 11-16 (fifth in Region 3 with a 5-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Grady Slesk, P/INF, Jr.

Landon Fry, P/OF, Jr.

Caleb Cathey, INF, Sr.

Bo Barnes, INF, Jr.

Luke Christensen, OF/P, Sr.

Braden Packer, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Boston Walkehorst, INF, So

Jaxon Cloward, OF, So

Coen Thomas, P, Jr.

Micah Jones, P, Sr.

Ledger Holmes, INF/C, So

Andrew Ladd, OF/P, Sr.

Coach comment: Great group of young men I believe can compete with anyone when we play our game. We have a lot of young players with varsity experience, and that should help us compete as well.

6. Westlake Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Ferguson (2nd year).

2024 record: 2-25 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-15 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Farmington in 6A Regionals.

2024 offense: 4 rpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2024 defense: 9.6 rpg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Gage Hartle, Pitcher, Sr.

Kade Daniels, 3B, C, Sr.

Lincoln Wilde, OF, Sr.

Jason Bruck, C, Sr.

Max Loveless, Util, Sr.

Andrew Hernandez, SS, Sr.

Key newcomers: